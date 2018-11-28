The 2018-19 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Wrestling team was selected by Earl Smith of OpenMat in coordination with USA TODAY High School Sports based on past performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.

Grapplers from 14 different weight classes are represented, including the nation’s top Class of 2020 recruit, Robert Howard of Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.); Olentangy Liberty (Powell, Ohio) star Carson Kharchla; three-time Minnesota state champ Daniel Kerkvliet, the nation’s top-ranked senior.

Olentangy Liberty and New Jersey powerhouse Blair Academy are the only schools with multiple players represented. In all, the 33 selections come from 16 different states.

