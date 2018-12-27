2018 ALL-USA Maryland Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Maryland Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

MORE: Complete list of ALL-USA State Teams

COACH OF THE YEAR: Kurt Stein, Oakdale (Ijamsville)

The eighth-year head coach built the Bears program from scratch and finally reached the pinnacle with a brilliant 13-0 season. Stein’s squad crushed 3A state finalist Linganore, 56-7, ended Damascus’ state-record 53-game winning streak and routed Glenelg in the Class 2A championship game, 35-7.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Wande Owens, Glenelg

The Yale-bound senior led the Gladiators to the Class 2A state final and finished his career as the second-leading rusher in Maryland history. Owens rushed for 2,680 yards and 40 touchdowns on 300 carries in his final season.

First Team

QB Collin Schlee (6-3. 180, Sr.), Oakdale (Ijamsville)

RB Marquez Cooper (5-7, 175, Jr.), Quince Orchard (Gaithersburg)

RB Wande Owens (5-11, 185, Sr.), Glenelg

WR Ethon Williams (6-0, 190, Sr.), Broadneck (Annapolis)

WR Malik Lawrence (5-8, 155, Sr.), North Point (Bennsville)

TE Korey McLeod (6-3, 225, Sr.), St. Vincent Pallotti (Laurel)

OL Dwayne Allick (6-3, 285, Jr.), DeMatha (Hyattsville)

OL Darrian Dalcourt (6-3, 290, Sr.), St. Frances (Baltimore)

OL Will Harrod (6-5, 315, Sr.), National Christian (Fort Washington)

OL Jean Germain (6-5, 325, Sr.), Paint Branch (Burtonsville)

OL Mason Lundsford (6-5, 305, Sr.), Good Counsel (Olney)

Second Team

QB Billy Atkins (6-0, 170, So.), Mt. St. Joseph (Baltimore)

RB Joachim Bangda (5-10, 215, Sr.), St. Frances (Baltimore)

RB MarShawn Lloyd (5-10, 210, Jr.), DeMatha (Hyattsville)

WR Cam Hart (6-3, 190, Sr.), Good Counsel (Olney)

WR Joey Felton (5-9, 165, Sr.), Linganore (Frederick)

TE Jay Thompson (6-2, 220, Sr.), Franklin (Reistertown)

OL Landon Tengwall (6-6, 300, So.), Good Counsel (Olney)

OL Ryan Linthicum (6-4, 280, So.), Damascus

OL Tre Briscoe (6-4, 285, Sr.), Linganore (Frederick)

OL Aaryn Parks (6-5, 300, Jr.), National Christian (Fort Washington)

OL Ka’Ron Lewis (6-3, 290, Sr.), South River (Edgewater)

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Bryan Bresee, Damascus

The nation’s No. 1 overall recruit in the Class of 2020 was a dominant force on the edge for the Swarmin’ Hornets, who pushed their state-record winning streak to 53 games before falling in the Class 2A quarterfinals. Bresee earned the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year Award, recording 46 tackles, 34 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks.

First Team

DL Nick Lenon (6-2, 230, Sr.), Calvert Hall (Baltimore)

DL Bryan Bresee (6-5, 280, Jr.), Damascus

DL Chris Braswell (6-3, 210, Jr.), St. Frances (Baltimore)

DL Jalen Green (6-2, 220, Sr.), Good Counsel (Olney)

LB Shane Lee (6-0, 245, Sr.), St. Frances (Baltimore)

LB Elijah Solomon (6-0, 220, Sr.), Franklin (Reistertown)

LB Julio Ayamel (6-1, 215, Sr.), Good Counsel (Olney)

DB Nick Cross (6-1, 205, Sr.), DeMatha (Hyattsville)

DB DeMarcco Hellams (6-1, 200, Sr.), DeMatha (Hyattsville)

DB Isaiah Hazel (6-1, 190, Sr.), Wise (Upper Marlboro)

DB Bryson Shaw (6-2, 175, Sr.), Bullis (Potomac)

Second Team

DL Robert Garrett (6-2, 220, Sr.), Franklin (Reistertown)

DL D’von Ellies (6-3, 295, Sr.), McDonogh (Owings Mills)

DL Sabio Amah (6-1, 230, Sr.), Magruder (Rockville)

DL Tayquon Johnson (6-2, 295, Sr.), Williamsport

LB Maurio Goings (6-0, 215, Sr.), Oakdale (Ijamsville)

LB Osman Savage (6-2, 225, Jr.), St. Frances (Baltimore)

LB Sam Alsheimer (6-2, 205, Sr.), Glenelg

DB Jelani Machen (5-11, 175, Sr.), Landon (Bethesda)

DB Jordan Toles (6-3, 190, Jr.), St. Frances (Baltimore)

DB Logic Hudgens (6-0, 180, Sr.), Archbishop Spalding (Severn)

DB Osita Smith (6-2, 205, Sr.), Wilde Lake (Columbia)

SPECIAL TEAMS

P/K Leighton Bechdel (5-11, 180, Sr.), Towson