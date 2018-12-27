2018 ALL-USA Nebraska Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Nebraska Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Paul Limongi, Burke (Omaha)

After being diagnosed with tonsil cancer last spring and going through chemotherapy for the first half of the summer, Limongi returned with a clean bill of health and led the Bulldogs to a 13-0 season and the first state title in school history. After trailing 14-3 at halftime of the Class A state championship game vs. Grand Island, Limongi’s team roared back to win, 24-20.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Baylor Scheierman, Aurora

This lefty QB was a stats machine in leading the Huskies (13-0) to a Class C-1 state championship, breaking 11-man state records for passing yards (3,923), completions (255) and TD tosses (59). After finishing his career with 6,642 passing yards and 88 TD passes, Scheierman is headed to South Dakota State next year – to play basketball.

First Team

QB Baylor Scheierman (6-6, 185, Sr.), Aurora

RB Jeyvon Ducker (5-10, 185, Jr.), Bellevue West

RB Jarod Epperson (6-0, 185, Sr.), Skutt Catholic (Omaha)

WR Zavier Betts (6-3, 195, Jr.), Bellevue West

WR Xavier Watts (6-1, 190, Jr.), Burke (Omaha)

TE Chris Hickman (6-6, 200, Sr.), Burke (Omaha)

OL Blake Anderson (6-5, 275, Jr.), Skutt Catholic (Omaha)

OL Ryan Bena (6-4, 275, Sr.), Creighton Prep (Omaha)

OL Mekhi Butler (6-3, 325, Sr.), Omaha North

OL Kohl Herbolsheimer (6-3, 270, Jr.), Millard South (Omaha)

OL Noah Stafursky (6-4, 315, Sr.), York

Second Team

QB Cedric Case (6-2, 205, Sr.), Lincoln

RB Zander Gray (6-1, 230, Sr.), Omaha North

RB Dylan Kautz (5-9, 180, Sr.), Norfolk Catholic

WR Shane Dailey Jr. (5-9, 160, Sr.), Bellevue West

WR Brady Danielson (6-3, 205, Sr.), York

TE DJ Gross (6-2, 215, Sr.), McCook

OL Thomas Ault (6-5, 260, Jr.), Bellevue West

OL Cole Aniello (6-6, 300, Sr.), Millard West (Omaha)

OL Jayden Merriman (6-2, 285, Sr.), Millard South (Omaha)

OL Dylan Sales (6-0, 240, Sr.), Burke (Omaha)

OL Logan Schuelke (6-4, 230, Sr.), Waverly

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Nick Henrich, Burke (Omaha)

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Henrich made 96 tackles (including 19.5 tackles for loss) to go with four sacks and a blocked punt in spearheading the Bulldogs’ run to a 13-0 season and the first Class A state title in school history. Henrich, who had to leave the state title game after the first quarter with a knee injury, will be suiting up for Nebraska next year.

First Team

DL Braydon Cundiff (6-0, 200, Sr.), Millard West (Omaha)

DL Garrett Nelson (6-3, 245, Sr.), Scottsbluff

DL Ethan Piper (6-4, 290, Sr.), Norfolk Catholic (Norfolk)

DL Caden Johnson (6-3, 245, Sr.), Bishop Neumann (Wahoo)

LB Nick Henrich (6-4, 215, Sr.), Burke (Omaha)

LB Garrett Snodgrass (6-3, 225, Sr.), York

LB Caden McCormack (6-3, 225, Sr.), Lincoln Southwest

DB James Burks (5-10, 175, Sr.), Burke (Omaha)

DB Avante Dickerson (6-1, 170, So.), Omaha Westside

DB Tyson Gordon (6-2, 165, Jr.), Skutt Catholic (Omaha)

DB TaeVyn Grixby (6-3, 185, Sr.), Lincoln Southwest

Second Team

DL Tramar Byron (6-1, 290, Sr.), Lincoln Southeast

DL Mateo Martinez (6-0, 280, Sr.), Grand Island

DL Caleb Robinson (6-2, 240, Jr.), Burke (Omaha)

DL Luke Sims (6-1, 240, Sr.), Creighton Prep (Omaha)

LB Caleb Francl (6-0, 175, Jr.), Grand Island

LB Luke Reimer (6-2, 200, Sr.), Lincoln North Star

LB Sam Sims (6-0, 205, Sr.), Grand Island

DB Isaiah Alford (5-8, 190, Sr.), Lincoln

DB Baily Darnell (6-1, 185, Sr.), Auburn

DB Isaac Gifford (6-1, 190, Jr.), Lincoln Southeast

DB Alex Rodgers (5-11, 165, Sr.), Roncalli Catholic (Omaha)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Dylan Jorgensen (5-9, 175, Sr.), Lincoln Southwest