2018 ALL-USA Oklahoma Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Oklahoma Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: David Alexander, Broken Arrow

In his fifth season at the helm, the former NFL offensive lineman guided the Tigers (13-0) to the program’s first state championship and the state’s first unbeaten season in the highest classification since 2013. Broken Arrow won the Class 6A, Division I crown with a 28-20 triumph over Jenks in the final.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Sevion Morrison, Edison (Tulsa)

Morrison was unstoppable this fall, racing for 2,730 yards and 37 TDs on 229 carries (11.9 yards/carry) in just 10 games. One of the country’s top running back recruits in the Class of 2020, Morrison also had seven catches for 205 yards and two TDs for the Eagles (6-5).

First Team

QB Will Kuehne (6-1, 190, Sr.), Owasso

RB Noah Cortes (6-0, 210, Sr.), Broken Arrow

RB Sevion Morrison (6-0, 188, Jr.), Edison (Tulsa)

WR Jeff Foreman (6-2, 180, Sr.), Del City

WR Demariyon Houston (6-0, 165, Sr.), Millwood (Oklahoma City)

TE Grayson Boomer (6-5, 230, Sr.), Collinsville

OL Chester Baah (6-3, 290, Sr.), Edison (Tulsa)

OL Brady Latham (6-5, 287, Sr.), Jenks

OL Andrew Raym (6-5, 300, Jr.), Broken Arrow

OL Eli Russ (6-5, 305, Jr.), Plainview (Ardmore)

OL Ricky Stromberg (6-3, 280, Sr.), Union (Tulsa)

Second Team

QB Peyton Thompson (6-2, 190, Sr.), Union (Tulsa)

RB Marcus Major (6-0, 200, Sr.), Millwood (Oklahoma City)

RB Dominic Richardson (6-1, 190, Jr.), Bishop McGuinness (Oklahoma City)

WR Anthony Bland (6-3, 187, Jr.), Stillwater

WR Dylan Buchheit (6-0, 185, Sr.), Moore

TE Ethan Downs (6-5, 225, So.), Weatherford

OL Hector Becerra (6-1, 285, Sr.), Lawton

OL Daxton Byers (6-5, 295, Sr.), Deer Creek (Edmond)

OL Brayden Bryant (6-2, 260, Sr.), Ardmore

OL Dalton Joyce (6-1, 260, Sr.), Hennessey

OL Riley Teusch (6-5, 305, Sr.), Catoosa

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Daxton Hill, Booker T. Washington (Tulsa)

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, the do-it-all Hill made 93 tackles (9 for loss), forced two fumbles and had an interception. A Michigan commit, Hill also had 360 yards receiving with seven TDs for the Hornets (8-4), who fell in the Class 6A, Division II state semifinals.

First Team

DL Collin Clay (6-5, 255, Sr.), Putnam City (Oklahoma City)

DL Nikale Davis (6-3, 230, Jr.), Westmoore (Oklahoma City)

DL Trace Ford (6-3, 227, Sr.), Santa Fe (Edmond)

DL Cole Mashburn (6-3, 240, Sr.), Norman North

LB Noah Hernandez (5-10, 193, Sr.), Jenks

LB Zach Marcheselli (6-2, 200, Sr.), Broken Arrow

LB Gavin Potter (6-1, 200, Sr.), Broken Arrow

DB Daxton Hill (6-1, 190, Sr.), Booker T. Washington (Tulsa)

DB Jamie Nance (6-0, 160, Sr.), Blanchard

DB Brennan Presley (5-8, 150, Jr.), Bixby

DB Myles Slusher (6-0, 180, Jr.), Broken Arrow

Second Team

DL Isaiah McGuire (6-5, 260, Sr.), Union (Tulsa)

DL Elijah Manuel (6-4, 260, Sr.), Midwest City (Oklahoma City)

DL Darrias Murdock (6-5, 265, Sr.), Union (Tulsa)

DL Demeco Roland (6-4, 300, Sr.), Broken Arrow

LB Ethan Hall (6-3, 225, Sr.), Bixby

LB Will Taylor (6-3, 234, Sr.), Putnam City North (Oklahoma City)

LB Campbell Yeager (6-1, 212, Jr.), Broken Arrow

DB Miles Davis (5-10, 160, Sr.), Lawton

DB Kamron Love (6-0, 170, Sr.), Santa Fe (Edmond)

DB JaTravis McCloud (6-0, 170, Sr.), Union (Tulsa)

DB Aaron Stokes (5-9, 170, Sr.), Broken Arrow

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Noah Rauschenberg (6-2, 185, Sr.), Union (Tulsa)