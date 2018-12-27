2018 ALL-USA New Mexico Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA New Mexico Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Brandon Back, La Cueva (Albuquerque)
Back guided the Bears (13-0) to their first state championship since 2009. La Cueva won the Class 6A state title game over Cleveland, 33-14, holding the Storm well below their average of 47 points per game.
OFFENSE
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Dorian Lewis, Cleveland (Rio Rancho)
Before suffering a knee injury in the Storm’s ninth game, Lewis was among the most dominant runners in state history. In eight-plus games for Cleveland (12-1), the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year ran for 1,583 yards (11.1 yards/carry) and 20 TDs while catching 10 passes for 117 yards and four TDs.
First Team
QB Lance Frost (6-0, 170, Sr.), Centennial (Las Cruces)
RB Dorian Lewis (5-9, 190, Jr.), Cleveland (Rio Rancho)
RB Chase Chaloupek (5-10, 180, Sr.), Las Cruces
WR Robbie Jaramillo (6-3, 200, Sr.), Valencia (Los Lunas)
WR Garrett Ortega (5-11, 165, Sr.), Aztec
TE Alexes Aguilar (6-5, 245, Sr.), Belen
OL Stephen Acosta (6-1, 230, Sr.), Clovis
OL Jed Edgar (6-1, 252, Sr.), Manzano (Albuquerque)
OL D.J. McDowell (6-0, 250, Sr.), La Cueva (Albuquerque)
OL Taylor Miterko (6-6, 270, Sr.), Carlsbad
OL Felipe Molina (6-1, 202, Sr.), Centennial (Las Cruces)
Second Team
QB Mason Caperton (6-1, 175, Jr.), Eunice
RB Diego Casillas (6-1, 200, Sr.), Belen
RB D’Andre Williams (6-0, 170, Sr.), La Cueva (Albuquerque)
WR Gabriel Dorame (5-7, 140, Sr.), Ruidoso
WR Prince “Nas” Robertson (5-9, 160, Jr.), La Cueva (Albuquerque)
TE Brent Rigtrup (6-1, 213, Sr.), Centennial (Las Cruces)
OL Connor Burton (6-2, 276, Sr.), Cleveland (Rio Rancho)
OL Wyatt Hotter (6-3, 275, Sr.), Carlsbad
OL Matthew Martinez (5-6, 200, Sr.), Roswell
OL Ben Pavek (6-0, 205, So.), Hope Christian (Albuquerque)
OL Andre Romero (6-0, 235, Sr.), Cleveland (Rio Rancho)
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Blaine Smith, La Cueva (Albuquerque)
Smith patrolled the back end of perhaps the state’s top defense as the Bears won their first state championship since 2009. Smith finished the year with a team-high six interceptions to go with 48 tackles as La Cueva won the Class 6A crown.
First Team
DL Juan Chairez (6-2, 225, Sr.), Hatch Valley (Hatch)
DL Darian Fernandez (5-7, 200, Sr.), Artesia
DL Aidan LeBlanc (6-4, 215, Sr.), Taos
DL Kendrick Milford (6-4, 215, Sr.), La Cueva (Albuquerque)
LB Fred Mady III (6-1, 220, Sr.), La Cueva (Albuquerque)
LB Colin Flood (6-1, 197, Sr.), Artesia
LB Dion Hunter (6-3, 218, Sr.), Cleveland (Rio Rancho)
DB Will Childers (6-0, 173, Sr.), Hobbs
DB Ivan Molina (5-8, 140, Sr.), Las Cruces
DB Montez Wright (5-9, 180, Sr.), Clovis
DB Blaine Smith (5-10, 170, Sr.), La Cueva (Albuquerque)
Second Team
DL Keith Alvarado (6-2, 240, Sr.), Eldorado (Albuquerque)
DL Romeo Gbassagee (5-11, 199, Jr.), Portales
DL Nathaniel Lucero (6-0, 172, Sr.), Silver (Silver City)
DL Jordan Marquez (6-1, 225, Sr.), Dexter
LB Angelo Atencio (5-8, 180, Sr.), Bloomfield
LB Lawrence Bussey (5-11, 200, Sr.), La Cueva (Albuquerque)
LB Cade Manzanares (5-11, 180, Sr.), Roswell
DB AJ Parra (5-10, 175, Sr.), Mayfield (Las Cruces)
DB Braedin Ross (5-11, 175, Sr.), Cleveland (Rio Rancho)
DB Cameron Santa Cruz (6-0, 163, Sr.), Eunice
DB Chris Thomas (5-9, 165, Sr.), Cleveland (Rio Rancho)
SPECIAL TEAMS
K Vince Quezada (5-11, 155, Sr.), Hope Christian (Albuquerque)