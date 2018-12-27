2018 ALL-USA Nebraska Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Nebraska Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Paul Limongi, Burke (Omaha)
After being diagnosed with tonsil cancer last spring and going through chemotherapy for the first half of the summer, Limongi returned with a clean bill of health and led the Bulldogs to a 13-0 season and the first state title in school history. After trailing 14-3 at halftime of the Class A state championship game vs. Grand Island, Limongi’s team roared back to win, 24-20.
OFFENSE
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Baylor Scheierman, Aurora
This lefty QB was a stats machine in leading the Huskies (13-0) to a Class C-1 state championship, breaking 11-man state records for passing yards (3,923), completions (255) and TD tosses (59). After finishing his career with 6,642 passing yards and 88 TD passes, Scheierman is headed to South Dakota State next year – to play basketball.
First Team
QB Baylor Scheierman (6-6, 185, Sr.), Aurora
RB Jeyvon Ducker (5-10, 185, Jr.), Bellevue West
RB Jarod Epperson (6-0, 185, Sr.), Skutt Catholic (Omaha)
WR Zavier Betts (6-3, 195, Jr.), Bellevue West
WR Xavier Watts (6-1, 190, Jr.), Burke (Omaha)
TE Chris Hickman (6-6, 200, Sr.), Burke (Omaha)
OL Blake Anderson (6-5, 275, Jr.), Skutt Catholic (Omaha)
OL Ryan Bena (6-4, 275, Sr.), Creighton Prep (Omaha)
OL Mekhi Butler (6-3, 325, Sr.), Omaha North
OL Kohl Herbolsheimer (6-3, 270, Jr.), Millard South (Omaha)
OL Noah Stafursky (6-4, 315, Sr.), York
Second Team
QB Cedric Case (6-2, 205, Sr.), Lincoln
RB Zander Gray (6-1, 230, Sr.), Omaha North
RB Dylan Kautz (5-9, 180, Sr.), Norfolk Catholic
WR Shane Dailey Jr. (5-9, 160, Sr.), Bellevue West
WR Brady Danielson (6-3, 205, Sr.), York
TE DJ Gross (6-2, 215, Sr.), McCook
OL Thomas Ault (6-5, 260, Jr.), Bellevue West
OL Cole Aniello (6-6, 300, Sr.), Millard West (Omaha)
OL Jayden Merriman (6-2, 285, Sr.), Millard South (Omaha)
OL Dylan Sales (6-0, 240, Sr.), Burke (Omaha)
OL Logan Schuelke (6-4, 230, Sr.), Waverly
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Nick Henrich, Burke (Omaha)
The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Henrich made 96 tackles (including 19.5 tackles for loss) to go with four sacks and a blocked punt in spearheading the Bulldogs’ run to a 13-0 season and the first Class A state title in school history. Henrich, who had to leave the state title game after the first quarter with a knee injury, will be suiting up for Nebraska next year.
First Team
DL Braydon Cundiff (6-0, 200, Sr.), Millard West (Omaha)
DL Garrett Nelson (6-3, 245, Sr.), Scottsbluff
DL Ethan Piper (6-4, 290, Sr.), Norfolk Catholic (Norfolk)
DL Caden Johnson (6-3, 245, Sr.), Bishop Neumann (Wahoo)
LB Nick Henrich (6-4, 215, Sr.), Burke (Omaha)
LB Garrett Snodgrass (6-3, 225, Sr.), York
LB Caden McCormack (6-3, 225, Sr.), Lincoln Southwest
DB James Burks (5-10, 175, Sr.), Burke (Omaha)
DB Avante Dickerson (6-1, 170, So.), Omaha Westside
DB Tyson Gordon (6-2, 165, Jr.), Skutt Catholic (Omaha)
DB TaeVyn Grixby (6-3, 185, Sr.), Lincoln Southwest
Second Team
DL Tramar Byron (6-1, 290, Sr.), Lincoln Southeast
DL Mateo Martinez (6-0, 280, Sr.), Grand Island
DL Caleb Robinson (6-2, 240, Jr.), Burke (Omaha)
DL Luke Sims (6-1, 240, Sr.), Creighton Prep (Omaha)
LB Caleb Francl (6-0, 175, Jr.), Grand Island
LB Luke Reimer (6-2, 200, Sr.), Lincoln North Star
LB Sam Sims (6-0, 205, Sr.), Grand Island
DB Isaiah Alford (5-8, 190, Sr.), Lincoln
DB Baily Darnell (6-1, 185, Sr.), Auburn
DB Isaac Gifford (6-1, 190, Jr.), Lincoln Southeast
DB Alex Rodgers (5-11, 165, Sr.), Roncalli Catholic (Omaha)
SPECIAL TEAMS
K Dylan Jorgensen (5-9, 175, Sr.), Lincoln Southwest