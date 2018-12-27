2018 ALL-USA Louisiana Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Louisiana Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

MORE: Complete list of ALL-USA State Teams

COACH OF THE YEAR: JT Curtis, John Curtis Christian (River Ridge)

Curtis capped his 50th season as coach of the Patriots with a perfect 13-0 record and his 27th state championship. Curtis is No. 2 all-time nationally in victories with 582 during his career.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Keilon Brown, Zachary

The junior quarterback was the MVP of the Class 5A state championship game for a second straight year, leading the Broncos (13-2) to a 27-24 win over West Monroe. Brown finished the season with more than 4,000 total yards and 48 touchdowns.

First Team

QB Keilon Brown (6-0, 180, Jr.), Zachary

RB John Emery (5-11, 202, Sr.), Destrehan

RB Mike Hollins (5-10, 205, Sr.), University Lab (Baton Rouge)

WR Kayshon Boutte (6-0, 185, Jr.) Westgate (New Iberia)

WR Trey Palmer (6-0, 179, Sr.), Kentwood

TE Hayden Hagler (6-3, 225, Sr.), Sulphur

OL Matthew Anderson (6-6, 250, Sr.), Leesville

OL Ray Parker (6-5, 275, Sr.), Ruston

OL Dylan Rathcke (6-5, 290, Sr.), University Lab (Baton Rouge)

OL Kardell Thomas (6-4, 349, Sr.), Southern University Lab (Baton Rouge)

OL Sedrick Van Pran (6-4, 305, Jr.), Warren Easton (New Orleans)

Second Team

QB Caleb Holstein (6-5, 210, Jr.) St. Thomas More (Lafayette)

RB Kylan Duhe (5-10, 195, Sr.), West St. John (Edgard)

RB Dallas Reagor (5-9, 165, Jr.), Sterlington

WR Devonta Lee (6-3, 193, Sr.), Amite

WR Chandler Whitfield (5-8, 155, Sr.), Zachary

TE Caleb Leach (6-4, 215, Sr.), Many

OL Ahmad Bradley (6-2, 325, Sr.), John Ehret (Marrero)

OL Logan Newell (6-5, 285, Sr.), Neville (Monroe)

OL Thomas Perry (6-6, 325, Sr.), Teurlings Catholic (Lafayette)

OL Nathan Thomas (6-5, 268, Sr.), Chalmette

OL Brockhim Wicks (6-2, 305, Sr.), Plaquemine

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Derek Stingley, Jr., Dunham (Baton Rouge)

Few teams dared challenge Stingley in the defensive backfield for Dunham. The No. 1-rated recruit in the Class of 2019 by Rivals.com, Stingley contributed 35 tackles and two interceptions for the Tigers (9-1) on defense while scoring 17 touchdowns on offense and special teams.

First Team

DL Dalvin Hutchinson (6-1, 320, Sr.), West Monroe

DL CamRon Jackson (6-6, 271, Jr.), Haynesville

DL Jaquelin Roy (6-5, 310, Jr.), University Lab (Baton Rouge)

DL Ishmael Sopsher (6-5, 280, Sr.), Amite

LB Kelin Burrle (6-0, 205, Jr.), Helen Cox (Harvey)

LB Christian Harris (6-2, 239, Sr.), University Lab (Baton Rouge)

LB Brandon Williams (6-3, 220, Sr.), Isidore Newman (New Orleans)

DB Devin Bush (6-0, 190, Sr.), Edna Karr (New Orleans)

DB Jordan Clark (5-11, 168, Sr.), University Lab (Baton Rouge)

DB Donald Clay (5-11, 175, Sr.), John Curtis Christian (River Ridge)

DB Derek Stingley, Jr. (6-1, 195, Sr.), Dunham (Baton Rouge)

Second Team

DL Angelo Anderson (6-3, 245, Jr.), John Curtis Christian (River Ridge)

DL Mark Coppola (6-1, 225, Sr.), University Lab (Baton Rouge)

DL Jacobian Guillory (6-3, 320, Jr.), Alexandria

DL O’Cyrus Torrence (6-5, 330, Sr.), St. Helena (Greensburg)

LB Wes Brady (6-0, 220, Sr.), Zachary

LB Bryton Constantin (6-2, 220, Sr.), University Lab (Baton Rouge)

LB Donte Starks (6-1, 225, Sr.), John Ehret (Marrero)

DB Jaylin Armwood (6-3, 194, Sr.), Baton Rouge Catholic

DB Chester Kimbrough (5-10, 167, Sr.), Warren Easton (New Orleans)

DB Brooks Miller (6-1, 185, Jr.), West Monroe

DB Jahmal Sam (5-11, 180, Sr.), Warren Easton (New Orleans)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Jacob Barnes (5-10, 175, Sr.), Woodlawn (Baton Rouge)