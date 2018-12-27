2018 ALL-USA Kansas Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Kansas Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Randy Dreiling, St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park)

A year after falling short in the state title game, Dreiling led the Saints to a 12-0 record that culminated with the school’s first state football title. His eighth state title as a coach (the first seven with Hutchinson) came with a 49-28 win over Wichita Northwest in the Class 5A championship game.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Graham Mertz, Blue Valley North (Overland Park)

Mertz capped a sensational career by throwing for 3,886 yards and 51 touchdowns while running for four scores in leading the Mustangs to the Class 6A state title game. A Wisconsin commit, Mertz finished with 96 touchdown passes in his two years as Blue Valley North’s starter.

First Team

QB Graham Mertz (6-4, 205, Sr.), Blue Valley North (Overland Park)

RB Breece Hall (6-2, 215, Sr.), Wichita Northwest

RB Tank Young (5-7, 170, So.), St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park)

WR Cameron Burt (6-4, 185, Sr.), Blue Valley North (Overland Park)

WR Alex Schremmer (5-10, 155, Jr.), Great Bend

TE Clay Cundiff (6-4, 230, Sr.), Bishop Carroll (Wichita)

OL Bryce Atkinson (6-2, 220, Sr.), Derby

OL Turner Corcoran (6-6, 280, Jr.), Lawrence Free State

OL Joe Michalski (6-6, 280, Sr.), St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park)

OL Elliott Strahm (6-2, 270, Sr.), Sabetha

OL Talor Warner (6-4, 250, Jr.), Gardner-Edgerton (Gardner)

Second Team

QB Caleb Grill (6-3, 180, Sr.), Maize

RB Tre Washington (5-10, 195, Jr.), Derby

RB Ky Thomas (5-11, 185, Jr.), Topeka

WR Billy Conaway (6-0, 206, Jr.), Shawnee Mission North (Overland Park)

WR Dylan White (6-1, 182, Jr.), Pittsburg

TE Mason Fairchild (6-5, 250, Sr.), Andale

OL Nick Devore (6-0, 269, Sr.), Maize

OL Jacob Dice (6-0, 245, Sr.), Olathe North

OL Seth Falley (6-3, 280, Sr.), Campus (Wichita)

OL Cole Sample (6-3, 285, Jr.), Tonganoxie

OL Jack Stallard (6-4, 240, Sr.), Blue Valley North (Overland Park)

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Marcus Hicks, Wichita Northwest

The defensive end lived in opposing backfields, making 84 total tackles that included 45 solo, 26 for loss, and seven sacks, leading the Grizzlies to the Class 5A state title game. The top defensive recruit in the state, Hicks has committed to Oklahoma.

First Team

DL Javier Derritt (6-3, 270, Sr.), St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park)

DL David Hernandez (6-4, 235, Sr.), Manhattan

DL Marcus Hicks (6-6, 245, Sr.), Wichita Northwest

DL Isaac Keener (6-2, 245, Sr.), Derby

LB Jax Dineen (5-10, 230, Sr.), Lawrence Free State

LB Dylan Downing (6-2, 229, Sr.), Bishop Miege (Shawnee Mission)

LB Quinton Hicks (6-2, 230, Sr.), Campus (Wichita)

DB Keenan Garber (6-0, 175, Sr.), Lawrence Free State

DB Hunter Igo (6-0, 165, Sr.), Derby

DB Jayden Russell (6-2, 180, Sr.), St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park)

DB Scott Valentas (6-3, 195, Sr.), Kapaun Mt. Carmel (Wichita)

Second Team

DL Gage Gulley (6-3, 215, Sr.), Gardner-Edgerton (Gardner)

DL Reid Spachman (6-2, 200, Jr.), Blue Valley North (Overland Park)

DL PJ Spencer (6-4, 245, Sr.), Shawnee Mission East (Prairie Village)

DL Noah Stanton (6-1, 218, Sr.), Maize

LB Jay Fisher (6-1, 205, Sr.), Derby

LB Zach Goodeyon (6-3, 240, Sr.), St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park)

LB Chase Shryock (6-1, 190, Sr.), Mill Valley (Shawnee)

DB Dax Benway (6-0, 175, Sr.), Derby

DB Ben Driver (6-1, 190, Sr.), Salina Central (Salina)

DB Jai Haynes (5-8, 160, Sr.), Olathe South

DB Cameron Harvey (5-10, 160, Sr.), Campus (Wichita)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Parker Willis (6-3, 190, Sr.), Shawnee Mission East (Prairie Village)