2018-19 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Volleyball Teams

By: USA TODAY High School Sports | December 13, 2018
The 2018-19 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Volleyball Team was selected by Chris Tobolski of PrepVolleyball.com in coordination with USA TODAY High School Sports based on past performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.
MORE: Second Team | Third Team
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Rylee Rader, Assumption
COACH OF THE YEAR: Jamie Siegel, Flower Mound
LOOKBACK: ALL-USA Preseason Volleyball Team
Click on the gallery to meet the first team players:
