2018 ALL-USA Massachusetts Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Massachusetts Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: John Dubzinski Jr., North Andover

In his fourth year on the job, Dubzinski did what no Scarlet Knights coach had done in the preceding 17 seasons: Guide North Andover to a Super Bowl berth. After seesawing to a 10-12 record in his first two campaigns, Dubzinski’s program is 21-2 since 2016 and has won every which way—after outscoring opponents 424-124 this fall, the Scarlet Knights (12-0) captured the 2018 Division 2 Super Bowl title by a score of 6-0.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: QB Finn Murray, Acton-Boxborough (Acton)

On the strength of Murray’s arm and his prowess as a ball-carrier, the Colonials (9-2) scored 31.5 points per game and advanced to the Division 1 North sectional semifinals before falling to eventual state champ St. John’s Prep. The Dual County League Large division MVP amassed 2,861 total yards and 33 touchdowns (25 passing, 8 rushing), completing 61 percent of his 297 throws to average 11.2 yards per attempt.

First Team

QB Finn Murray (6-1, 180, Sr.), Acton-Boxborough (Acton)

RB Billy Silvia (5-9, 175, Sr.), Braintree

RB Christos Argyropoulos (6-0, 195, Sr.), Stoneham

WR Brendan Tighe (5-11, 185, Sr.), Lowell

WR Wes Rockett (6-0, 175, Sr.), St. John’s Prep (Danvers)

TE Matthew Smith (6-5, 225, Sr.), Needham

OL Cal Kenney (6-3, 278, Sr.), Lincoln Sudbury (Sudbury)

OL Lucas Ferraro (6-2, 270, Sr.), Xaverian Brothers (Westwood)

OL Scott Elliott (6-3, 282, Sr.), Holliston

OL Ryan Clemente (6-2, 280, Sr.), North Attleborough

OL Zak Zinter (6-6, 305, Jr.), Buckingham, Browne & Nichols (Cambridge)

Second Team

QB Luke McMenamin (6-4, 205, Sr.), Milton

RB Zach Sanderson (6-2, 180, Sr.), Northeast Metro Tech (Wakefield)

RB Matt McCarthy (5-11, 165, Sr.), Danvers

WR Shane Aylward (5-10, 155, Jr.), Tewksbury

WR R.J. Viele (5-10, 160, So.), Framingham

TE Tim Lawton (6-2, 260, Sr.), Maynard

OL Jack Herman (6-3, 290, Sr.), Marblehead

OL Jake Bartram (6-1, 240, Sr.), Swampscott

OL Grant Latimer (6-1, 210, Sr.), Pingree School (South Hamilton)

OL Chris Glass (6-3, 240, Sr.), Peabody

OL Joe Ciarametaro (6-1, 265, Sr.), Gloucester

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Mike Sainristil, Everett

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year this fall embodied the Commonwealth’s most dynamic three-phase threat (receive-return-pass defense). A lockdown corner who opposing quarterbacks rarely tested, the Michigan-bound playmaker still managed to record six interceptions on defense, also chipping in with 17 total touchdowns as a receiver and return man.

First Team

DL James Taylor (6-0, 350, Sr.), St. John’s Prep (Danvers)

DL Lucas Folan (6-2, 235, Sr.), Catholic Memorial (West Roxbury)

DL Wilson Frederic (6-2, 275, Sr.), Everett

DL Xavier Gonsalves, (6-2, 238, Sr.), Mashpee

LB Lewy Baez-Troncoso (5-8, 195, Sr.), Central Catholic (Lawrence)

LB Wellington Pereira (6-0, 226, Sr.), Wayland

LB Harrison Greenslade (6-4, 205, Jr.), Pingree School (South Hamilton)

DB Terrell Wiggins (5-11, 177, Sr.), Dexter Southfield (Brookline)

DB Mike Sainristil (5-10, 175, Sr.), Everett

DB Kaleb Moody (6-1, 180, Sr.), Boston College (Boston)

DB Hunter Tully (5-11, 184, Sr.), Catholic Memorial (West Roxbury)

Second Team

DL Josh Atwood (6-2, 305, Jr.), Natick

DL Mason Cadorette (6-3, 258, Sr.), Dighton-Rehoboth (Dighton)

DL Quinn Sweeney (6-5, 230, Sr.), Whitman-Hanson (Whitman)

DL Bobby Adams (6-3, 220, Sr.), Beverly

LB Josh McKeever (5-10, 205, Sr.), Scituate

LB Mike McCutcheon (6-1, 195, Sr.) Duxbury

LB Pat Keefe (5-11, 215, Sr.), St. John’s Prep (Danvers)

DB Mark Smith (5-8, 170, Sr.), Gloucester

DB Robbie Gomes (5-8, 185, Sr.), Plymouth North

DB Aise Pream (5-7, 150, Sr.), St. John’s Prep (Danvers)

DB Devaun Ford (5-10, 182, Sr.), Mashpee

SPECIAL TEAMS

K/P Cole Baker (5-11, 198, Sr.), King Philip (Wrentham)