2018 ALL-USA Alabama Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Alabama Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

MORE: Complete list of ALL-USA State Teams

COACH OF THE YEAR: Jamey DuBose, Central (Phenix City)

The Red Devils dominated the scene in Alabama in 2018, outscoring their opponents 578-108 en route to a 14-0 record and the Class 7A state title. It was DuBose’s first state championship in five years at Central and second overall (Prattville, 2008).

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Bo Nix, Pinson Valley (Pinson)

The Auburn signee passed for 3,802 yards and 50 touchdowns, leading the Indians to the Class 6A state championship. Nix finished his career with a state-record 12,505 yards of total offense.

First Team

QB Bo Nix (6-3, 210, Sr.), Pinson Valley (Pinson)

RB Roydell Williams (5-10, 205, Jr.), Hueytown

RB Lee Witherspoon (6-0, 180, Sr.), North Jackson (Stevenson)

WR JJ Evans (6-2, 185, Jr.), Montevallo

WR George Pickens (6-3, 190, Sr.), Hoover

TE Michael Vice (6-4, 240, Sr.), Vestavia Hills (Birmingham)

OL Jaylen Childs (6-4, 290, Sr.), Saks (Anniston)

OL Javion Cohen (6-5, 275, Jr.), Central (Phenix City)

OL Amari Kight (6-6, 300, Sr.), Thompson (Alabaster)

OL Pierce Quick (6-5, 277, Sr.), Hewitt-Trussville (Trussville)

OL Clay Webb (6-4, 307, Sr.), Oxford

Second Team

QB Taulia Tagovailoa (6-0, 200, Sr.), Thompson (Alabaster)

RB Tony Amerson (5-11, 210, Sr.), St. James (Montgomery)

RB A’montae Spivey (6-1, 185, Sr.), Central (Phenix City)

WR Ja’Varrius Johnson (5-9, 170, Sr.), Hewitt-Trussville (Trussville)

WR AJ Toney (5-7, 176, Sr.), Jackson-Olin (Birmingham)

TE Kelshun Campbell (6-4, 225, Sr.), Park Crossing (Montgomery)

OL James Dawson (6-1, 282, Jr.), Opelika

OL Treveon Pickens (6-1, 285, Sr.), Jackson-Olin (Birmingham)

OL Logan Self (6-3, 265, Jr.), Hewitt-Trussville (Trussville)

OL Jayme Simmons (6-5, 270, Sr.), Thompson (Alabaster)

OL Adarius Tolliver (6-7, 333, Sr.), Autauga Academy (Prattville)

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Vonta Bentley, Jackson-Olin (Birmingham)

Bentley was a monster in the middle of the Jackson-Olin defense, totaling 115 tackles, including 16 for loss, 5.5 sacks and four pass break-ups. The 6-foot, 220-pound middle linebacker graduated from high school earlier this month to get a head start on his college career at Clemson.

First Team

DL DJ Dale (6-3, 323, Sr.), Clay-Chalkville (Pinson)

DL Tim Keenan (6-2, 285, So.), Ramsay (Birmingham)

DL Jayson Jones (6-7, 340, Jr.), Calera

DL Patrick Lucas (6-3, 290, Sr.), Wetumpka

LB Vonta Bentley (6-0, 220, Sr.), Jackson-Olin (Birmingham)

LB Jackson Bratton (6-3, 215, Jr.), Muscle Shoals

LB Mohamoud Diabate (6-4, 215, Sr.), Auburn

DB Trikweze Bridges (6-3, 175, Sr.), Lanett

DB Jaydon Hill (6-0, 174, Sr.), Bob Jones (Madison)

DB Ray Thornton (6-2, 200, Sr.), Central (Phenix City)

DB Christian Williams (6-1, 182, Sr.), Daphne

Second Team

DL LeDarrius Cox (6-4, 305, Sr.), McGill-Toolen (Mobile)

DL Daevion Davis (6-1, 315, Sr.), James Clemens (Madison)

DL Phillip Hopkins (6-4, 215, Jr.), Lee (Montgomery)

DL Bernard Miles (6-1, 235, Sr.), Central (Phenix City)

LB Demouy Kennedy (6-2, 204, Jr.), Theodore

LB Cameron Riley (6-4, 210, Jr.), Hillcrest (Evergreen)

LB Kendall McCallum (6-3, 230, Sr.), Oxford

DB Cordale Flott (6-1, 165, Sr.), Saraland

DB D.J. James (5-10, 175, Sr.), Spanish Fort

DB Reddy Steward (6-0, 165, Sr.), Austin (Decatur)

DB Zo Williams (6-0, 170, Jr.), Pinson Valley (Pinson)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K/P Will Reichard (6-1, 185, Sr.), Hoover