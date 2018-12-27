2018 ALL-USA Hawaii Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Hawaii Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.
MORE: Complete list of ALL-USA State Teams
COACH OF THE YEAR: Bryson Carvalho, Waipahu
Carvalho guided the Marauders (10-4) to the Division I state championship a year after they reached the Division II state semifinals. After defeating ‘Iolani in the state semifinals, Waipahu upset top-seeded Hilo in the state final, 42-22, to take the crown.
OFFENSE
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Dillon Gabriel, Mililani
The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, the lefty signal-caller threw for 3,754 yards and 38 touchdowns while running for four TDs and leading the Trojans (10-3) to the Division I Open tournament final. Gabriel’s 9,848 career passing yards are a state record, and his 105 TD tosses are second in state history to Timmy Chang.
First Team
QB Dillon Gabriel (5-11, 185, Sr.), Mililani
RB Jonan Aina-Chaves (5-8, 170, Jr.), Saint Francis (Honolulu)
RB Alfred Failuga (5-11, 183, Jr.), Waipahu
R Tamatoa Falatea (6-0, 190, Sr.), Punahou (Honolulu)
R Titus Mokiao-Atimalala (6-1, 160, So.), James Campbell (Ewa Beach)
R Roman Wilson (5-11, 165, Jr.), Saint Louis (Honolulu)
OL Julius Buelow (6-8, 320, Sr.), Kapolei
OL Duke Clemens (6-4, 270, Sr.), Punahou (Honolulu)
OL Ben Scott (6-5, 285, Sr.), Saint Louis (Honolulu)
OL Elijah Unutoa (6-5, 300, Sr.), Kapaa
OL Enokk Vimahi (6-4, 281, Sr.), Kahuku
Second Team
QB Jayden de Laura (5-11, 183, Jr.), Saint Louis (Honolulu)
RB Sky Lactaoen (5-9, 170, Jr.), James Campbell (Ewa Beach)
RB Joshua Tihada (5-9, 175, Jr.), Lahainaluna (Lahaina)
R Ryan Chang (5-11, 160, Sr.), Mililani
R Koa Eldredge (6-0, 180, Jr.), Punahou (Honolulu)
R Jeremy Evans (6-4, 185, Sr.), Leilehua (Wahiawa)
OL Siotame Haunga (6-1, 280, Sr.), Saint Francis (Honolulu)
OL Faaope Laloulu (6-7, 350, Jr.), Saint Francis (Honolulu)
OL Arasi Mose (6-4, 358, Sr.), Saint Louis (Honolulu)
OL Sama Paama (6-4, 355, Sr.), Kaimuki (Honolulu)
OL Lokahi Pauole (6-3, 320, Sr.), Kamehameha (Honolulu)
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Faatui Tuitele, Saint Louis (Honolulu)
One of the nation’s top defensive line recruits, Tuitele was the top player on a Crusaders defense that allowed 14.3 points per game en route to an 11-0 season and a third straight Division I Open state title. Tuitele has committed to attend Washington next year.
First Team
DL Kupono Blake (6-3, 265, Sr.), Kamehameha (Honolulu)
DL Tausili Fiatoa (6-2, 230, Sr.), Kahuku
DL Mykah Tuiolemotu (5-10, 225, Sr.), Mililani
DL Faatui Tuitele (6-4, 300, Sr.), Saint Louis (Honolulu)
LB Jordan Botelho (6-2, 220, Jr.), Saint Louis (Honolulu)
LB Nick Herbig (6-2, 199, Jr.), Saint Louis (Honolulu)
LB Marist Liufau (6-3, 195, Sr.), Punahou (Honolulu)
DB Zeondre Benjamin (6-1, 215, Sr.), Waipahu
DB Korvin Feagins (5-9, 149, Sr.), Saint Louis (Honolulu)
DB Deacon Kapea (5-10, 200, Sr.), Waipahu
DB Kamo’i Latu (6-0, 170, Jr.), Saint Louis (Honolulu)
Second Team
DL Tupu Alualu (6-2, 310, Sr.), Moanalua (Honolulu)
DL Shane Kady (6-3, 195, Jr.), Mililani
DL Stanley McKenzie (6-2, 280, Jr.), Saint Louis (Honolulu)
DL Gino Quinones (6-3, 270, Sr.), Saint Louis (Honolulu)
LB Hoku Arias (6-0, 205, Sr.), Kamehameha (Honolulu)
LB Darius Muasau (6-1, 225, Sr.), Mililani
LB Maninoa Tufono (6-3, 225, Sr.), Punahou (Honolulu)
DB Poki’i Adkins-Kupukaa (6-0, 175, Jr.), James Campbell (Ewa Beach)
DB Alaka’i Gilman (5-11, 185, Jr.), Punahou (Honolulu)
DB Kaulana Makaula (6-3, 195, Sr.), Punahou (Honolulu)
DB Tiger Peterson (6-1, 190, Sr.), Kamehameha (Honolulu)
SPECIAL TEAMS
KR Trequan Henderson (5-9, 160, Sr.), Moanalua (Honolulu)