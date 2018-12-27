2018 ALL-USA Alaska Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Alaska Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Galen Brantley Jr., Soldotna

Despite seeing their 59-game winning streak snapped in the season opener, Brantley and the Stars recovered admirably, rattling off nine straight wins and taking their seventh consecutive state title. The Stars closed out the 9-1 campaign with a 46-14 rout of Eagle River in the state final.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Colton Herman, East (Anchorage)

The two-way player was the catalyst for the Div. I state champions, rushing for 615 yards (13.1 yards/carry) and seven TDs while also collecting 210 receiving yards (16.2 yards/catch) and two TDs. The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Herman also had three return TDs while making 46 tackles, four interceptions and two fumble recoveries (two for TDs) as a defensive back.

First Team

QB Jason Villanueva-Kaeo (5-9, 180, Sr.), Service (Anchorage)

RB Colton Herman (6-0, 185, Sr.), East (Anchorage)

RB Hunter Cargill (5-9, 165, Sr.), Bartlett (Anchorage)

WR Henry Helgeson (6-0, 180, Jr.), Service (Anchorage)

WR Julian McPhail (6-1, 185, Sr.), Colony (Palmer)

TE Aiden Williams (6-6, 240, Sr.), East (Anchorage)

OL Su’a Asi (6-2, 290, Sr.), West (Anchorage)

OL Levi Benner (6-2, 260, Sr.), Soldotna

OL Scott Fry (5-7, 220, Sr.), Eielson

OL Noah Johnson (6-2, 280, Sr.), East (Anchorage)

OL Thomas Sio (6-4, 320, Sr.), Bartlett (Anchorage)

Second Team

QB Eric Christy (6-0, 185, Sr.), Colony (Palmer)

RB Elijah Lear (6-0, 190, Sr.), Bartlett (Anchorage)

RB Brendyn Maschmeier (5-11, 165, Sr.), Lathrop (Fairbanks)

WR Jonah Gladney (5-11, 180, Jr.), West (Anchorage)

WR Juan Mendez (5-11, 175, Sr.), Lathrop (Fairbanks)

TE Galen Brantley III (6-1, 220, Jr.), Soldotna

OL Ethan Connaker (6-2, 270, Sr.), Colony (Palmer)

OL Corbin Tomaszewski (6-4, 260, Sr.), Lathrop (Fairbanks)

OL Danny Panama (6-3, 360, Jr.), Lathrop (Fairbanks)

OL Parker Smith (5-9, 200, Sr.), Palmer

OL Maximillan Schuster (6-1, 300, Sr.), Bartlett (Anchorage)

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Deondric Henderson, Lathrop (Fairbanks)

On his way to state Div. II Defensive Player of the Year honors, Henderson made 55 tackles (18 for loss) and 6.5 sacks to go with four interceptions and three caused fumbles. With Henderson leading the way, the Malamutes reached the Div. II state semifinals.

First Team

DL Daryl Delaguiron (5-7, 250, Sr.), East (Anchorage)

DL Aaron Faletoi (5-10, 205, Jr.), Soldotna

DL Hunter Pounds (6-1, 230, Sr.), Service (Anchorage)

DL Kymani Vaivai (6-0, 240, Jr.), East (Anchorage)

LB Deondric Henderson (6-0, 200, Sr.), Lathrop (Fairbanks)

LB Hale Siulua (5-9, 215, Sr.), East (Anchorage)

LB Zane Vrvilo (5-11, 197, Sr.), Colony (Palmer)

DB RJ Cavazos (5-9, 160, Jr.), Dimond (Anchorage)

DB Michael Levu (5-8, 165, Sr.), Dimond (Anchorage)

DB Jacob Oshesky (5-11, 170, Jr.), Chugiak (Eagle River)

DB Jersey Truesdell (5-11, 175, Jr.), Soldotna

Second Team

DL Fia Faalata (5-10, 280, Sr.), West (Anchorage)

DL Leroy Manogiamanu (6-4, 190, Jr.), Bartlett (Anchorage)

DL Henry Saafi (6-2, 270, Sr.), South (Anchorage)

DL Poe Vaafuti (6-0, 250, Sr.), West (Anchorage)

LB Hudson Metcalf (6-2, 190, Jr.), Soldotna

LB Dhar Montalbo (6-1, 187, Jr.), West (Anchorage)

LB Nate Tilo (5-10, 235, Sr.), West (Anchorage)

DB Ryan Adkins (6-3, 205, Sr.), Eagle River

DB Hansel Hinckle (5-7, 140, Sr.), Juneau United

DB Avery Weston (5-11, 170, Jr.), West Valley (Fairbanks)

DB Michael Zadra (5-6, 140, Sr.), Lathrop (Fairbanks)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Noah Krozel (5-10, 165, Sr.), Colony (Palmer)