2018 ALL-USA District of Columbia Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA District of Columbia Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Randy Trivers, Gonzaga
The ALL-USA National Coach of the Year, Trivers guided the Eagles (9-3) through a minefield of a schedule to win their first Washington Catholic Athletic Conference title since 2002. Gonzaga avenged regular season losses to nationally-ranked foes in both the semifinals and finals, first knocking off St. John’s, then beating DeMatha, 46-43, in the game of the year.
OFFENSE
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Caleb Williams, Gonzaga
The talented sophomore completed 137 of 246 passes for 2,624 yards and 26 touchdowns, earning WCAC Offensive Player of the Year honors. Williams accounted for six touchdowns in an epic league championship victory over DeMatha.
First Team
QB Caleb Williams (6-1, 200, So.), Gonzaga
RB Jamal Speaks (6-0, 185, Sr.), Ballou
RB Ron Cook (5-8, 185, Sr.), St. John’s
WR Lavonte Gater (5-11, 160, Sr.), Ballou
WR Rakim Jarrett (6-0, 180, Jr.), St. John’s
TE Brayden Bapst (6-8, 245, Sr.), St. John’s
OL Luke Petitbon (6-3, 285, Jr.), Gonzaga
OL Walter Rouse (6-6, 290, Sr.), Sidwell Friends
OL Rian Haigler (6-3, 285, Sr.), St. John’s
OL Anton Harrison (6-5, 315, Jr.), Archbishop Carroll
OL Mica Gelb (6-5, 305, Sr.), Wilson
Second Team
QB Sol-Jay Maiava (6-1, 185, Jr.), St. John’s
RB Keilan Robinson (5-9, 185, Sr.), St. John’s
RB Amir Gerald (5-8, 180, Sr.), Wilson
WR John Marshall (6-2, 185, Sr.), Gonzaga
WR Cameron Ross (6-0, 160, Sr.), St. John’s
TE Justin Ball (6-6, 230, Sr.), Gonzaga
OL Drew Berggren (6-3, 265, Sr.), St. John’s
OL Olu Fashanu (6-5, 290, Jr.), Gonzaga
OL Vancess Russell (6-3, 360, Sr.), Eastern
OL Malik Malloy (6-2, 260, Sr.), McKinley
OL Dana Dudley (6-3, 300, Sr.), Woodson
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Tre’Mon Morris-Brash, St. John’s
The WCAC Defensive Player of the Year, Brash led the Cadets defense against several of the top teams in the country. The senior defensive end notched 48 tackles, 18 for loss, with 15 sacks and five forced fumbles.
First Team
DL Joseph Wete (6-4, 220, Sr.), Gonzaga
DL Tre’Mon Morris-Brash (6-3, 230, Sr.), St. John’s
DL Tre Williams (6-2, 310, Jr.), St. John’s
DL Mike Forbes (6-3, 240, Jr.), Friendship
LB Tim Swope (6-1, 220, Sr.), St. John’s
LB Hunter Stewart (6-3, 225, Sr.), Gonzaga
LB Teylor Jackson (6-0, 210, Jr.), Woodson
DB Dean Engram (5-10, 165, Sr.), Gonzaga
DB Tenyeh Dixon (5-11, 185, Sr.), Woodson
DB Rashaad Harris (5-7, 150, Sr.), Bell
DB Luke Hill (5-11, 170, Jr.), St. John’s
Second Team
DL Keyshawn Hunter (5-11, 315, Jr.), Woodson
DL Jeremiah Richardson (5-8, 185, Sr.), Bell
DL Sean Johns (6-3, 240, Sr.), Gonzaga
DL Mamut Conteh (5-10, 230, Jr.), Ron Brown
LB Kareem Harris (6-0, 195, Jr.), Friendship
LB Daunte Jones (5-10, 215, Sr.), Wilson
LB Kadeem Preston (6-1, 200, Sr.), Wright
DB Tarajah Ruffin (5-8, 185, Sr.), Ballou
DB Kevon Campbell (5-9, 195, Jr.), Friendship
DB Quinten Johnson (5-11, 190, Sr.), St. John’s
DB Dizhuan Hancock (5-7, 140, Jr.), Kingsman
SPECIAL TEAMS
K Oscar Jiron (6-0, 185, Sr.), Woodson