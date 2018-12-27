2018 ALL-USA Michigan Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Michigan Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Scott Merchant, Chippewa Valley (Clinton Township)

Merchant led the Big Reds (14-0) to their second state title in school history but the first in his 10 years as head coach. He guided Chippewa Valley to a thrilling 31-30 win over Clarkston in the Div. 1 state title game at Ford Field.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Dequan Finn, Martin Luther King (Detroit)

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Finn threw for 2,109 yards and 25 TDs in leading the Crusaders (12-2) to a Div. 3 state title for the second time in three varsity seasons. The Central Michigan commit also ran 87 times for 1,264 yards and 21 touchdowns.

First Team

QB Dequan Finn (6-1, 183, Sr.), Martin Luther King (Detroit)

RB Roderick Heard (5-11, 170, Sr.), Harrison (Farmington Hills)

RB Jaren Mangham (6-1, 214, Sr.), Cass Tech (Detroit)

WR Julian Barnett (6-2, 189, Sr.), Belleville

WR Tre Mosley (6-2, 180, Sr.), West Bloomfield

TE Marcel Lewis (6-0, 218, Sr.), Chippewa Valley (Clinton Township)

OL Anthony Bradford (6-5, 355, Sr.), Muskegon

OL Logan Brown (6-6, 285, Sr.), East Kentwood

OL Devontae Dobbs (6-4, 304, Sr.), Belleville

OL Damon Payne (6-4, 255, So.), Belleville

OL Justin Rogers (6-3, 311, Jr.), Oak Park

Second Team

QB Cameron Martinez (5-11, 175, Jr.), Muskegon

RB Peny Boone (6-2, 210, Jr.), Martin Luther King (Detroit)

RB Nick Thomas (6-0, 205, Sr.), Lumen Christi (Jackson)

WR David Ellis (6-0, 190, Sr.), Chippewa Valley (Clinton Township)

WR Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen (6-1, 180, Jr.), Walled Lake Western (Commerce Township)

TE Bradyn Clark-Gilmore (6-2, 205, Sr.), Whiteford (Ottawa Lake)

OL Karsen Barnhart (6-4, 273, Sr.), Paw Paw

OL Maverick Hansen (6-5, 270, Sr.), Harrison (Farmington Hills)

OL Spencer Holstege (6-5, 275, Sr.), South Christian (Grand Rapids)

OL Stuart Kettler (6-5, 280, Sr.), East Grand Rapids

OL Spencer Brown (6-6, 295, Sr.), Walled Lake Western (Commerce Township)

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Lance Dixon, West Bloomfield

In leading the Lakers to the Div. 1 state quarterfinals, Dixon finished with 95 tackles (20 solo) along with 11 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 11 QB hurries, five pass deflections and a forced fumble. A Penn State commit, Dixon also chipped in on offense with 217 rushing yards, 230 receiving yards and nine total TDs.

First Team

DL Adam Berghorst (6-7, 245, Sr.), Zeeland East

DL Braiden McGregor (6-6, 248, Jr.), Port Huron Northern

DL Mazi Smith (6-3, 290, Sr.), East Kentwood

DL Rocco Spindler (6-4, 250, So.), Clarkston

LB Lance Dixon (6-2, 201, Sr.), West Bloomfield

LB Marvin Grant (6-2, 200, Sr.), Martin Luther King (Detroit)

LB Cornell Wheeler (6-1, 220, Jr.), West Bloomfield

DB Aidan Harrison (6-3, 190, Sr.), New Lothrop

DB Kyron McKinnie-Harper (6-0, 183, Sr.), Cass Tech (Detroit)

DB Josh DeBerry (6-0, 165, Sr.), De La Salle (Warren)

DB Andre Seldon (5-8, 154, Jr.), Belleville

Second Team

DL Tyler Huenemann (6-3, 250, Jr.), Mount Pleasant

DL Ruke Orhorhoro (6-4, 271, Sr.), River Rouge

DL Darius Robinson (6-6, 250, Sr.), Canton

DL Victor Nelson (5-11, 265, Sr.), Detroit Central

LB Boone Bonnema (6-3, 215, Sr.), Zeeland East

LB Jacob Dobbs (6-0, 205, Sr.), De La Salle (Warren)

LB Ali’Vonta Wallace (6-1, 210, Sr.), Muskegon

DB Jordan Anderson (5-11, 195, Sr.), Harper Woods

DB Daraun McKinney (5-10, 170, Sr.), River Rouge

DB James Gilbert (6-2, 180, Sr.), Mona Shores (Norton Shores)

DB Earnest Sanders (6-2, 190, Jr.), Beecher (Mount Morris)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K/P Tristan Mattson (6-1, 160, Sr.), Clarkston