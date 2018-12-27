2018 ALL-USA Connecticut Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Connecticut Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: John Marinelli, Greenwich

Marinelli’s team was a machine all year, going 13-0 and winning each contest by an average of 40 points on its way to its first state championship since 2007. In the Class LL title game that pitted Marinelli’s Cardinals vs. his father Lou’s New Canaan squad, Greenwich rolled to a 34-0 victory.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Terrence Bogan, Sheehan (Wallingford)

Bogan was the state’s leading rusher, gaining 2,481 yards on the ground on 240 carries (10.3 yards/carry), leading the Titans (10-2) to the Class M state semifinals. Bogan ran for 34 TDs while losing just one fumble on the year.

First Team

QB Taisun Phommachanh (6-3, 194, Sr.), Avon Old Farms

RB Terrence Bogan (5-9, 170, Jr.), Sheehan (Wallingford)

RB Dan Mason (6-0, 190, Sr.), Newtown

WR Cornelius Johnson (6-3, 195, Sr.), Brunswick (Greenwich)

WR Jaden Dottin (6-3, 185, Jr.), Suffield Academy

TE Spencer Witter (6-5, 225, Sr.), Choate Rosemary Hall (Wallingford)

OL Jack Conley (6-7, 289, Sr.), New Canaan

OL Ethan Miner (6-3, 283, Sr.), Kingswood Oxford School (West Hartford)

OL Anthony Red (6-4, 275, Sr.), St. Thomas More (Oakdale)

OL Jaedon Roberts (6-4, 250, Jr.), Avon Old Farms

OL Jack Stewart (6-5, 280, Sr.), New Canaan

Second Team

QB Gavin Muir (6-3, 209, Sr.), Greenwich

RB Jared Martino (6-1, 220, Sr.), Cheshire Academy

RB Jaden Shirden (5-10, 180, Jr.), St. Joseph (Trumbull)

WR Finn Duran (6-0, 165, Sr.), Fairfield Prep

WR Quintin O’Connell (6-0, 195, Sr.), New Canaan

TE Zach Hrubiec (6-1, 245, Jr.), Berlin

OL Dohnje Cassanova (6-0, 278, Sr.), Windsor

OL Jake Breton (5-11, 225, Sr.), Shelton

OL Sam McCarty (6-2, 231, Sr.), Southington

OL Jordan Robinson (6-4, 315, Jr.), St. Luke’s (New Canaan)

OL Nygell Smikle (6-0, 250, Sr.), Middletown

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jackson Mitchell, Ridgefield

One of the state’s best two-way threats, Mitchell especially shined as a linebacker this fall, making 61 tackles (13.5 for loss) along with 9.5 sacks, two interceptions, three fumbles forced and one fumble recovery. Mitchell, who also had 379 yards and two TDs receiving, has committed to UConn.

First Team

DL Mozi Bici (6-2, 200, Sr.), Greenwich

DL Cletus Mathurin (6-2, 290, Sr.), Cheshire Academy

DL North Peters (6-3, 255, Sr.), Choate Rosemary Hall (Wallingford)

DL Howard Powell (6-0, 265, Jr.), Brunswick (Greenwich)

LB Jackson Mitchell (6-2, 211. Sr.), Ridgefield

LB Nick Villis (6-2, 225, Sr.), Brunswick (Greenwich)

LB Zedane Williams (6-1, 185, Sr.), Suffield Academy (Suffield)

DB Jaquan Allen (6-2, 185, Sr.), East Hartford

DB Hunter Burns (6-1, 185, Sr.), Choate Rosemary Hall (Wallingford)

DB Tyler Rudolph (6-1, 201, Sr.), St. Thomas More (Oakdale)

DB Raquan Tompkins (5-7, 175, Sr.), East Hartford

Second Team

DL Ben Corniello (6-2, 220, Jr.), Daniel Hand (Madison)

DL Jack Flanagan (6-2, 240, Sr.), Daniel Hand (Madison)

DL Callum Redman (6-5, 230, Sr.), RHAM (Hebron)

DL Billy Porto (6-2, 260, Sr.), Hamden Hall (Hamden)

LB Ky’Juon Butler (5-8, 195, Sr.), Bloomfield

LB Tylon Crump (6-0, 215, Sr.), Loomis Chaffee (Windsor)

LB Connor Fay (6-0, 215, Sr.), Darien

DB Jack Carr (6-0, 180, Sr.), Shelton

DB Victor Marquez (6-0, 195, Sr.), Maloney (Meriden)

DB Ryan Raybuck (6-3, 180, Sr.), Greenwich

DB Clay Zachery (5-11, 205, Sr.), Choate Rosemary Hall (Wallingford)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Harrison Leonard (5-11, 180, Sr.), Avon Old Farms