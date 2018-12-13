2018-19 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Volleyball Teams

The 2018-19 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Volleyball Team was selected by Chris Tobolski of PrepVolleyball.com in coordination with USA TODAY High School Sports based on past performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Rylee Rader, Assumption

COACH OF THE YEAR: Jamie Siegel, Flower Mound

