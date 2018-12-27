2018 ALL-USA North Dakota Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA North Dakota Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

MORE: Complete list of ALL-USA State Teams

COACH OF THE YEAR: Josh Krivarchka, Langdon/Edmore/Munich

After finishing just short in the state final a year ago, Krivarchka led his team all the way in 2018. The Cardinals finished a perfect 12-0 and edged the same team that had beaten them a year earlier, Hillsboro/Central Valley, 20-18, in the Class A championship game.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Will Madler, Bismarck

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year and the Class AAA Player of the Year, Madler led the Demons to a perfect 12-0 record and a state title. The senior QB completed 116 of 171 passes for 2,088 yards and 21 touchdowns and was picked off just twice.

First Team

QB Will Madler (5-11, 180, Sr.), Bismarck

RB Isaiah Olsen (6-0, 185, Sr.), Bismarck

RB Kaden Kuntz (5-9, 160, Sr.), Trinity (Dickinson)

WR Elijah Klein (6-5, 185, Jr.), Mandan

WR Ty Satter (6-1, 180, Jr.), Davies (Fargo)

TE Dawson Weisenberger (6-4, 230, Sr.), Fargo South

OL Tanner Thorsness (6-4, 240, Sr.), Century (Bismarck)

OL Chase Dockter (6-0, 245, Sr.), Bismarck

OL Noah Johnson (5-10, 195, Sr.), Shanley (Fargo)

OL Clay Ludwick (6-3, 300, Sr.), Fargo South

OL Peyton Amundsen (6-2, 270, Sr.), Fargo North

Second Team

QB Jonah Lietz (6-3, 190, Sr.), Central Cass (Casselton)

RB Joey Heinert (6-0, 160, Jr.), St. Mary’s (Bismarck)

RB Nathan Goldade (5-10, 200, Jr.), Sheyenne (West Fargo)

WR Josh Martinson (6-0, 180, Sr.), Milnor/North Sargent

WR Jacob Halvorson (6-3, 175, Sr.), Central Cass (Casselton)

TE Luke Lennon (6-5, 220, Sr.), West Fargo

OL Konnor Stordalen (6-0, 305, Jr.), Century (Bismarck)

OL Dylan Short (6-3, 248, Sr.), Turtle Mountain (Belcourt)

OL Tyler Jessen (6-3, 200, Sr.), Minot

OL Paul Vandal (6-1, 230, Sr.), Jamestown

OL Seth Owens (5-11, 245, Sr.), Hillsboro/Central Valley

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Haley Bucholz, Shanley (Fargo)

The North Dakota commit provided shutdown defense in the secondary as the Deacons rolled to a perfect 11-0 season and the Class AA state championship. Bucholz picked off five passes for a defense that allowed just 11.1 points per game, and also contributed offensively with 34 catches for 593 yards and seven touchdowns.

First Team

DL Joe Kava (6-1, 235, Jr.), Shanley (Fargo)

DL Canyon Stonecipher (6-3, 200, Sr.), Bismarck

DL Mason Leingang (6-2, 225, Sr.), Century (Bismarck)

DL Evan Henke (6-1, 230, Sr.), New Salem-Glen Ullin

LB Oscar Benson (6-1, 180, Jr.), Hillsboro/Central Valley

LB Zach Rodgers (5-10, 195, Jr.), Sheyenne (West Fargo)

LB Mason Spies (6-1, 180, Sr.), St. Mary’s (Bismarck)

DB Haley Bucholz (6-2, 185, Sr.), Shanley (Fargo)

DB Cadyn Schwabe (5-9, 170, Sr.), Thompson

DB Jesse Forknell (6-3, 195, Sr.), Davies (Fargo)

DB Caden Jastram (5-11, 165, Sr.), Sheyenne (West Fargo)

Second Team

DL Chris Birnbaum (6-2, 210, Jr.), St. Mary’s (Bismarck)

DL Carter Currey (5-9, 205, Sr.), Langdon/Edmore/Munich

DL Caleb Doeden (6-2, 190, Jr.), Williston

DL Tucker Hermes (6-3, 290, Sr.), Wahpeton

LB Nathan Kraft (6-1, 210, Sr.), Century (Bismarck)

LB Thomas Colby (6-0, 185, Jr.), Bismarck

LB Luke Knowski (5-10, 185, Sr.), Devils Lake

DB Jeremy Williams (6-0, 160, So.), Jamestown

DB Adam Zavalney (6-3, 195, Sr.), Park River

DB Peyton Fisher (5-11, 185, Jr.), Fargo North

DB Andy Clark (5-8, 155, Sr.), Shanley (Fargo)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Evan Arenz (6-0, 140, Sr.), Mandan