2018 ALL-USA Missouri Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Missouri Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Paul Day, St. John Vianney (Kirkwood)

Day led the Golden Griffins (13-2) to their second straight state title in three years. After trailing the Class 5 state final vs. Fort Osage by a 14-0 count, Vianney scored 28 straight second-half points to win the championship, 28-14.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Isaiah Williams, Trinity Catholic (St. Louis)

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Williams was a force in leading the Titans (13-2) to the Class 3 state title. An Illinois commit, Williams threw for 2,470 yards and 33 TDs to just three interceptions while also running for 1,132 yards and 11 TDs.

First Team

QB Isaiah Williams (5-10, 170, Sr.), Trinity Catholic (St. Louis)

RB Bryan Bradford (6-1, 235, Sr.), Christian Brothers (St. Louis)

RB Kyren Williams (5-10, 200, Sr.), St. John Vianney (Kirkwood)

WR Teriyon Cooper (5-10, 185, Jr.), Trinity Catholic (St. Louis)

WR Jameson Williams (6-3, 175, Sr.), Cardinal Ritter (St. Louis)

TE Niko Hea (6-5, 220, Sr.), Christian Brothers (St. Louis)

OL Jack Buford (6-3, 326, Sr.), Lutheran North (St. Louis)

OL Danielson Ike (6-6, 300, Sr.), Rockhurst (Kansas City)

OL Brady Feeney (6-5, 270, Jr.), Christian Brothers (St. Louis)

OL Conrad Rowley (6-4, 275, Sr.), Blue Springs

OL Jeremiah Marlin (6-6, 230, Sr.), Christian Brothers (St. Louis)

Second Team

QB Brett Gabbert (6-0, 190, Sr.), Christian Brothers (St. Louis)

RB Cole Mueller (6-0, 192, Sr.), Holt (Wentzville)

RB Nathaniel Peat (5-9, 185, Sr.), Rock Bridge (Columbia)

WR Maurice Massey (6-4, 185, Sr.), Kirkwood

WR Zach Westmoreland (6-2, 200, Jr.), Joplin

TE Lincoln Grench (6-4, 235, Sr.), Watkins (St. Louis)

OL Josh Baker (6-3, 275, Jr.), Eureka

OL Ira Henry (6-5, 320, Sr.), Trinity Catholic (St. Louis)

OL Tyler Smith (6-5, 265, Sr.), Joplin

OL Joel Stevens (6-7, 320, Sr.), Lee’s Summit North

OL Kevin Tyler (6-5, 315, Jr.), Ritenour (Breckenridge Hills)

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: MJ Anderson, Christian Brothers (St. Louis)

Anderson set the edge in helping the Cadets (13-1) win their second straight Class 6 state championship. One of the state’s top recruits, the defensive end Anderson made 62 tackles (35 solo) with 21 going for loss, including 11 sacks.

First Team

DL MJ Anderson (6-4, 275, Sr.), Christian Brothers (St. Louis)

DL D’Vion Harris (6-3, 225, Sr.), Lutheran North (St. Louis)

DL Moses Okpala (6-7, 250, Sr.), Watkins (St. Louis)

DL Adetomiwa Adebawore (6-3, 255, Sr.), North Kansas City

LB Shammond Cooper (6-2, 195, Sr.), Trinity Catholic (St. Louis)

LB Will Boswell (6-1, 210, Sr.), Mount Vernon

LB Von Young IV (6-0, 203, Sr.), Fort Osage (Independence)

DB Alex Gaskill (6-2, 205, Sr.), Webb City

DB Martez Manuel (6-1, 185, Sr.), Rock Bridge (Columbia)

DB Derrick Miller (6-0, 168, Sr.), Burroughs (St. Louis)

DB Braydan Pritchett (6-0, 175, Sr.), Blair Oaks

Second Team

DL Arvell Ferguson (6-4, 220, Sr.), Kirkwood

DL Faze Thomas (6-5, 305, Sr.), Christian Brothers (St. Louis)

DL Nate Thurman (6-3, 230, Sr.), St. John Vianney (Kirkwood)

DL Johnny Wilson (6-4, 245, Jr.), Park Hill (Kansas City)

LB Itayvion Brown (6-5, 215, Jr.), Lutheran North (St. Louis)

LB Skyler Meyers (6-3, 215, Sr.), Blue Springs

LB Clyde Price (6-1, 220, Sr.), North Kansas City

DB Stefan Black (5-11, 175, Jr.), Blue Springs

DB Andrew Hunt (6-0, 190, Sr.), Watkins (St. Louis)

DB Cooper Krezek (5-11, 190, Sr.), Rockhurst (Kansas City)

DB Trey Vaval (6-0, 155, Sr.), Blue Springs

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Brady Pohl (6-2, 190, Sr.), Liberty North