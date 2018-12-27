2018 ALL-USA Hawaii Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Hawaii Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Bryson Carvalho, Waipahu

Carvalho guided the Marauders (10-4) to the Division I state championship a year after they reached the Division II state semifinals. After defeating ‘Iolani in the state semifinals, Waipahu upset top-seeded Hilo in the state final, 42-22, to take the crown.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Dillon Gabriel, Mililani

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, the lefty signal-caller threw for 3,754 yards and 38 touchdowns while running for four TDs and leading the Trojans (10-3) to the Division I Open tournament final. Gabriel’s 9,848 career passing yards are a state record, and his 105 TD tosses are second in state history to Timmy Chang.

First Team

QB Dillon Gabriel (5-11, 185, Sr.), Mililani

RB Jonan Aina-Chaves (5-8, 170, Jr.), Saint Francis (Honolulu)

RB Alfred Failuga (5-11, 183, Jr.), Waipahu

R Tamatoa Falatea (6-0, 190, Sr.), Punahou (Honolulu)

R Titus Mokiao-Atimalala (6-1, 160, So.), James Campbell (Ewa Beach)

R Roman Wilson (5-11, 165, Jr.), Saint Louis (Honolulu)

OL Julius Buelow (6-8, 320, Sr.), Kapolei

OL Duke Clemens (6-4, 270, Sr.), Punahou (Honolulu)

OL Ben Scott (6-5, 285, Sr.), Saint Louis (Honolulu)

OL Elijah Unutoa (6-5, 300, Sr.), Kapaa

OL Enokk Vimahi (6-4, 281, Sr.), Kahuku

Second Team

QB Jayden de Laura (5-11, 183, Jr.), Saint Louis (Honolulu)

RB Sky Lactaoen (5-9, 170, Jr.), James Campbell (Ewa Beach)

RB Joshua Tihada (5-9, 175, Jr.), Lahainaluna (Lahaina)

R Ryan Chang (5-11, 160, Sr.), Mililani

R Koa Eldredge (6-0, 180, Jr.), Punahou (Honolulu)

R Jeremy Evans (6-4, 185, Sr.), Leilehua (Wahiawa)

OL Siotame Haunga (6-1, 280, Sr.), Saint Francis (Honolulu)

OL Faaope Laloulu (6-7, 350, Jr.), Saint Francis (Honolulu)

OL Arasi Mose (6-4, 358, Sr.), Saint Louis (Honolulu)

OL Sama Paama (6-4, 355, Sr.), Kaimuki (Honolulu)

OL Lokahi Pauole (6-3, 320, Sr.), Kamehameha (Honolulu)

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Faatui Tuitele, Saint Louis (Honolulu)

One of the nation’s top defensive line recruits, Tuitele was the top player on a Crusaders defense that allowed 14.3 points per game en route to an 11-0 season and a third straight Division I Open state title. Tuitele has committed to attend Washington next year.

First Team

DL Kupono Blake (6-3, 265, Sr.), Kamehameha (Honolulu)

DL Tausili Fiatoa (6-2, 230, Sr.), Kahuku

DL Mykah Tuiolemotu (5-10, 225, Sr.), Mililani

DL Faatui Tuitele (6-4, 300, Sr.), Saint Louis (Honolulu)

LB Jordan Botelho (6-2, 220, Jr.), Saint Louis (Honolulu)

LB Nick Herbig (6-2, 199, Jr.), Saint Louis (Honolulu)

LB Marist Liufau (6-3, 195, Sr.), Punahou (Honolulu)

DB Zeondre Benjamin (6-1, 215, Sr.), Waipahu

DB Korvin Feagins (5-9, 149, Sr.), Saint Louis (Honolulu)

DB Deacon Kapea (5-10, 200, Sr.), Waipahu

DB Kamo’i Latu (6-0, 170, Jr.), Saint Louis (Honolulu)

Second Team

DL Tupu Alualu (6-2, 310, Sr.), Moanalua (Honolulu)

DL Shane Kady (6-3, 195, Jr.), Mililani

DL Stanley McKenzie (6-2, 280, Jr.), Saint Louis (Honolulu)

DL Gino Quinones (6-3, 270, Sr.), Saint Louis (Honolulu)

LB Hoku Arias (6-0, 205, Sr.), Kamehameha (Honolulu)

LB Darius Muasau (6-1, 225, Sr.), Mililani

LB Maninoa Tufono (6-3, 225, Sr.), Punahou (Honolulu)

DB Poki’i Adkins-Kupukaa (6-0, 175, Jr.), James Campbell (Ewa Beach)

DB Alaka’i Gilman (5-11, 185, Jr.), Punahou (Honolulu)

DB Kaulana Makaula (6-3, 195, Sr.), Punahou (Honolulu)

DB Tiger Peterson (6-1, 190, Sr.), Kamehameha (Honolulu)

SPECIAL TEAMS

KR Trequan Henderson (5-9, 160, Sr.), Moanalua (Honolulu)