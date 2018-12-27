2018 ALL-USA Mississippi Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Mississippi Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.
COACH OF THE YEAR: M.C. Miller, Louisville
Miller sure knows how to go out in style, wrapping up his 45th and final season as a scholastic coach by winning the Class 4A state title. Having begun his career an assistant at Noxubee County in 1974, Miller retires with a 282-109 record (.721) and three state championships (Noxubee County, 2008; Louisville, 2013), capped by this year’s 15-1 campaign at the Wildcats’ helm.
OFFENSE
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ty Keyes, Taylorsville
With 8,312 career passing yards on his resume, Keyes sounds more like a graduating senior, but the sophomore already has a state title under his belt, might have won another if not for a dislocated ankle in this year’s South State championship game, and he’s 30-1 as the Tartars’ starter. Mississippi’s Class 2A Mr. Football in 2018, Keyes fired 38 touchdowns (against just seven INTs) this season, raising his career total to 83.
First Team
QB Ty Keyes (6-0, 180, So.), Taylorsville
RB Micah Kelly (5-10, 190, Sr.), Ocean Springs
RB Jerrion Ealy (5-9, 190, Sr.), Jackson Prep (Flowood)
WR Antavious Willis (5-10, 180, Sr.), Velma Jackson (Camden)
WR Jordan Jernigan (6-1, 193, Sr.), Tupelo
TE J.J. Pegues, (6-3, 255, Jr.) Oxford
OL Caleb Warren (6-4, 305, Sr.), Nanih Waiya (Louisville)
OL Charles Cross (6-5, 270, Sr.), Laurel
OL Louis Smith, OL (6-3, 294, Sr.), D’Iberville (Biloxi)
OL Ezekiel Head (6-0, 260, Sr.), West Point
OL Derrion Dora, (6-3, 320, Sr.), Louisville
Second Team
QB John Rhys Plumlee (6-1, 185, Sr.), Oak Grove (Hattiesburg)
RB Marquis Crosby (5-10, 164, So.), Seminary
RB Drexlan Allen (5-10, 183, Sr.), Hattiesburg
WR Jarrian Jones (6-1, 185, Sr.), Northwest Rankin (Flowood)
WR Bud Tolbert (6-3, 190, Sr.), Water Valley
TE Jakivuan Brown (6-2, 220, Jr.), Horn Lake
OL Trey Tuggle (6-5, 290, Jr.), Mize
OL Coker Wright (6-4, 275, Sr.), Brookhaven
OL Kaleb Cadiere (5-9, 242, Jr.), Pearl
OL Timothy Yarbrough (6-3, 265, Sr.), Louisville
OL Brandon Cunningham (6-5, 290, Sr.) St. Martin (Ocean Springs)
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Nakobe Dean, Horn Lake
The Butkus Award winner as the nation’s top high school linebacker, Dean amassed 175 tackles, including 26 for a loss, along with seven sacks and three interceptions in leading the Eagles to the program’s first-ever state title. Mississippi’s Class 6A Mr. Football, Dean committed to Georgia earlier this month and will enroll in January after playing in the Under Armour All-American game.
First Team
DL McKinnley Jackson (6-2, 308, Jr.), George County (Lucedale)
DL Jalil Clemons (6-2, 238, Sr.), Starkville
DL Nathan Pickering (6-4, 286, Sr.), Seminary
DL Byron Young (6-4, 285, Sr.) West Jones (Laurel)
LB Zach Edwards (6-2, 217, Sr.) Starkville
LB Nakobe Dean (6-0, 220, Sr.), Horn Lake
LB Avery White (6-4, 195, Sr.) East Central (Moss Point)
DB Davandre Bays (6-2, 175, Sr.), Winona
DB Maliek Stallings (6-1, 168, Sr.), Noxubee County (Macon)
DB RayDarious Jones (6-2, 175, Sr.), Horn Lake
DB Quaderious Jones (5-11, 158, Sr.), North Panola (Sardis)
Second Team
DL Jack Harris (6-3, 235, Sr.) Oak Grove (Hattiesburg)
DL Montra Edwards (6-3, 280, Jr.), Holmes County Central (Lexington)
DL Josaih Hayes (6-3, 280, Jr.), Horn Lake
DL Jaren Handy (6-5, 278, Sr.), Hattiesburg
LB Navonteque Strong (6-0, 200, Sr.), Scott Central (Forest)
LB Ashanti Cistrunk (6-2, 208, Sr.), Louisville
LB Layne Williams (5-11, 195, Sr.), Smithville
DB Brandon Turnage (6-1, 185, Sr.), Lafayette (Oxford)
DB Javeious Purvis (6-2, 195, Sr.), Pelahatchie
DB Derrien Lee (6-2, 170, Sr.), Bay Springs
DB Kalen Chambers (6-0, 170, Jr.), Southaven
SPECIAL TEAMS
KR Lideatrick Griffin (5-10, 170, Jr.), Philadelphia