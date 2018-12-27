2018 ALL-USA Georgia Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Georgia Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Adam Clack, Milton

In his second year at the helm, Clack guided the Eagles (13-2) to the first state championship in the history of the program that started in 1950, knocking off one of the country’s best teams in dramatic fashion to do it. Milton upset unbeaten Colquitt County in the Class 7A championship game at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 14-13, to take the title.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jamious Griffin, Rome

An ALL-USA First Team Offense selection and the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year after leading the Wolves (13-1) to the Class 5A state semifinals, Griffin ran for 2,815 yards and 38 TDs on 288 carries (9.8 yards/rush). After finishing his prep career with 7,047 total yards and accounting for 113 TDs, Griffin will head to NC State next year.

First Team

QB Chandler Byron (6-0, 160, Sr.), Monroe

RB Tank Bigsby (6-0, 195, Jr.), Callaway (Hogansville)

RB Jamious Griffin (5-10, 205, Sr.), Rome

WR Jadon Haselwood (6-3, 180, Jr.), Cedar Grove (Ellenwood)

WR Dominick Blaylock (6-1, 187, Sr.), Walton (Marietta)

TE Arik Gilbert (6-5, 248, Jr.), Marietta

OL Myles Hinton (6-6, 323, Jr.), Greater Atlanta Christian (Norcross)

OL Broderick Jones (6-6, 275, Jr.), Lithonia

OL Micah Morris (6-3, 286, So.), Camden County (Kingsland)

OL Wanya Morris (6-6, 311, Sr.), Grayson (Loganville)

OL Harry Miller (6-4, 300, Sr.), Buford

Second Team

QB Dylan Fromm (6-0, 200, Sr.), Warner Robins

RB Derrian Brown (5-11, 188, Sr.), Buford

RB Travis Tisdale (5-8, 165, Sr.), Lowndes (Valdosta)

WR Marcayll Jones (5-10, 169, Jr.), Warner Robins

WR Ramel Keyton (6-3, 187, Sr.), Marietta

TE Ryland Goede (6-6, 240, Sr.), Kennesaw Mountain (Kennesaw)

OL Terrence Ferguson (6-4, 270, So.), Peach County (Fort Valley)

OL Weston Franklin (6-4, 265, So.), Wayne County (Jesup)

OL Keiondre Jones (6-4, 341, Sr.), Callaway (Hogansville)

OL Tate Ratledge (6-6, 295, Jr.), Darlington School (Rome)

OL Jake Wray (6-5, 305, Jr.), Marietta

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Owen Pappoe, Grayson (Loganville)

Pappoe racked up 112 tackles, including 14 tackles for loss and four sacks along with two fumble recoveries, in leading the Rams to a 10-3 record and the Class 7A quarterfinals. Among the top linebacker recruits in the country, he is headed to Auburn.

First Team

DL Jamil Burroughs (6-2, 280, Jr.), McEachern (Powder Springs)

DL Chris Hinton (6-4, 280, Sr.), Greater Atlanta Christian (Norcross)

DL Myles Murphy (6-5, 255, Jr.), Hillgrove (Powder Springs)

DL Travon Walker (6-5, 272, Sr.), Upson-Lee (Thomaston)

LB Trezmen Marshall (6-1, 235, Sr.), Clinch County (Homerville)

LB Rashard Revels (5-11, 175, Sr.), Colquitt County (Norman Park)

LB Owen Pappoe (6-0, 210, Sr.), Grayson (Loganville)

DB Andrew Booth (6-1, 188, Sr.), Archer (Lawrenceville)

DB Kyle Hamilton (6-3, 195, Sr.), Marist (Atlanta)

DB Jaylen McCollough (6-0, 194, Sr.), Hillgrove (Powder Springs)

DB Jalen Perry (6-1, 188, Sr.), Dacula

Second Team

DL Justin Eboigbe (6-4, 242, Sr.), Forest Park

DL Kevin Harris (6-4, 228, Sr.), Grayson (Loganville)

DL BJ Ojulari (6-3, 216, Jr.), Marietta

DL Mataio Soli (6-4, 225, Sr.), Douglas County (Douglasville)

LB Steele Chambers (6-2, 215, Sr.), Blessed Trinity Catholic (Roswell)

LB Kendrick Neloms (5-11, 180, Sr.), Colquitt County (Norman Park)

LB Trey Pinkney (6-1, 215, Sr.), Pebblebrook (Mableton)

DB Joseph Charleston (6-2, 190, Sr.), Milton

DB Javier Morton (6-1, 175, Jr.), Stephenson (Stone Mountain)

DB Jay Ward (6-2, 175, Sr.), Colquitt County (Norman Park)

DB Kenyatta Watson (6-1, 170, Sr.), Grayson (Loganville)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K/P Ryan Fitzgerald (5-11, 180, Sr.), Colquitt County (Norman Park)