2018 ALL-USA Nevada Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Nevada Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

MORE: Complete list of ALL-USA State Teams

COACH OF THE YEAR: Kenny Sanchez, Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)

Sanchez guided the Gaels (11-3, 10-0 vs. Nevada foes) to a staggering 10th consecutive state championship, once again in impressive fashion. In its four postseason contests, Gorman outscored opponents by a 230-64 margin, capping off another dominant campaign with a 69-26 triumph over Bishop Manogue in the Class 4A state final.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Peyton Dixon, Bishop Manogue (Reno)

In carrying the Miners to the Class 4A state title game, Dixon amassed 3,143 rushing yards and 45 touchdowns on 309 carries (10.2 yards/carry). He also had nine catches for 205 yards and four TDs along with 95 kick return yards.

First Team

QB Cade McNamara (6-1, 206, Sr.), Damonte Ranch (Reno)

RB Peyton Dixon (5-11, 187, Sr.), Bishop Manogue (Reno)

RB Kyle Graham (5-8, 165, Sr.), Arbor View (Las Vegas)

WR Rome Odunze (6-1, 185, Sr.), Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)

WR Donovan Smith (6-4, 192, Jr.), Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)

TE Jordan Allen (6-2, 195, Sr.), Legacy (North Las Vegas)

OL Ben Dooley (6-5, 279, Sr.), Churchill County (Fallon)

OL Troy Fautanu (6-4, 275, Sr.), Liberty (Henderson)

OL Matt Smith (6-0, 255, Sr.), Arbor View (Las Vegas)

OL Beau Taylor (6-5, 286, Sr.), Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)

OL Brandon Yates (6-5, 260, Sr.), Liberty (Henderson)

Second Team

QB Micah Bowens (6-1, 180, Jr.), Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)

RB Amod Cianelli (5-11, 195, Sr.), Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)

RB J.D. Kolb (5-9, 170, Sr.), McQueen (Reno)

WR Jordan Blakely (6-2, 183, Sr.), Foothill (Henderson)

WR Tye Moore (5-9, 160, Sr.), Desert Pines (Las Vegas)

TE Darnell Washington (6-8, 238, Jr.), Desert Pines (Las Vegas)

OL Cade Briggs (6-4, 287, Sr.), Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)

OL Michael Jefferson (6-4, 225, Sr.), Spanish Springs (Sparks)

OL Sam Kreins (5-10, 240, Sr.), Damonte Ranch (Reno)

OL Josh Malafu (6-3, 273, Sr.), Bishop Manogue (Reno)

OL Joey Wright (6-6, 270, Jr.), Bishop Manogue (Reno)

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: JJ Tuinei, Arbor View (Las Vegas)

Tuinei was a force in the middle in leading the Aggies’ run to the Class 4A state semifinals. He finished his senior season with 70 tackles (11 for loss) along with four passes defensed, three sacks, three interceptions, three fumble recoveries and a defensive TD.

First Team

DL Falcon Kaumatule (6-8, 245, Sr.), Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)

DL Gabriel Lopez (6-3, 227, Jr.), Desert Pines (Las Vegas)

DL Treven Ma’ae (6-4, 240, Sr.), Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)

DL Luke Toomalatai (6-2, 252, Sr.), Liberty (Henderson)

LB Kyle Beaudry (6-1, 205, Sr.), Liberty (Henderson)

LB Jackson LaDuke (6-3, 205, Jr.), Spanish Springs (Sparks)

LB JJ Tuinei (6-1, 225, Sr.), Arbor View (Las Vegas)

DB Semaj Bolin (5-10, 160, Sr.), Coronado (Henderson)

DB Kyu Kelly (6-1, 175, Sr.), Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)

DB Gregory Oliver (5-9, 165, Sr.), Faith Lutheran (Las Vegas)

DB Lincoln Tuioti-Mariner (6-1, 200, Jr.), Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)

Second Team

DL Motu Amotai (6-2, 280, Sr.), Procter R. Hug (Reno)

DL Billy Davis (6-2, 220, Sr.), Arbor View (Las Vegas)

DL Jessup Lake (6-3, 189, Sr.), Moapa Valley (Overton)

DL Jayden Nersinger (6-3, 220, Sr.), Durango (Las Vegas)

LB Bam Amina (6-0. 216, Jr.), Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)

LB Hunter Kaupiko (6-1, 225, Jr.), Faith Lutheran (Las Vegas)

LB Derrick Knoblock (6-0, 205, Sr.), Damonte Ranch (Reno)

DB Donte Bowers (5-10, 165, Jr.), Liberty (Henderson)

DB Austin Fiaseu (6-0, 200, Sr.), Liberty (Henderson)

DB Jake Polson (5-10, 162, Sr.), Damonte Ranch (Reno)

DB Niles Scafati-Boyce (5-11, 175, Sr.), Arbor View (Las Vegas)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Gavin Wale (6-2, 162, Sr.), Coronado (Henderson)