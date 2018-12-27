2018 ALL-USA Montana Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Montana Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Jim Stanton, Billings Central
The winningest active coach in the state, Stanton guided the Rams to a perfect season, winning every game by three touchdowns or more except for the 28-21 victory over Hamilton in the Class A final. The championship allowed him to keep pace with his brother Rob, who led Billings West to the Class AA crown.
OFFENSE
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Blake Counts, Flathead (Kalispell)
The hard-charging senior broke the all-classes state record for rushing yards in a season, picking up 2,588 yards and 23 touchdowns on 354 carries. Counts ran for 198 of those yards in the Braves’ 20-14 loss in the Class AA state final.
First Team
QB Carson Rostad (6-3, 210, Jr.), Hamilton
RB Blake Counts (5-11, 205, Sr.), Flathead (Kalispell)
RB Colton McPhee (5-10, 205, Sr.), Columbia Falls
WR Jesse Owens (5-9, 175, Sr.), Billings West
WR Kyle Torgerson (5-10, 150, Sr.), Great Falls
TE Ryan Lonergan (6-4, 220, Sr.), Bozeman
OL Holden Sampson (6-3, 265, Sr.), Helena
OL Conner Paul (6-1, 250, Sr.), Billings West
OL Gage Karlin (6-2, 305, Sr.), Columbia Falls
OL Nico Young (6-2, 250, Sr.), Glacier (Kalispell)
OL Andrew Siderius (6-4, 245, Sr.), Flathead (Kalispell)
Second Team
QB Matthew Plasterer (6-4, 200, Sr.), Billings Senior
RB DeMarcus Carr (5-11, 175, Sr.), Billings West
RB Joe Olson (6-0, 195, Sr.), Bozeman
WR Camron Rothie (6-6, 190, Sr.), Hamilton
WR Ryan Simpson (6-6, 190, Sr.), Bozeman
TE Jace Fitzgerald (6-1, 185, So.), Dillon
OL Walker Heckman (6-1, 270, Sr.), Fairfield
OL Sam Gray (6-7, 220, Sr.), Billings Central
OL Justus Perkins (6-0, 230, Sr.), Bozeman
OL Kobe Nelson (6-5, 250, Sr.), Billings West
OL Sebastian Koch (6-3, 230, Sr.), Flathead (Kalispell)
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Brody Grebe, Roundup
Also a champion steer wrestler, Grebe proved to be one of the most dynamic all-around athletes in the state. The senior notched 111 tackles and returned two of his three interceptions for scores, while also rushing for 28 touchdowns and passing for another 13.
First Team
DL Kenneth Eiden IV (6-0, 220, So.), Bozeman
DL Marcus Wehr (76-3, 220, Sr.), Billings Central
DL Garrison Poetzl (6-4, 250, Sr.), Billings Senior
DL Tanner Russell (6-0, 170, Jr.), Flathead (Kalispell)
LB Brody Grebe (6-3, 210, Sr.), Roundup
LB McCade O’Reilly (6-0, 220, Jr.), Bozeman
LB Ryan Tirrell (6-2, 205, Sr.), Loyola (Missoula)
DB Tucker Greenwell (6-1, 180, Sr.), Great Falls
DB Chrishon Dixon (5-11, 165, Sr.), Billings Central
DB Ryder Meyer (5-9, 160, Sr.), Fairfield
DB Lucas Gibb (6-2, 180, Sr.), Billings West
Second Team
DL Nick Konesky (6-0, 245, Sr.), C.M. Russell (Great Falls)
DL Ethan Baines (6-3, 210, Sr.), Glacier (Kalispell)
DL Mike Graves (6-5, 245, Sr.), Hamilton
DL Alaric Greil (6-2, 225, Sr.), Capital (Helena)
LB JJ Lindsay (5-10, 190, Sr.), Billings West
LB Alex Johnson (6-3, 200, Sr.), Helena
LB Jack Studer (5-10, 180, Sr.), Billings Central
DB Trevin Gradney (6-1, 185, Sr.), Billings West
DB Jace Klucewich (5-10, 160, So.), Frenchtown
DB Rollie Worster (6-3, 205, Jr.), Hellgate (Missoula)
DB Randy Stultz (5-10, 185, Sr.), Bigfork
SPECIAL TEAMS
K Carver Gilman (6-4, 195, Sr.), Whitefish