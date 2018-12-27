2018 ALL-USA Colorado Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Colorado Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Ed McCaffrey, Valor Christian (Highlands Ranch)

In his first season as a head coach, the former Denver Broncos wide receiver led the Eagles to a perfect 14-0 season and the Class 5A state title. McCaffrey beat his good friend and fellow Broncos radio announcer Dave Logan and Cherry Creek in the title game.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Aidan Atkinson, Fairview (Boulder)

Atkinson needed just 9½ games to set a state record with 55 touchdown passes to go along with 3,952 passing yards. The junior, who has verbally committed to Northwestern, tore a ligament in his thumb in the regular-season finale for the Knights (10-2).

First Team

QB Aidan Atkinson (6-3, 210, Jr.), Fairview (Boulder)

RB Noah Roper (6-0, 195, Sr.), Erie

RB Zach Weinmaster (5-11, 185, Sr.), Loveland

WR Bryce DesJardins (6-0, 175, Sr.), Fairview (Boulder)

WR Kain Medrano (6-4, 205, Sr.), Pueblo East

TE Kyle Helbig (6-4, 225, Sr.), Holy Family (Broomfield)

OL Reece Atteberry (6-5, 260, Jr.), Eaglecrest (Aurora)

OL Andrew Gentry (6-8, 290, Jr.), Columbine (Littleton)

OL Austin Johnson (6-4, 260, Sr.), Highlands Ranch (Littleton)

OL Michael Lynn (6-6, 291, Sr.), Cherry Creek (Englewood)

OL Barrett Miller (6-5, 270, Sr.), Eaglecrest (Aurora)

Second Team

QB Ty Evans (6-3, 190, Sr.), Palmer Ridge (Monument)

RB Jordan Billingsley (5-8, 185, Sr.), Grandview (Aurora)

RB Jeremy Hollingsworth (5-9, 185, Sr.), Skyline (Longmont)

WR Chris McEahern (6-0, 180, Sr.), Arvada West

WR Kyle West (5-9, 170, Sr.), Skyline (Longmont)

TE Joel Scott (6-7, 205, Sr.), Lewis-Palmer (Monument)

OL Garrett Beckman (6-4, 315, Sr.), Greeley West

OL Aidan Cullen (6-5, 245, Sr.), Palmer Ridge (Monument)

OL Nathan Hackney (6-0, 240, Sr.), Erie

OL Mason Schultz (6-4, 245, Sr.), Grandview (Aurora)

OL Andrew Grout (6-4, 285, Sr.), Castle View (Castle Rock)

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ethan Zemla, Valor Christian (Highlands Ranch)

Zemla capped a monster season with a monster game in the Class 5A state final, recording 12 tackles and 1.5 sacks as Valor topped Cherry Creek, 24-14. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound middle linebacker finished his senior season with 149 tackles, 28 for loss, 8.5 sacks, 2 interceptions and two forced fumbles.

First Team

DL Kaden Jolley (6-1, 215, Sr.), Fruita Monument (Fruita)

DL Aidan Keanaaina (6-3, 292, Jr.), J.K. Mullen (Denver)

DL Cian Quiroga (6-2, 210, Sr.), Valor Christian (Highlands Ranch)

DL Ethan Waite (5-11, 255, Sr.), Ponderosa (Parker)

LB Ethan Drewes (6-4, 235, Sr.), Skyline (Longmont)

LB Alec Pell (6-4, 230, Sr.), Cherry Creek (Greenwood Village)

LB Ethan Zemla (6-3, 225, Sr.), Valor Christian (Highlands Ranch)

DB Isaiah Meyers (6-0, 175, Sr.), Loveland

DB Seyi Oladipo (5-11, 165, So.), Eaglecrest (Aurora)

DB Myles Purchase (5-10, 170, So.), Cherry Creek (Greenwood Village)

DB Anthony Roberson II (5-10, 170, Jr.), Palmer Ridge (Monument)

Second Team

DL Tyler Dufour (6-0, 180, Sr.), Eaglecrest (Aurora)

DL Cole Parrott (6-3, 255, Sr.), Columbine (Littleton)

DL Brayden Wood (6-3, 250, So.), Fairview (Boulder)

DL Isaac Townsend (6-6, 235, Sr.), Ralston Valley (Arvada)

LB Ryder Blair (6-1, 205, Sr.), Ponderosa (Parker)

LB Cade Bruckman (6-4, 210, Jr.), Grandview (Aurora)

LB Brad Roberts (6-0, 208, Sr.), Ralston Valley (Arvada)

DB Carson Brantley (6-2, 205, Sr.), Cherry Creek (Greenwood Village)

DB Jason Bruce (5-11, 180, Sr.), Palisade

DB Tanner Hickey (5-10, 175, Sr.), Grand Junction Central

DB Cody Rakowsky (5-9, 160, Sr.), Loveland

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Mac Willis (6-2, 180, Sr.), Cherry Creek (Greenwood Village)