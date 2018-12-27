2018 ALL-USA Idaho Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Idaho Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Chris Culig, Rocky Mountain (Meridian)
In just his second season since being promoted from defensive coordinator, Culig guided the Grizzlies to a 12-0 season and the Class 5A state championship. Rocky Mountain edged Highland, 24-22, to complete the first perfect season in Class 5A since 2014.
OFFENSE
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Nick Romano, Rocky Mountain (Meridian)
Romano capped a brilliant senior season with a 310-yard effort in the state championship game. Overall, the Idaho commit rushed for 2,221 yards and 32 touchdowns on 242 carries.
First Team
QB Lan Larison (5-11, 175, Jr.), Vallivue (Caldwell)
RB Nick Romano (5-10, 195, Sr.), Rocky Mountain (Meridian)
RB Allamar Alexander (5-10, 180, Sr.), Columbia (Nampa)
WR Cayden Loveland (6-3, 180, Sr.), Gooding
WR Carson Smith (6-0, 150, Sr.), Middleton
TE Joey Elwell (6-3, 230, Sr.), Mountain View (Meridian)
OL Coleton Heinz (6-2, 260, Sr.), Highland (Pocatello)
OL Luke Masters (6-3, 260, Sr.), Eagle
OL Gerrit Tamminga (6-3, 270, Jr.), Rocky Mountain (Meridian)
OL Gaard Memmelaar (6-5, 290, Jr.), Middleton
OL Kenneth Copley (5-10, 275, Jr.), Sugar-Salem (Sugar City)
Second Team
QB Kobe Tracy (6-4, 170, Sr.), Highland (Pocatello)
RB McKade Huft (5-11, 180, Jr.), Kimberly
RB Tyler Crowe (6-1, 220, Sr.), Skyview (Nampa)
WR Austin Bolt (6-4, 195, Jr.), Borah (Boise)
WR Carson Brown (5-11, 165, Sr.), Homedale
TE Brayden Hamilton (6-3, 215, Sr.), Rocky Mountain (Meridian)
OL Travis Kerr (6-1, 220, Sr.), Coeur d’Alene
OL Anthony Garza (6-5, 285, Sr.), Rocky Mountain (Meridian)
OL Clayton Wolfe (6-1, 265, Sr.), Homedale
OL Garrett Rehberg (6-6, 275, Sr.), Bishop Kelly (Boise)
OL Ed Carle (6-3, 235, Sr.), Hillcrest (Ammon)
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Keegan Duncan, Declo
The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year dominated in every phase of the game for the undefeated Class 2A state champs. A Boise State commit, Duncan recorded 65 tackles and four interceptions (two for TDs) defensively, while adding 40 touchdowns on offense and five more on punt and kickoff returns.
First Team
DL Dakota Yorgensen (6-3, 240, Sr.), Hillcrest (Ammon)
DL Jake McGinnis (6-3, 295, Sr.), Gooding
DL Nate Burch (6-2, 190, Sr.), Coeur d’Alene
DL Kamiah Olsen (6-0, 220, Jr.), Highland (Pocatello)
LB Jordan Peterson (5-11, 175, Sr.), Hillcrest (Ammon)
LB Garrett Beck (6-4, 210, Sr.), Rocky Mountain (Meridian)
LB Noah Kaschmitter (6-3, 225, Sr.), Grangeville
DB Keegan Duncan (6-3, 220, Sr.), Declo
DB Kaimana Nawahine (6-1, 170, Sr.), Rocky Mountain (Meridian)
DB Jace Mann (5-10, 150, Jr.), Nampa
DB Garrett Hawkes (6-0, 170, Jr.), North Fremont (Ashton)
Second Team
DL Joey Quitugua (6-0, 225, Sr.), Capital (Boise)
DL Sam Witte (6-5, 215, Sr.), Eagle
DL Joel Cortez (6-2, 290, Sr.), Skyline (Idaho Falls)
DL Luke McLaughlin (6-2, 215, Sr.), Bishop Kelly (Boise)
LB Dylan Martinez (6-2, 215, Sr.), Mountain View (Meridian)
LB Jonathon Fagen (5-10, 185, Sr.), Fruitland
LB Tyson Matthews (5-10, 220, Sr.), Declo
DB Colbey Nosworthy (6-1, 180, Jr.), Coeur d’Alene
DB Cole Eiguren (6-0, 200, Sr.), Fruitland
DB Shane Jennings (6-2, 180, Jr.), Gooding
DB Gerohm Rihari (6-1, 180, Sr.), Sugar-Salem (Sugar City)
SPECIAL TEAMS
K Neal Weber (5-11, 210, Sr.), Middleton