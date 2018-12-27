2018 ALL-USA New York Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA New York Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Mike Ford, Susquehanna Valley (Conklin)

In his sixth year at the helm, Ford led the Sabers to a 13-0 record and the first state championship in program history. Ford’s team outscored foes 614-106 and knocked off Dobbs Ferry in the Class C state final, 27-6.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ray Leach, Batavia

Leach’s season started in near tragedy—he was stabbed multiple times in an August incident—but he recovered and went on the greatest post-season run in state history. Though the Blue Devils fell in the Class B state final, the senior running back topped 400 yards in each of the final three playoff games, including back-to-back eight touchdown efforts and a state playoff record 474-yard performance.

First Team

QB Cole Snyder (6-2, 195, Sr.), Southwestern (Jamestown)

RB Trevor Yeboah-Kodie (6-0, 185, Sr.), Garden City

RB Ray Leach (5-11, 215, Sr.), Batavia

WR Malik Brooks (6-3, 180, Sr.), Lockport

WR Shawn Harris (5-11, 165, Sr.), Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains)

TE Sean Fleming (6-4, 230, Sr.), Iona Prep (New Rochelle)

OL Stephen Boyd (6-3, 300, Sr.), Cardinal O’Hara (Tonawanda)

OL Matt Goncalves (6-6, 305, Sr.), Eastport-South Manor (Manorville)

OL AJ Desantis (6-4, 300, Sr.), Maine-Endwell (Endwell)

OL Tyler Doty (6-5, 295, Sr.), St. Joseph’s (Buffalo)

OL Andrew Bernard (6-3, 280, Sr.), Randolph

Second Team

QB Joe Girard III (6-1, 180, Sr.), Glens Falls

RB Aaron Wahler (6-0, 220, Sr.), Cleveland Hill (Cheektowaga)

RB Zuberi Mobley (5-10, 170, Fr.), South Shore (Brooklyn)

WR Justin Bellido (5-10, 165, Sr.), Erasmus Hall (Brooklyn)

WR Kobe McNair (5-6, 165, Sr.), Aquinas (Rochester)

TE Haydon Broockmann (6-4, 215, Jr.), Ichabod Crane (Valatie)

OL Jonathan Mucciolo (6-5, 300, Sr.), Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains)

OL Tyler Nemecek (6-6, 285, Sr.), Farmingdale

OL Anthony Bonavita (6-2, 300, Sr.), Iona Prep (New Rochelle)

OL Tyler Pedersen (6-3, 275, Sr.), Northport

OL Brady Mills (6-2, 300, Sr.), Cicero-North Syracuse (Cicero)

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Adisa Isaac, Canarsie (Brooklyn)

One of the top ten defensive end recruits in the nation, Isaac showed this season why he has more than 30 scholarship offers. The Canarsie senior terrorized quarterbacks with 25 sacks and 88 overall tackles, 34 for loss.

First Team

DL Adisa Isaac (6-5, 220, Sr.), Canarsie (Brooklyn)

DL Keith Winfrey (6-2, 230, Sr.), William Floyd (Mastic Beach)

DL Jared Harrison-Hunte (6-5, 285, Sr.), Christ the King (Middle Village)

DL Jason Blissett (6-3, 270, Sr.), Poly Prep (Brooklyn)

LB Shaun Dolac (6-1, 210, Sr.), West Seneca East (Buffalo)

LB Jyaire Stevens (6-4, 205, Sr.), Ketcham (Wappingers Falls)

LB William Mohan (6-1, 190, Jr.), Erasmus Hall (Brooklyn)

DB Deyvon Wright (5-8, 160, Sr.), Half Hollow Hills West (Huntington Station)

DB Joe Jamison (5-10, 175, Sr.), Canisius (Buffalo)

DB Jordan Dunbar (6-1, 170, Jr.), Iona Prep (New Rochelle)

DB Prince-Elijah Degroat (6-0, 165, Sr.), Curtis (Staten Island)

Second Team

DL Jovani Duran (6-2, 210, Sr.), Malverne

DL Mike Rollins (6-2, 275, Sr.), Moriah (Port Henry)

DL Nate Genevick (6-5, 270, Sr.), Cambridge)

DL Khairi Manns (6-3, 230, Sr.), New Rochelle

LB Kevon Hall (5-11, 205, Sr.), Roosevelt

LB Cole Esposito (6-1, 205, Sr.), Kennedy Catholic (Somers)

LB Liam McIntyre (6-0, 205, Sr.), Westhampton Beach

DB Ulysses Russell (5-10, 170, So.), Aquinas (Rochester)

DB Israel Abanikanda (5-10, 170, Jr.), Lincoln (Brooklyn)

DB Jayden Cook (6-0, 200, Sr.), Spring Valley

DB Derek Schrag (6-0, 170, Jr.), Cornwall (New Windsor)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Tristian Vandenberg (6-4, 225, Sr.), Canisius (Buffalo)