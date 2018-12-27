2018 ALL-USA Kentucky Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Kentucky Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Chris Wolfe, Male (Louisville)

The ninth-year head coach led the Bulldogs (14-1) to their second Class 6A title in four years, the eighth crown overall in program history. Male edged two-time defending champ Trinity in the semifinals, then knocked off Scott County in the finale, 37-20.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Wandale Robinson, Western Hills (Frankfort)

The state’s Mr. Football and Gatorade Player of the Year, Robinson rushed for 1,973 yards and 30 touchdowns while hauling in 31 passes for 725 yards and another 11 scores. A Nebraska commit, he also led the Wolverines with 119 tackles on defense.

First Team

QB Cameron Jones (6-7, 250, Sr.), Frederick Douglass (Lexington)

RB Wandale Robinson (5-9, 180, Sr.), Western Hills (Frankfort)

RB Tre Bass (5-8, 180, Sr.), Franklin-Simpson (Franklin)

WR Milton Wright (6-3, 200, Sr.), Christian Academy of Louisville

WR Marquel Tinsley (6-2, 210, Sr.), Daviess County (Owensboro)

TE Michael Mayer (6-5, 240, Sr.), Covington Catholic (Park Hills)

OL Bryan Hudson (6-4, 295, Sr.), Scott County (Georgetown)

OL Tanner Bowles (6-5, 280, Sr.), Glasgow

OL John Young (6-6, 280, Jr.), Christian Academy of Louisville

OL Adam Derry (6-3, 275, Sr.), Beechwood (Fort Mitchell)

OL Jack Randolph (6-3, 290, Sr.), Franklin-Simpson (Franklin)

Second Team

QB Beau Allen (6-2, 200, Jr.), Lexington Catholic

RB Joe Jackson (6-0, 195, Sr.), Johnson Central (Paintsville)

RB Casey McGinness (5-10, 180, Sr.), Covington Catholic (Park Hills)

WR Izayah Cummings (6-1, 165, Sr.), Butler (Louisville)

WR Reese Smith (5-11, 175, Jr.), Boyle County (Danville)

TE Reid Jolly (6-5, 220, Sr.), Campbell County (Alexandria)

OL Sam Vaughan (6-7, 280, Sr.), Lexington Catholic

OL Chris Malala (6-0, 315, Jr.), Male (Louisville)

OL Jacob Gideon (6-3, 275, Sr.), Ryle (Union)

OL Walker Parks (6-6, 260, Jr.), Frederick Douglass (Lexington)

OL Eli Cox (6-4, 295, Sr.), West Jessamine (Nicholasville)

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jacob Lacey, South Warren (Bowling Green)

Lacey’s work in the trenches led the Spartans to a 15-0 season and the Class 5A state title. The Notre Dame signee had 80 tackles, 34 tackles for loss, 14 sacks and four forced fumbles as a senior.

First Team

DL Stephen Herron (6-3, 240, Sr.), Trinity (Louisville)

DL Jacob Lacey (6-2, 285, Sr.), South Warren (Bowling Green)

DL JJ Weaver (6-6, 240, Sr.), Moore (Louisville)

DL Ricky Barber (6-2, 265, Sr.), Doss (Louisville)

LB Joe Kuerzi (5-11, 215, Sr.), Male (Louisville)

LB Patrick Owen (6-1, 235, Sr.), St. Xavier (Louisville)

LB Jared Casey (6-3, 230, Sr.), Ballard (Louisville)

DB Clayton Bush (6-0, 200, Sr.), South Warren (Bowling Green)

DB Vito Tisdale (6-1, 185, Jr.), Bowling Green

DB Quintez Payton (5-10, 155, Sr.), Central (Louisville)

DB Aubrey Weaver (6-1, 180, Sr.), Wayne County (Monticello)

Second Team

DL Caden McKinnis (6-2, 255, Sr.), Logan County (Russellville)

DL Izaiah Reed (6-2, 235, Sr.), John Hardin (Elizabethtown)

DL JJ Courtney (5-9, 240, Sr.), Simon Kenton (Independence)

DL Ethan Wine (6-3, 230, Sr.), Corbin

LB Kyle Kelly (6-2, 205, Sr.), Newport Central Catholic

LB Anthony Adkins (6-3, 220, Sr.), Larue County (Hodgenville)

LB Jack Coldiron (6-5, 215, Sr.), Covington Catholic (Park Hills)

DB Kendrick Curry (6-0, 160, Sr.), Bryan Station (Lexington)

DB Jack Lucas (6-1, 180, Sr.), Male (Louisville)

DB Jacob Dingle (6-0, 185, Sr.), Trinity (Louisville)

DB Logan Castleman (5-11, 180, Sr.), Beechwood (Fort Mitchell)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Graham Wald (5-11, 150, Jr.), Henry Clay (Lexington)