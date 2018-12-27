2018 ALL-USA California Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA California Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Bruce Rollinson, Mater Dei (Santa Ana)

The 2017 ALL-USA Football Coach of the Year, Rollinson led the Monarchs to a 13-2 season and their second straight CIF Open Division state football title. Two weeks after avenging their only on-field loss of the year with a 17-13 win over St. John Bosco in the CIF Southern Section Div. I championship, Mater Dei knocked off De La Salle in the Open Division state title game, 35-21.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: DJ Uiagalelei, St. John Bosco (Bellflower)

Among the top-ranked players in the nation, the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year threw for 3,366 yards and 48 touchdowns along with a 69.6 completion percentage in leading the Braves (13-1) to the CIF Southern Section Div. I final. Uiagalelei also ran for 312 yards and six TDs.

First Team

QB DJ Uiagalelei (6-4, 240, Jr.), St. John Bosco (Bellflower)

RB Austin Jones (5-10, 190, Sr.), Bishop O’Dowd (Oakland)

RB Kendall Milton (6-2, 210, Jr.), Buchanan (Clovis)

WR Bru McCoy (6-3, 212, Sr.), Mater Dei (Santa Ana)

WR Jermaine Burton (6-1, 193, Jr.), Calabasas

TE Mark Redman (6-6, 250, Jr.), Corona Del Mar (Newport Beach)

OL Myles Murao (6-3, 270, Jr.), Mater Dei (Santa Ana)

OL Sean Rhyan (6-5, 302, Sr.), San Juan Hills (San Juan Capistrano)

OL Jason Rodriguez (6-6, 326, Sr.), Oak Hills (Hesperia)

OL Marist Talavou (6-3, 316, Sr.), St. John Bosco (Bellflower)

OL Jonah Tauanu’u (6-6, 317, Sr.), Narbonne (Harbor City)

Second Team

QB Kaiden Bennett (6-0, 170, Sr.), Folsom

RB Zach Charbonnet (6-2, 219, Sr.), Oaks Christian (Westlake Village)

RB Daniyel Ngata (5-9, 180, Jr.), Folsom

WR John Humphreys (6-5, 205, Jr.), Corona Del Mar (Newport Beach)

WR Darren Jones (6-8, 185, Sr.), Cajon (San Bernardino)

TE Michael Martinez (6-6, 246, Sr.), Mater Dei (Santa Ana)

OL Edward Hill (6-3, 300, Sr.), Valley Center

OL Sataoa Laumea (6-4, 305, Sr.), Eisenhower (Rialto)

OL Justin Scrempos (6-7, 300, Sr.), Milpitas

OL Wyatt Terlak (6-4, 325, Sr.), El Modeno (Orange)

OL Dohnovan West (6-3, 290, Sr.), Alemany (Mission Hills)

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oaks Christian (Westlake Village)

Considered among the top recruits in his class, Thibodeaux set the tone for the Lions’ 12-1 campaign. In his final season, Thibodeaux finished with 54 tackles, including 19 tackles for loss and 18 sacks, to go with five forced fumbles, three passes defensed and one fumble recovery.

First Team

DL Jacob Bandes (6-3, 306, Sr.), Pittsburg

DL Isaiah Foskey (6-4, 220, Sr.), De La Salle (Concord)

DL Laiatu Latu (6-5, 242, Sr.), Jesuit (Carmichael)

DL Kayvon Thibodeaux (6-5, 240, Sr.), Oaks Christian (Westlake Village)

LB De’Gabriel Floyd (6-2, 245, Sr.), Westlake (Westlake Village)

LB Justin Flowe (6-2, 225, Jr.), Upland

LB Henry To’oto’o (6-2, 230, Sr.), De La Salle (Concord)

DB Darion Green-Warren (6-0, 163, Jr.), Mater Dei (Santa Ana)

DB Clark Phillips III (5-11, 178, Jr.), La Habra

DB Elias Ricks (6-2, 180, Jr.), Mater Dei (Santa Ana)

DB Chris Steele (6-2, 187, Sr.), St. John Bosco (Bellflower)

Second Team

DL Justin Houston (6-4, 190, Jr.), Junipero Serra (Gardena)

DL Jamar Sekona (6-3, 305, Jr.), Marin Catholic (Greenbrae)

DL Keyon Ware-Hudson (6-2, 298, Sr.), Mater Dei (Santa Ana)

DL Stephon Wright (6-4, 280, Sr.), Cathedral (Los Angeles)

LB Daniel Heimuli (6-2, 200, Sr.), Menlo-Atherton (Atherton)

LB Joshua Pakola (6-3, 267, Sr.), St. Francis (Mountain View)

LB Tristan Sinclair (6-2, 202, Sr.), San Ramon Valley (Danville)

DB Brandon Jones (5-10, 175, Jr.), Narbonne (Harbor City)

DB Trent McDuffie (5-11, 186, Sr.), St. John Bosco (Bellflower)

DB Asa Turner (6-4, 215, Sr.), Carlsbad

DB Macen Williams (5-10, 150, Jr.), Junipero Serra (Gardena)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K/P Ryan Sanborn (6-3, 195, Sr.), Francis Parker (San Diego)