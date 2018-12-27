2018 ALL-USA Kansas Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Kansas Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.
MORE: Complete list of ALL-USA State Teams
COACH OF THE YEAR: Randy Dreiling, St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park)
A year after falling short in the state title game, Dreiling led the Saints to a 12-0 record that culminated with the school’s first state football title. His eighth state title as a coach (the first seven with Hutchinson) came with a 49-28 win over Wichita Northwest in the Class 5A championship game.
OFFENSE
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Graham Mertz, Blue Valley North (Overland Park)
Mertz capped a sensational career by throwing for 3,886 yards and 51 touchdowns while running for four scores in leading the Mustangs to the Class 6A state title game. A Wisconsin commit, Mertz finished with 96 touchdown passes in his two years as Blue Valley North’s starter.
First Team
QB Graham Mertz (6-4, 205, Sr.), Blue Valley North (Overland Park)
RB Breece Hall (6-2, 215, Sr.), Wichita Northwest
RB Tank Young (5-7, 170, So.), St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park)
WR Cameron Burt (6-4, 185, Sr.), Blue Valley North (Overland Park)
WR Alex Schremmer (5-10, 155, Jr.), Great Bend
TE Clay Cundiff (6-4, 230, Sr.), Bishop Carroll (Wichita)
OL Bryce Atkinson (6-2, 220, Sr.), Derby
OL Turner Corcoran (6-6, 280, Jr.), Lawrence Free State
OL Joe Michalski (6-6, 280, Sr.), St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park)
OL Elliott Strahm (6-2, 270, Sr.), Sabetha
OL Talor Warner (6-4, 250, Jr.), Gardner-Edgerton (Gardner)
Second Team
QB Caleb Grill (6-3, 180, Sr.), Maize
RB Tre Washington (5-10, 195, Jr.), Derby
RB Ky Thomas (5-11, 185, Jr.), Topeka
WR Billy Conaway (6-0, 206, Jr.), Shawnee Mission North (Overland Park)
WR Dylan White (6-1, 182, Jr.), Pittsburg
TE Mason Fairchild (6-5, 250, Sr.), Andale
OL Nick Devore (6-0, 269, Sr.), Maize
OL Jacob Dice (6-0, 245, Sr.), Olathe North
OL Seth Falley (6-3, 280, Sr.), Campus (Wichita)
OL Cole Sample (6-3, 285, Jr.), Tonganoxie
OL Jack Stallard (6-4, 240, Sr.), Blue Valley North (Overland Park)
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Marcus Hicks, Wichita Northwest
The defensive end lived in opposing backfields, making 84 total tackles that included 45 solo, 26 for loss, and seven sacks, leading the Grizzlies to the Class 5A state title game. The top defensive recruit in the state, Hicks has committed to Oklahoma.
First Team
DL Javier Derritt (6-3, 270, Sr.), St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park)
DL David Hernandez (6-4, 235, Sr.), Manhattan
DL Marcus Hicks (6-6, 245, Sr.), Wichita Northwest
DL Isaac Keener (6-2, 245, Sr.), Derby
LB Jax Dineen (5-10, 230, Sr.), Lawrence Free State
LB Dylan Downing (6-2, 229, Sr.), Bishop Miege (Shawnee Mission)
LB Quinton Hicks (6-2, 230, Sr.), Campus (Wichita)
DB Keenan Garber (6-0, 175, Sr.), Lawrence Free State
DB Hunter Igo (6-0, 165, Sr.), Derby
DB Jayden Russell (6-2, 180, Sr.), St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park)
DB Scott Valentas (6-3, 195, Sr.), Kapaun Mt. Carmel (Wichita)
Second Team
DL Gage Gulley (6-3, 215, Sr.), Gardner-Edgerton (Gardner)
DL Reid Spachman (6-2, 200, Jr.), Blue Valley North (Overland Park)
DL PJ Spencer (6-4, 245, Sr.), Shawnee Mission East (Prairie Village)
DL Noah Stanton (6-1, 218, Sr.), Maize
LB Jay Fisher (6-1, 205, Sr.), Derby
LB Zach Goodeyon (6-3, 240, Sr.), St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park)
LB Chase Shryock (6-1, 190, Sr.), Mill Valley (Shawnee)
DB Dax Benway (6-0, 175, Sr.), Derby
DB Ben Driver (6-1, 190, Sr.), Salina Central (Salina)
DB Jai Haynes (5-8, 160, Sr.), Olathe South
DB Cameron Harvey (5-10, 160, Sr.), Campus (Wichita)
SPECIAL TEAMS
K Parker Willis (6-3, 190, Sr.), Shawnee Mission East (Prairie Village)