2018 ALL-USA Arkansas Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Arkansas Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

MORE: Complete list of ALL-USA State Teams

COACH OF THE YEAR: Buck James, Bryant

James, who previously won a state title with Camden Fairview, guided the Hornets to an 11-2 record and the first state championship in program history. Bryant defeated North Little Rock in the final, 27-7, avenging a regular season loss and ending the Charging Wildcats’ 25-game winning streak.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Hudson Henry, Pulaski (Little Rock)

The Under Armour All-American was arguably the best tight end in the country in 2018. Henry, the younger brother of San Diego Chargers tight end Hunter Henry, caught 94 passes for 1,309 yards and 14 touchdowns.

First Team

QB Justice Hill (5-11, 180, Sr.), Little Rock Christian

RB Samy Johnson (5-11, 190, Sr.), Little Rock Catholic

RB Latavion Scott (5-10, 210, Sr.), Bryant

WR Connor Flannigan (5-10, 170, Jr.), Fayetteville

WR John David White (5-11, 175, Sr.), Pulaski (Little Rock)

TE Hudson Henry (6-5, 230, Sr.), Pulaski (Little Rock)

OL Joshua George (6-3, 310, Sr.), Benton

OL Darius Thomas (6-6, 340, Sr.), Jonesboro

OL Stacey Wilkins (6-6, 275, Sr.), Camden Fairview

OL Stevie Young (6-5, 280, Sr.), Northside (Fort Smith)

OL Drew Vest (6-5, 295, Sr.), Searcy

Second Team

QB Peyton Holt (5-9, 175, Sr.), Greenwood

RB Gabe Huskey (5-10, 170, Jr.), Harrison

RB Brandon Thomas (5-11, 195, Jr.), North Little Rock

WR Jadon Jackson (6-2, 175, Sr.), Bentonville West (Centerton)

WR Treylon Burks (6-3, 225, Sr.), Warren

TE Drew Martin (6-4, 235, Sr.), North Little Rock

OL Zac Henson (6-3, 280, Sr.), Alma

OL Logan Kallesen (6-4, 295, Sr.), Shiloh Christian (Springdale)

OL Cameron Ervin (6-2, 255, Sr.), Fayetteville

OL Wesley Coleman (6-3, 305, Sr.), Pulaski (Little Rock)

OL Kenny Resta (6-1, 270, Sr.), Bentonville

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Zach Williams, Robinson (Little Rock)

The future Razorback led the Senators (12-3) to the Class 4A state championship game as a senior. Williams piled up 97 tackles, 31 tackles for loss, 17 sacks and five forced fumbles.

First Team

DL Zach Williams (6-4, 235, Sr.), Robinson (Little Rock)

DL Kajuan Robinson (6-2, 300, Sr.), Bryant

DL Marcus Miller (6-4, 280, Sr.), Warren

DL Noah Reyes (6-1, 260, Sr.), Booneville

LB Kendell Young (6-5, 215, Sr.), Bentonville West (Centerton)

LB Dwain Hunt (6-1, 230, Sr.), North Little Rock

LB Darin Davenport (6-1, 220, Sr.), Southside (Fort Smith)

DB Kelby Caffrey (5-11, 175, Sr.), Benton

DB Blake Titus (6-0, 185, Sr.), Pulaski (Little Rock)

DB Kentavious Robinson (5-10, 185, Sr.), Rivercrest (Wilson)

DB Mekel Kentle (5-7, 170, Sr.), Robinson (Little Rock)

Second Team

DL Kevin Pointer (6-1, 295, Sr.), Jonesboro

DL Chris Haywood (6-3, 240, So.), Foreman

DL Coleman Johnson (6-1, 235, Sr.), Fayetteville

DL DJ Watson (6-1, 280, Sr.), Rison

LB Grant McElmurry (6-1, 210, Sr.), Little Rock Christian

LB Catrell Wallace (6-6, 215, Jr.), Bryant

LB David Walker (6-2, 225, Sr.), Stuttgart

DB Kevin Compton (6-2, 165, Jr.), Watson Chapel (Pine Bluff)

DB Geary Allmon (5-9, 160, Sr.), Parkview (Little Rock)

DB Malik Chavis (6-2, 185, Sr.), Rison

DB Victor Tademy (6-0, 170, Sr.), Arkadelphia