2018 ALL-USA North Dakota Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA North Dakota Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Josh Krivarchka, Langdon/Edmore/Munich
After finishing just short in the state final a year ago, Krivarchka led his team all the way in 2018. The Cardinals finished a perfect 12-0 and edged the same team that had beaten them a year earlier, Hillsboro/Central Valley, 20-18, in the Class A championship game.
OFFENSE
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Will Madler, Bismarck
The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year and the Class AAA Player of the Year, Madler led the Demons to a perfect 12-0 record and a state title. The senior QB completed 116 of 171 passes for 2,088 yards and 21 touchdowns and was picked off just twice.
First Team
QB Will Madler (5-11, 180, Sr.), Bismarck
RB Isaiah Olsen (6-0, 185, Sr.), Bismarck
RB Kaden Kuntz (5-9, 160, Sr.), Trinity (Dickinson)
WR Elijah Klein (6-5, 185, Jr.), Mandan
WR Ty Satter (6-1, 180, Jr.), Davies (Fargo)
TE Dawson Weisenberger (6-4, 230, Sr.), Fargo South
OL Tanner Thorsness (6-4, 240, Sr.), Century (Bismarck)
OL Chase Dockter (6-0, 245, Sr.), Bismarck
OL Noah Johnson (5-10, 195, Sr.), Shanley (Fargo)
OL Clay Ludwick (6-3, 300, Sr.), Fargo South
OL Peyton Amundsen (6-2, 270, Sr.), Fargo North
Second Team
QB Jonah Lietz (6-3, 190, Sr.), Central Cass (Casselton)
RB Joey Heinert (6-0, 160, Jr.), St. Mary’s (Bismarck)
RB Nathan Goldade (5-10, 200, Jr.), Sheyenne (West Fargo)
WR Josh Martinson (6-0, 180, Sr.), Milnor/North Sargent
WR Jacob Halvorson (6-3, 175, Sr.), Central Cass (Casselton)
TE Luke Lennon (6-5, 220, Sr.), West Fargo
OL Konnor Stordalen (6-0, 305, Jr.), Century (Bismarck)
OL Dylan Short (6-3, 248, Sr.), Turtle Mountain (Belcourt)
OL Tyler Jessen (6-3, 200, Sr.), Minot
OL Paul Vandal (6-1, 230, Sr.), Jamestown
OL Seth Owens (5-11, 245, Sr.), Hillsboro/Central Valley
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Haley Bucholz, Shanley (Fargo)
The North Dakota commit provided shutdown defense in the secondary as the Deacons rolled to a perfect 11-0 season and the Class AA state championship. Bucholz picked off five passes for a defense that allowed just 11.1 points per game, and also contributed offensively with 34 catches for 593 yards and seven touchdowns.
First Team
DL Joe Kava (6-1, 235, Jr.), Shanley (Fargo)
DL Canyon Stonecipher (6-3, 200, Sr.), Bismarck
DL Mason Leingang (6-2, 225, Sr.), Century (Bismarck)
DL Evan Henke (6-1, 230, Sr.), New Salem-Glen Ullin
LB Oscar Benson (6-1, 180, Jr.), Hillsboro/Central Valley
LB Zach Rodgers (5-10, 195, Jr.), Sheyenne (West Fargo)
LB Mason Spies (6-1, 180, Sr.), St. Mary’s (Bismarck)
DB Haley Bucholz (6-2, 185, Sr.), Shanley (Fargo)
DB Cadyn Schwabe (5-9, 170, Sr.), Thompson
DB Jesse Forknell (6-3, 195, Sr.), Davies (Fargo)
DB Caden Jastram (5-11, 165, Sr.), Sheyenne (West Fargo)
Second Team
DL Chris Birnbaum (6-2, 210, Jr.), St. Mary’s (Bismarck)
DL Carter Currey (5-9, 205, Sr.), Langdon/Edmore/Munich
DL Caleb Doeden (6-2, 190, Jr.), Williston
DL Tucker Hermes (6-3, 290, Sr.), Wahpeton
LB Nathan Kraft (6-1, 210, Sr.), Century (Bismarck)
LB Thomas Colby (6-0, 185, Jr.), Bismarck
LB Luke Knowski (5-10, 185, Sr.), Devils Lake
DB Jeremy Williams (6-0, 160, So.), Jamestown
DB Adam Zavalney (6-3, 195, Sr.), Park River
DB Peyton Fisher (5-11, 185, Jr.), Fargo North
DB Andy Clark (5-8, 155, Sr.), Shanley (Fargo)
SPECIAL TEAMS
K Evan Arenz (6-0, 140, Sr.), Mandan