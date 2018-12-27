2018 ALL-USA Mississippi Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Mississippi Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

MORE: Complete list of ALL-USA State Teams

COACH OF THE YEAR: M.C. Miller, Louisville

Miller sure knows how to go out in style, wrapping up his 45th and final season as a scholastic coach by winning the Class 4A state title. Having begun his career an assistant at Noxubee County in 1974, Miller retires with a 282-109 record (.721) and three state championships (Noxubee County, 2008; Louisville, 2013), capped by this year’s 15-1 campaign at the Wildcats’ helm.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ty Keyes, Taylorsville

With 8,312 career passing yards on his resume, Keyes sounds more like a graduating senior, but the sophomore already has a state title under his belt, might have won another if not for a dislocated ankle in this year’s South State championship game, and he’s 30-1 as the Tartars’ starter. Mississippi’s Class 2A Mr. Football in 2018, Keyes fired 38 touchdowns (against just seven INTs) this season, raising his career total to 83.

First Team

QB Ty Keyes (6-0, 180, So.), Taylorsville

RB Micah Kelly (5-10, 190, Sr.), Ocean Springs

RB Jerrion Ealy (5-9, 190, Sr.), Jackson Prep (Flowood)

WR Antavious Willis (5-10, 180, Sr.), Velma Jackson (Camden)

WR Jordan Jernigan (6-1, 193, Sr.), Tupelo

TE J.J. Pegues, (6-3, 255, Jr.) Oxford

OL Caleb Warren (6-4, 305, Sr.), Nanih Waiya (Louisville)

OL Charles Cross (6-5, 270, Sr.), Laurel

OL Louis Smith, OL (6-3, 294, Sr.), D’Iberville (Biloxi)

OL Ezekiel Head (6-0, 260, Sr.), West Point

OL Derrion Dora, (6-3, 320, Sr.), Louisville

Second Team

QB John Rhys Plumlee (6-1, 185, Sr.), Oak Grove (Hattiesburg)

RB Marquis Crosby (5-10, 164, So.), Seminary

RB Drexlan Allen (5-10, 183, Sr.), Hattiesburg

WR Jarrian Jones (6-1, 185, Sr.), Northwest Rankin (Flowood)

WR Bud Tolbert (6-3, 190, Sr.), Water Valley

TE Jakivuan Brown (6-2, 220, Jr.), Horn Lake

OL Trey Tuggle (6-5, 290, Jr.), Mize

OL Coker Wright (6-4, 275, Sr.), Brookhaven

OL Kaleb Cadiere (5-9, 242, Jr.), Pearl

OL Timothy Yarbrough (6-3, 265, Sr.), Louisville

OL Brandon Cunningham (6-5, 290, Sr.) St. Martin (Ocean Springs)

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Nakobe Dean, Horn Lake

The Butkus Award winner as the nation’s top high school linebacker, Dean amassed 175 tackles, including 26 for a loss, along with seven sacks and three interceptions in leading the Eagles to the program’s first-ever state title. Mississippi’s Class 6A Mr. Football, Dean committed to Georgia earlier this month and will enroll in January after playing in the Under Armour All-American game.

First Team

DL McKinnley Jackson (6-2, 308, Jr.), George County (Lucedale)

DL Jalil Clemons (6-2, 238, Sr.), Starkville

DL Nathan Pickering (6-4, 286, Sr.), Seminary

DL Byron Young (6-4, 285, Sr.) West Jones (Laurel)

LB Zach Edwards (6-2, 217, Sr.) Starkville

LB Nakobe Dean (6-0, 220, Sr.), Horn Lake

LB Avery White (6-4, 195, Sr.) East Central (Moss Point)

DB Davandre Bays (6-2, 175, Sr.), Winona

DB Maliek Stallings (6-1, 168, Sr.), Noxubee County (Macon)

DB RayDarious Jones (6-2, 175, Sr.), Horn Lake

DB Quaderious Jones (5-11, 158, Sr.), North Panola (Sardis)

Second Team

DL Jack Harris (6-3, 235, Sr.) Oak Grove (Hattiesburg)

DL Montra Edwards (6-3, 280, Jr.), Holmes County Central (Lexington)

DL Josaih Hayes (6-3, 280, Jr.), Horn Lake

DL Jaren Handy (6-5, 278, Sr.), Hattiesburg

LB Navonteque Strong (6-0, 200, Sr.), Scott Central (Forest)

LB Ashanti Cistrunk (6-2, 208, Sr.), Louisville

LB Layne Williams (5-11, 195, Sr.), Smithville

DB Brandon Turnage (6-1, 185, Sr.), Lafayette (Oxford)

DB Javeious Purvis (6-2, 195, Sr.), Pelahatchie

DB Derrien Lee (6-2, 170, Sr.), Bay Springs

DB Kalen Chambers (6-0, 170, Jr.), Southaven

SPECIAL TEAMS

KR Lideatrick Griffin (5-10, 170, Jr.), Philadelphia