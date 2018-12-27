2018 ALL-USA Maine Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Maine Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Jake Rogers, Nokomis (Newport)

The Warriors suffered through back-to-back winless seasons in 2015 and 2016 in Class B before dropping down to Class C in 2017. Enter Rogers, who in two years led Nokomis (8-4) to the Class C state title, riding a stingy defense that allowed just 24 points in four postseason games.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Tyler Bridge, Wells

Bridge was the star as Wells (12-0) rolled to its second straight Class D state title, running for five TDs and passing for one more in a 55-20 win over Foxcroft. For the season, Bridge rushed for 2,390 yards and scored 45 total touchdowns.

First Team

QB Tommy Springer (6-0, 195, Sr.), Marshwood (South Berwick)

RB Tyler Bridge (6-3, 205, Sr.), Wells

RB Zach Elowitch (6-0, 174, Sr.), Portland

WR Chance Graves (6-0, 170, Sr.), Nokomis (Newport)

WR Zack Sullivan (6-1, 170, Sr.), Kennebunk

TE Logan Fortin (6-3, 170, Sr.), Lawrence (Fairfield)

OL Jonah Green (6-5, 230, Jr.), Portland

OL Drew Gregor (6-4, 245, Sr.), Marshwood

OL Will Horton (6-1, 245, Jr.), Bonny Eagle (Standish)

OL Zack Reed (6-5, 306, Sr.), Scarborough

OL Jack Rogers (6-1, 225, Jr.), Thornton (Saco)

Second Team

QB Marcus Christopher (6-3, 210, Sr.), Skowhegan

RB Will Whyte (5-7, 170, Sr.), Bonny Eagle (Standish)

RB Carter Tolmasoff (5-11, 160, Sr.), Bucksport

WR Ben Onek (6-5, 200, Sr.), Deering (Portland)

WR Payton Jones (6-2, 175, So.), Thornton Academy (Saco)

TE Jared Quintilliani (6-2, 220, Sr.), Scarborough

OL Austin Doughty (6-4, 252, Sr.), Oxford Hills (South Paris)

OL Adam Doyon (6-2, 220, Sr.), Marshwood (South Berwick)

OL Koa Farnsworth (6-1, 240, Sr.), Portland

OL Chase Lamontagne (5-11, 210, Sr.), Kennebunk

OL Morgan Welch-Thompson (6-1, 210, Sr.), Wells

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Tommy Palmer, Thornton Academy (Saco)

A defensive tackle, the senior Palmer totaled 79 tackles, including 14 for loss, and 12.5 sacks as Thornton ran the table in Class A on its way to the state title. The Trojans allowed just 90 points in 11 games with four shutouts.

First Team

DL Seth Bussell (5-7, 225, Sr.), Maine Central Institute (Pittsfield)

DL Will Horton (6-1, 255, Sr.), Bonny Eagle (Standish)

DL Nate Kapongo (6-5, 280, Sr.), Portland

DL Tommy Palmer (6-2, 240, Sr.), Thornton Academy (Saco)

LB Dante DeLorenzo (6-0, Sr.), Kennebunk

LB Alex Gorham (5-10, 190, Sr.), Dirigo (Dixfield)

LB Matt Wozniak (5-11, 175, Sr.), Cony (Augusta)

DB Jarett Flaker (5-11, 175, Jr.), Scarborough

DB Gavin Rawstron (6-1, 170, So.), Oak Hill (Sabattus)

DB Garrett Trask (6-1, 185, Sr.), Hermon

DB Colton Carson (6-5, 200, Sr.), Oxford Hills (South Paris)

Second Team

DL Bryce Henaire (6-0, 297, Jr.), Bangor

DL Ethan Logan (6-2, 215, Sr.), Thornton Academy (Saco)

DL Nic Mills (6-0, 205, Sr.), Cony (Augusta)

DL Vick Morrone (6-2, 235, Sr.), Cheverus (Portland)

LB Justin Bryant (6-0, 200, Jr.), Marshwood (South Berwick)

LB Tanner Cortes (6-0, 160, Sr.), Lewiston

LB Ean Patry (5-11, 185, Sr.), Thornton Academy (Saco)

DB Joey Cassella (5-7, 180, Sr.), Greely (Cumberland Center)

DB Caleb Saucier (6-0, 170, Jr.), Sanford

DB Ben Stasium (5-9, 147, Sr.), Portland

DB Sean Tompkins (6-0, 165, Jr.), Cheverus (Portland)

SPECIAL TEAMS

KR/PR Anthony Bracamonte (5-7, 150, Sr.), Thornton Academy (Saco)