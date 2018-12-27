2018 ALL-USA Montana Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Montana Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Jim Stanton, Billings Central

The winningest active coach in the state, Stanton guided the Rams to a perfect season, winning every game by three touchdowns or more except for the 28-21 victory over Hamilton in the Class A final. The championship allowed him to keep pace with his brother Rob, who led Billings West to the Class AA crown.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Blake Counts, Flathead (Kalispell)

The hard-charging senior broke the all-classes state record for rushing yards in a season, picking up 2,588 yards and 23 touchdowns on 354 carries. Counts ran for 198 of those yards in the Braves’ 20-14 loss in the Class AA state final.

First Team

QB Carson Rostad (6-3, 210, Jr.), Hamilton

RB Blake Counts (5-11, 205, Sr.), Flathead (Kalispell)

RB Colton McPhee (5-10, 205, Sr.), Columbia Falls

WR Jesse Owens (5-9, 175, Sr.), Billings West

WR Kyle Torgerson (5-10, 150, Sr.), Great Falls

TE Ryan Lonergan (6-4, 220, Sr.), Bozeman

OL Holden Sampson (6-3, 265, Sr.), Helena

OL Conner Paul (6-1, 250, Sr.), Billings West

OL Gage Karlin (6-2, 305, Sr.), Columbia Falls

OL Nico Young (6-2, 250, Sr.), Glacier (Kalispell)

OL Andrew Siderius (6-4, 245, Sr.), Flathead (Kalispell)

Second Team

QB Matthew Plasterer (6-4, 200, Sr.), Billings Senior

RB DeMarcus Carr (5-11, 175, Sr.), Billings West

RB Joe Olson (6-0, 195, Sr.), Bozeman

WR Camron Rothie (6-6, 190, Sr.), Hamilton

WR Ryan Simpson (6-6, 190, Sr.), Bozeman

TE Jace Fitzgerald (6-1, 185, So.), Dillon

OL Walker Heckman (6-1, 270, Sr.), Fairfield

OL Sam Gray (6-7, 220, Sr.), Billings Central

OL Justus Perkins (6-0, 230, Sr.), Bozeman

OL Kobe Nelson (6-5, 250, Sr.), Billings West

OL Sebastian Koch (6-3, 230, Sr.), Flathead (Kalispell)

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Brody Grebe, Roundup

Also a champion steer wrestler, Grebe proved to be one of the most dynamic all-around athletes in the state. The senior notched 111 tackles and returned two of his three interceptions for scores, while also rushing for 28 touchdowns and passing for another 13.

First Team

DL Kenneth Eiden IV (6-0, 220, So.), Bozeman

DL Marcus Wehr (76-3, 220, Sr.), Billings Central

DL Garrison Poetzl (6-4, 250, Sr.), Billings Senior

DL Tanner Russell (6-0, 170, Jr.), Flathead (Kalispell)

LB Brody Grebe (6-3, 210, Sr.), Roundup

LB McCade O’Reilly (6-0, 220, Jr.), Bozeman

LB Ryan Tirrell (6-2, 205, Sr.), Loyola (Missoula)

DB Tucker Greenwell (6-1, 180, Sr.), Great Falls

DB Chrishon Dixon (5-11, 165, Sr.), Billings Central

DB Ryder Meyer (5-9, 160, Sr.), Fairfield

DB Lucas Gibb (6-2, 180, Sr.), Billings West

Second Team

DL Nick Konesky (6-0, 245, Sr.), C.M. Russell (Great Falls)

DL Ethan Baines (6-3, 210, Sr.), Glacier (Kalispell)

DL Mike Graves (6-5, 245, Sr.), Hamilton

DL Alaric Greil (6-2, 225, Sr.), Capital (Helena)

LB JJ Lindsay (5-10, 190, Sr.), Billings West

LB Alex Johnson (6-3, 200, Sr.), Helena

LB Jack Studer (5-10, 180, Sr.), Billings Central

DB Trevin Gradney (6-1, 185, Sr.), Billings West

DB Jace Klucewich (5-10, 160, So.), Frenchtown

DB Rollie Worster (6-3, 205, Jr.), Hellgate (Missoula)

DB Randy Stultz (5-10, 185, Sr.), Bigfork

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Carver Gilman (6-4, 195, Sr.), Whitefish