2018 ALL-USA Idaho Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Idaho Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Chris Culig, Rocky Mountain (Meridian)

In just his second season since being promoted from defensive coordinator, Culig guided the Grizzlies to a 12-0 season and the Class 5A state championship. Rocky Mountain edged Highland, 24-22, to complete the first perfect season in Class 5A since 2014.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Nick Romano, Rocky Mountain (Meridian)

Romano capped a brilliant senior season with a 310-yard effort in the state championship game. Overall, the Idaho commit rushed for 2,221 yards and 32 touchdowns on 242 carries.

First Team

QB Lan Larison (5-11, 175, Jr.), Vallivue (Caldwell)

RB Nick Romano (5-10, 195, Sr.), Rocky Mountain (Meridian)

RB Allamar Alexander (5-10, 180, Sr.), Columbia (Nampa)

WR Cayden Loveland (6-3, 180, Sr.), Gooding

WR Carson Smith (6-0, 150, Sr.), Middleton

TE Joey Elwell (6-3, 230, Sr.), Mountain View (Meridian)

OL Coleton Heinz (6-2, 260, Sr.), Highland (Pocatello)

OL Luke Masters (6-3, 260, Sr.), Eagle

OL Gerrit Tamminga (6-3, 270, Jr.), Rocky Mountain (Meridian)

OL Gaard Memmelaar (6-5, 290, Jr.), Middleton

OL Kenneth Copley (5-10, 275, Jr.), Sugar-Salem (Sugar City)

Second Team

QB Kobe Tracy (6-4, 170, Sr.), Highland (Pocatello)

RB McKade Huft (5-11, 180, Jr.), Kimberly

RB Tyler Crowe (6-1, 220, Sr.), Skyview (Nampa)

WR Austin Bolt (6-4, 195, Jr.), Borah (Boise)

WR Carson Brown (5-11, 165, Sr.), Homedale

TE Brayden Hamilton (6-3, 215, Sr.), Rocky Mountain (Meridian)

OL Travis Kerr (6-1, 220, Sr.), Coeur d’Alene

OL Anthony Garza (6-5, 285, Sr.), Rocky Mountain (Meridian)

OL Clayton Wolfe (6-1, 265, Sr.), Homedale

OL Garrett Rehberg (6-6, 275, Sr.), Bishop Kelly (Boise)

OL Ed Carle (6-3, 235, Sr.), Hillcrest (Ammon)

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Keegan Duncan, Declo

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year dominated in every phase of the game for the undefeated Class 2A state champs. A Boise State commit, Duncan recorded 65 tackles and four interceptions (two for TDs) defensively, while adding 40 touchdowns on offense and five more on punt and kickoff returns.

First Team

DL Dakota Yorgensen (6-3, 240, Sr.), Hillcrest (Ammon)

DL Jake McGinnis (6-3, 295, Sr.), Gooding

DL Nate Burch (6-2, 190, Sr.), Coeur d’Alene

DL Kamiah Olsen (6-0, 220, Jr.), Highland (Pocatello)

LB Jordan Peterson (5-11, 175, Sr.), Hillcrest (Ammon)

LB Garrett Beck (6-4, 210, Sr.), Rocky Mountain (Meridian)

LB Noah Kaschmitter (6-3, 225, Sr.), Grangeville

DB Keegan Duncan (6-3, 220, Sr.), Declo

DB Kaimana Nawahine (6-1, 170, Sr.), Rocky Mountain (Meridian)

DB Jace Mann (5-10, 150, Jr.), Nampa

DB Garrett Hawkes (6-0, 170, Jr.), North Fremont (Ashton)

Second Team

DL Joey Quitugua (6-0, 225, Sr.), Capital (Boise)

DL Sam Witte (6-5, 215, Sr.), Eagle

DL Joel Cortez (6-2, 290, Sr.), Skyline (Idaho Falls)

DL Luke McLaughlin (6-2, 215, Sr.), Bishop Kelly (Boise)

LB Dylan Martinez (6-2, 215, Sr.), Mountain View (Meridian)

LB Jonathon Fagen (5-10, 185, Sr.), Fruitland

LB Tyson Matthews (5-10, 220, Sr.), Declo

DB Colbey Nosworthy (6-1, 180, Jr.), Coeur d’Alene

DB Cole Eiguren (6-0, 200, Sr.), Fruitland

DB Shane Jennings (6-2, 180, Jr.), Gooding

DB Gerohm Rihari (6-1, 180, Sr.), Sugar-Salem (Sugar City)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Neal Weber (5-11, 210, Sr.), Middleton