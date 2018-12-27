2018 ALL-USA North Carolina Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA North Carolina Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Reggie Lucas, Wake Forest

Lucas guided the Cougars to their third consecutive Class 4AA state championship. Wake Forest edged Vance, 9-7, in the state final—on a game-winning safety with 37 seconds left—to increase its winning streak to 45 consecutive games.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Sam Howell, Sun Valley (Monroe)

The U.S. Army All-American completed 179 of 299 passes for 3,240 yards and 36 touchdowns for the Spartans (10-3) as a senior. Howell also rushed for 1,392 yards and 17 touchdowns on 175 carries.

First Team

QB Sam Howell (6-2, 220, Sr.), Sun Valley (Monroe)

RB Elijah Burris (5-10, 210, Jr.), Mountain Island (Mount Holly)

RB Zonovan Knight (6-0, 190, Sr.), Southern Nash (Bailey)

WR Nolan Groulx (6-0, 185, Sr.), Hough (Cornelius)

WR Porter Rooks (6-1, 185, Jr.), Providence Day (Charlotte)

TE Traevon Kenion (6-3, 245, Sr.), Wake Forest

OL Mitchell Mayes (6-5, 295, Jr.), Sanderson (Raleigh)

OL Jacob Monk (6-3, 300, Sr.), Corinth Holders (Wendell)

OL Ikem Ekwonu (6-4, 290, Sr.), Providence Day (Charlotte)

OL Parker Moorer (6-5, 280, Sr.), Mallard Creek (Charlotte)

OL Timothy McKay (6-3, 295, Sr.), Wakefield (Raleigh)

Second Team

QB Garrett Shrader (6-4, 215, Sr.), Charlotte Christian

RB Ahmani Marshall (6-0, 205, Jr.), East Forsyth (Kernersville)

RB Jaylen Coleman (6-2, 200, Sr.), Porter Ridge (Indian Trail)

WR Donavon Greene (6-2, 185, Sr.), Mount Airy

WR Kobe Paysour (6-1, 175, So.), Kings Mountain

TE Kam Walker (6-5, 240, Sr.), Pisgah (Canton)

OL Derek Green (6-5, 295, Sr.), Southwest Onslow (Jacksonville)

OL Will Buchanan (6-5, 290, Jr.), Christ School (Arden)

OL Damarcus Mills (6-6, 320, Sr.), Mooresville (Mooresville)

OL Zovon Lindsay (6-4, 265, Sr.), Trinity Christian (Fayetteville)

OL CJ Elmonus (6-7, 270, Sr.), Reynolds (Asheville)

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Lee Kpogba, Parkland (Winston-Salem)

The Syracuse commit recorded 89 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 16 sacks and four forced fumbles. Kpogba also chipped in on offense with 525 yards and nine touchdowns on 54 carries.

First Team

DL Savion Jackson (6-3, 260, Sr.), Clayton

DL Jaden McKenzie (6-3, 280, Sr.), Wake Forest

DL Kedrick Bingley-Jones (6-4, 245, Jr.), Providence Day (Charlotte)

DL Roman Johnson (6-3, 250, Sr.), Southern Guilford (Greensboro)

LB Lee Kpogba (6-2, 210, Sr.), Parkland (Winston-Salem)

LB Traveon Freshwater (6-2, 220, Sr.), Northeastern (Elizabeth City)

LB Power Echols (6-1, 210, So.), Vance (Charlotte)

DB Khalid Martin (6-1, 200, Sr.), East Forsyth (Kernersville)

DB Anthony Harris (6-1, 175, Sr.), Havelock

DB Tony Davis (6-2, 195, Sr.), Huss (Gastonia)

DB Will Shipley (5-11, 195, So.), Weddington (Matthews)

Second Team

DL Adrian Spellman (6-4, 225, Jr.), Northeastern (Elizabeth City)

DL Will Martin (6-2, 225, Sr.), Western Alamance (Elon)

DL Desmond Evans (6-6, 240, Jr.), Lee County (Sanford)

DL CJ Clark (6-3, 290, Sr.), North Stanly (New London)

LB Jack Hollifield (6-3, 225, So.), Shelby

LB Jourdan Heilig (6-2, 200, Sr.), Concord

LB Drake Thomas (6-1, 225, Sr.), Heritage (Wake Forest)

DB Jalen Frazier (5-10, 170, Sr.), Hough (Cornelius)

DB JR Walker (6-0, 205, Sr.), Clayton

DB Richard Monroe (6-2, 185, Sr.), Dudley (Greensboro)

DB Cameron Roseman-Sinclair (6-1, 195, Jr.), Myers Park (Charlotte)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Joshua Karty (6-1, 185, Jr.), Western Alamance (Elon)