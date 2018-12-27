2018 ALL-USA New Mexico Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA New Mexico Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Brandon Back, La Cueva (Albuquerque)

Back guided the Bears (13-0) to their first state championship since 2009. La Cueva won the Class 6A state title game over Cleveland, 33-14, holding the Storm well below their average of 47 points per game.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Dorian Lewis, Cleveland (Rio Rancho)

Before suffering a knee injury in the Storm’s ninth game, Lewis was among the most dominant runners in state history. In eight-plus games for Cleveland (12-1), the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year ran for 1,583 yards (11.1 yards/carry) and 20 TDs while catching 10 passes for 117 yards and four TDs.

First Team

QB Lance Frost (6-0, 170, Sr.), Centennial (Las Cruces)

RB Dorian Lewis (5-9, 190, Jr.), Cleveland (Rio Rancho)

RB Chase Chaloupek (5-10, 180, Sr.), Las Cruces

WR Robbie Jaramillo (6-3, 200, Sr.), Valencia (Los Lunas)

WR Garrett Ortega (5-11, 165, Sr.), Aztec

TE Alexes Aguilar (6-5, 245, Sr.), Belen

OL Stephen Acosta (6-1, 230, Sr.), Clovis

OL Jed Edgar (6-1, 252, Sr.), Manzano (Albuquerque)

OL D.J. McDowell (6-0, 250, Sr.), La Cueva (Albuquerque)

OL Taylor Miterko (6-6, 270, Sr.), Carlsbad

OL Felipe Molina (6-1, 202, Sr.), Centennial (Las Cruces)

Second Team

QB Mason Caperton (6-1, 175, Jr.), Eunice

RB Diego Casillas (6-1, 200, Sr.), Belen

RB D’Andre Williams (6-0, 170, Sr.), La Cueva (Albuquerque)

WR Gabriel Dorame (5-7, 140, Sr.), Ruidoso

WR Prince “Nas” Robertson (5-9, 160, Jr.), La Cueva (Albuquerque)

TE Brent Rigtrup (6-1, 213, Sr.), Centennial (Las Cruces)

OL Connor Burton (6-2, 276, Sr.), Cleveland (Rio Rancho)

OL Wyatt Hotter (6-3, 275, Sr.), Carlsbad

OL Matthew Martinez (5-6, 200, Sr.), Roswell

OL Ben Pavek (6-0, 205, So.), Hope Christian (Albuquerque)

OL Andre Romero (6-0, 235, Sr.), Cleveland (Rio Rancho)

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Blaine Smith, La Cueva (Albuquerque)

Smith patrolled the back end of perhaps the state’s top defense as the Bears won their first state championship since 2009. Smith finished the year with a team-high six interceptions to go with 48 tackles as La Cueva won the Class 6A crown.

First Team

DL Juan Chairez (6-2, 225, Sr.), Hatch Valley (Hatch)

DL Darian Fernandez (5-7, 200, Sr.), Artesia

DL Aidan LeBlanc (6-4, 215, Sr.), Taos

DL Kendrick Milford (6-4, 215, Sr.), La Cueva (Albuquerque)

LB Fred Mady III (6-1, 220, Sr.), La Cueva (Albuquerque)

LB Colin Flood (6-1, 197, Sr.), Artesia

LB Dion Hunter (6-3, 218, Sr.), Cleveland (Rio Rancho)

DB Will Childers (6-0, 173, Sr.), Hobbs

DB Ivan Molina (5-8, 140, Sr.), Las Cruces

DB Montez Wright (5-9, 180, Sr.), Clovis

DB Blaine Smith (5-10, 170, Sr.), La Cueva (Albuquerque)

Second Team

DL Keith Alvarado (6-2, 240, Sr.), Eldorado (Albuquerque)

DL Romeo Gbassagee (5-11, 199, Jr.), Portales

DL Nathaniel Lucero (6-0, 172, Sr.), Silver (Silver City)

DL Jordan Marquez (6-1, 225, Sr.), Dexter

LB Angelo Atencio (5-8, 180, Sr.), Bloomfield

LB Lawrence Bussey (5-11, 200, Sr.), La Cueva (Albuquerque)

LB Cade Manzanares (5-11, 180, Sr.), Roswell

DB AJ Parra (5-10, 175, Sr.), Mayfield (Las Cruces)

DB Braedin Ross (5-11, 175, Sr.), Cleveland (Rio Rancho)

DB Cameron Santa Cruz (6-0, 163, Sr.), Eunice

DB Chris Thomas (5-9, 165, Sr.), Cleveland (Rio Rancho)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Vince Quezada (5-11, 155, Sr.), Hope Christian (Albuquerque)