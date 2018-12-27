2018 ALL-USA Connecticut Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Connecticut Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.
COACH OF THE YEAR: John Marinelli, Greenwich
Marinelli’s team was a machine all year, going 13-0 and winning each contest by an average of 40 points on its way to its first state championship since 2007. In the Class LL title game that pitted Marinelli’s Cardinals vs. his father Lou’s New Canaan squad, Greenwich rolled to a 34-0 victory.
OFFENSE
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Terrence Bogan, Sheehan (Wallingford)
Bogan was the state’s leading rusher, gaining 2,481 yards on the ground on 240 carries (10.3 yards/carry), leading the Titans (10-2) to the Class M state semifinals. Bogan ran for 34 TDs while losing just one fumble on the year.
First Team
QB Taisun Phommachanh (6-3, 194, Sr.), Avon Old Farms
RB Terrence Bogan (5-9, 170, Jr.), Sheehan (Wallingford)
RB Dan Mason (6-0, 190, Sr.), Newtown
WR Cornelius Johnson (6-3, 195, Sr.), Brunswick (Greenwich)
WR Jaden Dottin (6-3, 185, Jr.), Suffield Academy
TE Spencer Witter (6-5, 225, Sr.), Choate Rosemary Hall (Wallingford)
OL Jack Conley (6-7, 289, Sr.), New Canaan
OL Ethan Miner (6-3, 283, Sr.), Kingswood Oxford School (West Hartford)
OL Anthony Red (6-4, 275, Sr.), St. Thomas More (Oakdale)
OL Jaedon Roberts (6-4, 250, Jr.), Avon Old Farms
OL Jack Stewart (6-5, 280, Sr.), New Canaan
Second Team
QB Gavin Muir (6-3, 209, Sr.), Greenwich
RB Jared Martino (6-1, 220, Sr.), Cheshire Academy
RB Jaden Shirden (5-10, 180, Jr.), St. Joseph (Trumbull)
WR Finn Duran (6-0, 165, Sr.), Fairfield Prep
WR Quintin O’Connell (6-0, 195, Sr.), New Canaan
TE Zach Hrubiec (6-1, 245, Jr.), Berlin
OL Dohnje Cassanova (6-0, 278, Sr.), Windsor
OL Jake Breton (5-11, 225, Sr.), Shelton
OL Sam McCarty (6-2, 231, Sr.), Southington
OL Jordan Robinson (6-4, 315, Jr.), St. Luke’s (New Canaan)
OL Nygell Smikle (6-0, 250, Sr.), Middletown
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jackson Mitchell, Ridgefield
One of the state’s best two-way threats, Mitchell especially shined as a linebacker this fall, making 61 tackles (13.5 for loss) along with 9.5 sacks, two interceptions, three fumbles forced and one fumble recovery. Mitchell, who also had 379 yards and two TDs receiving, has committed to UConn.
First Team
DL Mozi Bici (6-2, 200, Sr.), Greenwich
DL Cletus Mathurin (6-2, 290, Sr.), Cheshire Academy
DL North Peters (6-3, 255, Sr.), Choate Rosemary Hall (Wallingford)
DL Howard Powell (6-0, 265, Jr.), Brunswick (Greenwich)
LB Jackson Mitchell (6-2, 211. Sr.), Ridgefield
LB Nick Villis (6-2, 225, Sr.), Brunswick (Greenwich)
LB Zedane Williams (6-1, 185, Sr.), Suffield Academy (Suffield)
DB Jaquan Allen (6-2, 185, Sr.), East Hartford
DB Hunter Burns (6-1, 185, Sr.), Choate Rosemary Hall (Wallingford)
DB Tyler Rudolph (6-1, 201, Sr.), St. Thomas More (Oakdale)
DB Raquan Tompkins (5-7, 175, Sr.), East Hartford
Second Team
DL Ben Corniello (6-2, 220, Jr.), Daniel Hand (Madison)
DL Jack Flanagan (6-2, 240, Sr.), Daniel Hand (Madison)
DL Callum Redman (6-5, 230, Sr.), RHAM (Hebron)
DL Billy Porto (6-2, 260, Sr.), Hamden Hall (Hamden)
LB Ky’Juon Butler (5-8, 195, Sr.), Bloomfield
LB Tylon Crump (6-0, 215, Sr.), Loomis Chaffee (Windsor)
LB Connor Fay (6-0, 215, Sr.), Darien
DB Jack Carr (6-0, 180, Sr.), Shelton
DB Victor Marquez (6-0, 195, Sr.), Maloney (Meriden)
DB Ryan Raybuck (6-3, 180, Sr.), Greenwich
DB Clay Zachery (5-11, 205, Sr.), Choate Rosemary Hall (Wallingford)
SPECIAL TEAMS
K Harrison Leonard (5-11, 180, Sr.), Avon Old Farms