2018 ALL-USA Oklahoma Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Oklahoma Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.
COACH OF THE YEAR: David Alexander, Broken Arrow
In his fifth season at the helm, the former NFL offensive lineman guided the Tigers (13-0) to the program’s first state championship and the state’s first unbeaten season in the highest classification since 2013. Broken Arrow won the Class 6A, Division I crown with a 28-20 triumph over Jenks in the final.
OFFENSE
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Sevion Morrison, Edison (Tulsa)
Morrison was unstoppable this fall, racing for 2,730 yards and 37 TDs on 229 carries (11.9 yards/carry) in just 10 games. One of the country’s top running back recruits in the Class of 2020, Morrison also had seven catches for 205 yards and two TDs for the Eagles (6-5).
First Team
QB Will Kuehne (6-1, 190, Sr.), Owasso
RB Noah Cortes (6-0, 210, Sr.), Broken Arrow
RB Sevion Morrison (6-0, 188, Jr.), Edison (Tulsa)
WR Jeff Foreman (6-2, 180, Sr.), Del City
WR Demariyon Houston (6-0, 165, Sr.), Millwood (Oklahoma City)
TE Grayson Boomer (6-5, 230, Sr.), Collinsville
OL Chester Baah (6-3, 290, Sr.), Edison (Tulsa)
OL Brady Latham (6-5, 287, Sr.), Jenks
OL Andrew Raym (6-5, 300, Jr.), Broken Arrow
OL Eli Russ (6-5, 305, Jr.), Plainview (Ardmore)
OL Ricky Stromberg (6-3, 280, Sr.), Union (Tulsa)
Second Team
QB Peyton Thompson (6-2, 190, Sr.), Union (Tulsa)
RB Marcus Major (6-0, 200, Sr.), Millwood (Oklahoma City)
RB Dominic Richardson (6-1, 190, Jr.), Bishop McGuinness (Oklahoma City)
WR Anthony Bland (6-3, 187, Jr.), Stillwater
WR Dylan Buchheit (6-0, 185, Sr.), Moore
TE Ethan Downs (6-5, 225, So.), Weatherford
OL Hector Becerra (6-1, 285, Sr.), Lawton
OL Daxton Byers (6-5, 295, Sr.), Deer Creek (Edmond)
OL Brayden Bryant (6-2, 260, Sr.), Ardmore
OL Dalton Joyce (6-1, 260, Sr.), Hennessey
OL Riley Teusch (6-5, 305, Sr.), Catoosa
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Daxton Hill, Booker T. Washington (Tulsa)
The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, the do-it-all Hill made 93 tackles (9 for loss), forced two fumbles and had an interception. A Michigan commit, Hill also had 360 yards receiving with seven TDs for the Hornets (8-4), who fell in the Class 6A, Division II state semifinals.
First Team
DL Collin Clay (6-5, 255, Sr.), Putnam City (Oklahoma City)
DL Nikale Davis (6-3, 230, Jr.), Westmoore (Oklahoma City)
DL Trace Ford (6-3, 227, Sr.), Santa Fe (Edmond)
DL Cole Mashburn (6-3, 240, Sr.), Norman North
LB Noah Hernandez (5-10, 193, Sr.), Jenks
LB Zach Marcheselli (6-2, 200, Sr.), Broken Arrow
LB Gavin Potter (6-1, 200, Sr.), Broken Arrow
DB Daxton Hill (6-1, 190, Sr.), Booker T. Washington (Tulsa)
DB Jamie Nance (6-0, 160, Sr.), Blanchard
DB Brennan Presley (5-8, 150, Jr.), Bixby
DB Myles Slusher (6-0, 180, Jr.), Broken Arrow
Second Team
DL Isaiah McGuire (6-5, 260, Sr.), Union (Tulsa)
DL Elijah Manuel (6-4, 260, Sr.), Midwest City (Oklahoma City)
DL Darrias Murdock (6-5, 265, Sr.), Union (Tulsa)
DL Demeco Roland (6-4, 300, Sr.), Broken Arrow
LB Ethan Hall (6-3, 225, Sr.), Bixby
LB Will Taylor (6-3, 234, Sr.), Putnam City North (Oklahoma City)
LB Campbell Yeager (6-1, 212, Jr.), Broken Arrow
DB Miles Davis (5-10, 160, Sr.), Lawton
DB Kamron Love (6-0, 170, Sr.), Santa Fe (Edmond)
DB JaTravis McCloud (6-0, 170, Sr.), Union (Tulsa)
DB Aaron Stokes (5-9, 170, Sr.), Broken Arrow
SPECIAL TEAMS
K Noah Rauschenberg (6-2, 185, Sr.), Union (Tulsa)