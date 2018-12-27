2018 ALL-USA Arkansas Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Arkansas Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.
MORE: Complete list of ALL-USA State Teams
COACH OF THE YEAR: Buck James, Bryant
James, who previously won a state title with Camden Fairview, guided the Hornets to an 11-2 record and the first state championship in program history. Bryant defeated North Little Rock in the final, 27-7, avenging a regular season loss and ending the Charging Wildcats’ 25-game winning streak.
OFFENSE
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Hudson Henry, Pulaski (Little Rock)
The Under Armour All-American was arguably the best tight end in the country in 2018. Henry, the younger brother of San Diego Chargers tight end Hunter Henry, caught 94 passes for 1,309 yards and 14 touchdowns.
First Team
QB Justice Hill (5-11, 180, Sr.), Little Rock Christian
RB Samy Johnson (5-11, 190, Sr.), Little Rock Catholic
RB Latavion Scott (5-10, 210, Sr.), Bryant
WR Connor Flannigan (5-10, 170, Jr.), Fayetteville
WR John David White (5-11, 175, Sr.), Pulaski (Little Rock)
TE Hudson Henry (6-5, 230, Sr.), Pulaski (Little Rock)
OL Joshua George (6-3, 310, Sr.), Benton
OL Darius Thomas (6-6, 340, Sr.), Jonesboro
OL Stacey Wilkins (6-6, 275, Sr.), Camden Fairview
OL Stevie Young (6-5, 280, Sr.), Northside (Fort Smith)
OL Drew Vest (6-5, 295, Sr.), Searcy
Second Team
QB Peyton Holt (5-9, 175, Sr.), Greenwood
RB Gabe Huskey (5-10, 170, Jr.), Harrison
RB Brandon Thomas (5-11, 195, Jr.), North Little Rock
WR Jadon Jackson (6-2, 175, Sr.), Bentonville West (Centerton)
WR Treylon Burks (6-3, 225, Sr.), Warren
TE Drew Martin (6-4, 235, Sr.), North Little Rock
OL Zac Henson (6-3, 280, Sr.), Alma
OL Logan Kallesen (6-4, 295, Sr.), Shiloh Christian (Springdale)
OL Cameron Ervin (6-2, 255, Sr.), Fayetteville
OL Wesley Coleman (6-3, 305, Sr.), Pulaski (Little Rock)
OL Kenny Resta (6-1, 270, Sr.), Bentonville
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Zach Williams, Robinson (Little Rock)
The future Razorback led the Senators (12-3) to the Class 4A state championship game as a senior. Williams piled up 97 tackles, 31 tackles for loss, 17 sacks and five forced fumbles.
First Team
DL Zach Williams (6-4, 235, Sr.), Robinson (Little Rock)
DL Kajuan Robinson (6-2, 300, Sr.), Bryant
DL Marcus Miller (6-4, 280, Sr.), Warren
DL Noah Reyes (6-1, 260, Sr.), Booneville
LB Kendell Young (6-5, 215, Sr.), Bentonville West (Centerton)
LB Dwain Hunt (6-1, 230, Sr.), North Little Rock
LB Darin Davenport (6-1, 220, Sr.), Southside (Fort Smith)
DB Kelby Caffrey (5-11, 175, Sr.), Benton
DB Blake Titus (6-0, 185, Sr.), Pulaski (Little Rock)
DB Kentavious Robinson (5-10, 185, Sr.), Rivercrest (Wilson)
DB Mekel Kentle (5-7, 170, Sr.), Robinson (Little Rock)
Second Team
DL Kevin Pointer (6-1, 295, Sr.), Jonesboro
DL Chris Haywood (6-3, 240, So.), Foreman
DL Coleman Johnson (6-1, 235, Sr.), Fayetteville
DL DJ Watson (6-1, 280, Sr.), Rison
LB Grant McElmurry (6-1, 210, Sr.), Little Rock Christian
LB Catrell Wallace (6-6, 215, Jr.), Bryant
LB David Walker (6-2, 225, Sr.), Stuttgart
DB Kevin Compton (6-2, 165, Jr.), Watson Chapel (Pine Bluff)
DB Geary Allmon (5-9, 160, Sr.), Parkview (Little Rock)
DB Malik Chavis (6-2, 185, Sr.), Rison
DB Victor Tademy (6-0, 170, Sr.), Arkadelphia