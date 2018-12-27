2018 ALL-USA District of Columbia Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA District of Columbia Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Randy Trivers, Gonzaga

The ALL-USA National Coach of the Year, Trivers guided the Eagles (9-3) through a minefield of a schedule to win their first Washington Catholic Athletic Conference title since 2002. Gonzaga avenged regular season losses to nationally-ranked foes in both the semifinals and finals, first knocking off St. John’s, then beating DeMatha, 46-43, in the game of the year.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Caleb Williams, Gonzaga

The talented sophomore completed 137 of 246 passes for 2,624 yards and 26 touchdowns, earning WCAC Offensive Player of the Year honors. Williams accounted for six touchdowns in an epic league championship victory over DeMatha.

First Team

QB Caleb Williams (6-1, 200, So.), Gonzaga

RB Jamal Speaks (6-0, 185, Sr.), Ballou

RB Ron Cook (5-8, 185, Sr.), St. John’s

WR Lavonte Gater (5-11, 160, Sr.), Ballou

WR Rakim Jarrett (6-0, 180, Jr.), St. John’s

TE Brayden Bapst (6-8, 245, Sr.), St. John’s

OL Luke Petitbon (6-3, 285, Jr.), Gonzaga

OL Walter Rouse (6-6, 290, Sr.), Sidwell Friends

OL Rian Haigler (6-3, 285, Sr.), St. John’s

OL Anton Harrison (6-5, 315, Jr.), Archbishop Carroll

OL Mica Gelb (6-5, 305, Sr.), Wilson

Second Team

QB Sol-Jay Maiava (6-1, 185, Jr.), St. John’s

RB Keilan Robinson (5-9, 185, Sr.), St. John’s

RB Amir Gerald (5-8, 180, Sr.), Wilson

WR John Marshall (6-2, 185, Sr.), Gonzaga

WR Cameron Ross (6-0, 160, Sr.), St. John’s

TE Justin Ball (6-6, 230, Sr.), Gonzaga

OL Drew Berggren (6-3, 265, Sr.), St. John’s

OL Olu Fashanu (6-5, 290, Jr.), Gonzaga

OL Vancess Russell (6-3, 360, Sr.), Eastern

OL Malik Malloy (6-2, 260, Sr.), McKinley

OL Dana Dudley (6-3, 300, Sr.), Woodson

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Tre’Mon Morris-Brash, St. John’s

The WCAC Defensive Player of the Year, Brash led the Cadets defense against several of the top teams in the country. The senior defensive end notched 48 tackles, 18 for loss, with 15 sacks and five forced fumbles.

First Team

DL Joseph Wete (6-4, 220, Sr.), Gonzaga

DL Tre’Mon Morris-Brash (6-3, 230, Sr.), St. John’s

DL Tre Williams (6-2, 310, Jr.), St. John’s

DL Mike Forbes (6-3, 240, Jr.), Friendship

LB Tim Swope (6-1, 220, Sr.), St. John’s

LB Hunter Stewart (6-3, 225, Sr.), Gonzaga

LB Teylor Jackson (6-0, 210, Jr.), Woodson

DB Dean Engram (5-10, 165, Sr.), Gonzaga

DB Tenyeh Dixon (5-11, 185, Sr.), Woodson

DB Rashaad Harris (5-7, 150, Sr.), Bell

DB Luke Hill (5-11, 170, Jr.), St. John’s

Second Team

DL Keyshawn Hunter (5-11, 315, Jr.), Woodson

DL Jeremiah Richardson (5-8, 185, Sr.), Bell

DL Sean Johns (6-3, 240, Sr.), Gonzaga

DL Mamut Conteh (5-10, 230, Jr.), Ron Brown

LB Kareem Harris (6-0, 195, Jr.), Friendship

LB Daunte Jones (5-10, 215, Sr.), Wilson

LB Kadeem Preston (6-1, 200, Sr.), Wright

DB Tarajah Ruffin (5-8, 185, Sr.), Ballou

DB Kevon Campbell (5-9, 195, Jr.), Friendship

DB Quinten Johnson (5-11, 190, Sr.), St. John’s

DB Dizhuan Hancock (5-7, 140, Jr.), Kingsman

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Oscar Jiron (6-0, 185, Sr.), Woodson