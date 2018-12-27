2018 ALL-USA Indiana Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Indiana Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Kyle Ralph, New Palestine
Ralph won his second state title with the Dragons, who scored 789 points in 14 games on the way to the Class 5A championship. In six years as the head man in New Palestine, the former All-ACC lineman at the University of North Carolina holds a record of 74-4.
OFFENSE
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: David Bell, Warren Central (Indianapolis)
Bell capped his incredible career by leading the Warriors to a perfect 14-0 season and the Class 6A state championship. The Gatorade State Player of the Year caught 81 passes for 1,507 yards and 22 scores.
First Team
QB Michael Lindauer (6-3, 200, Sr.), Evansville Memorial
RB Romeir Elliott (5-7, 189, Sr.), Warren Central (Indianapolis)
RB Charlie Spegal (5-10, 221, Jr.), New Palestine
WR David Bell (6-2, 200, Sr.), Warren Central (Indianapolis)
WR Sam Thomas (6-2, 185, Sr.), Mount Vernon (Fortville)
TE Haven Montefalco (6-4, 220, Sr.), Cathedral (Indianapolis)
OL DJ Bowles (6-3, 296, Sr.), Avon
OL Jacob Brittsan (6-3, 241, Jr.), New Palestine
OL Josh Fryar (6-4, 295, Jr.), Beech Grove
OL Gus Hartwig (6-5, 275, Jr.), Zionsville
OL Joe Tippmann (6-6, 283, Sr.), Bishop Dwenger (Fort Wayne)
Second Team
QB Maximus Grimes (6-2, 200, So.), Jefferson (Lafayette)
RB Carson Steele (6-2, 225, So.), Center Grove (Greenwood)
RB Marion Lukes (5-11, 180, Jr.), Charlestown
WR Branson Combs (6-3, 210, Sr.), Evansville Memorial
WR Jon Eineman (6-3, 190, Sr.), Mooresville
TE Montrez Stanley (6-3, 190, Sr.), Warren Central (Indianapolis)
OL Randy Holtz (6-6, 342, Jr.), Snider (Fort Wayne)
OL Dawand Jones (6-8, 360, Sr.), Ben Davis (Indianapolis)
OL Payton Lamping (6-1, 270, Sr.), Franklin Central (Indianapolis)
OL Zack Ransdell (6-0, 250, Sr.), Warren Central (Indianapolis)
OL Caleb Shaffer (6-6, 313, Sr.), Carmel
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: George Karlaftis, West Lafayette
The ALL-USA First Team selection was dominant in leading the Red Devils to a 15-0 season and the Class 3A state title. The Purdue commit totaled 106 tackles, including a whopping 56 for loss, along with 17.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.
First Team
DL Lucas Hunter (6-4, 285, Sr.), Center Grove (Greenwood)
DL George Karlaftis (6-4, 260, Sr.), West Lafayette
DL Kyle King (6-4, 235, Jr.), New Palestine
DL Beau Robbins (6-4, 238, Sr.), Carmel
LB Devin Weakley (5-7, 160, Sr.), Western Boone (Thorntown)
LB Cameron Williams (6-3, 205, Sr.), Andrean (Merrillville)
LB Ty Wise (6-2, 210, Jr.), Carmel
DB Ryan Brandt (6-1, 202, Jr.), Angola
DB Jack Kiser (6-2, 212, Sr.), Pioneer (Royal Center)
DB Harry Ochs (5-11, 170, Sr.), North Central (Indianapolis)
DB Larry Tracy (5-11, 175, Sr.), Decatur Central (Indianapolis)
Second Team
DL Darius Alexander (6-6, 280, Sr.), Wayne (Fort Wayne)
DL Deontae Craig (6-4, 240, Jr.), Culver Academies (Culver)
DL Javias Gray (5-11, 290, Sr.), Kokomo
DL Chase Triplett (6-3, 215, Sr.), Michigan City
LB Clayton Coll (6-3, 220, Sr.), Franklin Community
LB Jay Higgins (6-3, 200, Jr.), Brebeuf Jesuit (Indianapolis)
LB Austin Frasier (6-1, 215, Sr.), Evansville Central
DB Nino Barbosa (5-10, 145, Sr.), Whiting
DB Trevon Booker (6-1, 175, Sr.), Lawrence Central (Indianapolis)
DB Maxen Hook (6-2, 175, Jr.), New Palestine
DB Aaron Steele (6-0, 180, Sr.), Triton Central (Fairfield)
SPECIAL TEAMS
K Caleb Urban (5-7, 150, Sr.), Martinsville