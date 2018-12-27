2018 ALL-USA Oregon Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Oregon Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Joe Panuke, Kennedy (Angel)

The Trojans started the season 2-2, including a 44-0 loss to Santiam. Eleven straight wins later, Kennedy was the Class 2A state champion, capping their remarkable run with a 31-20 state-final win over Santiam.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Nathan Overholt, Wilsonville

The senior signal-caller set a state record with 59 touchdown passes, leading the Wildcats to the Class 5A state title game. Overholt passed for 3,832 yards and also rushed for 324 yards and seven scores.

First Team

QB Nathan Overholt (6-3, 190, Sr.), Wilsonville

RB Casey Filkins (5-11, 180, Jr.), Lake Oswego

RB Malcolm Stockdale (5-8, 173, Sr.), Tigard

WR Keyvaun Eady (6-3, 175, Sr.), Southridge (Beaverton)

WR Colton Smith (6-1, 170, Sr.), McMinnville

TE Patrick Herbert (6-5, 225, Sr.), Sheldon (Eugene)

OL Richard Estrella (6-4, 300, Sr.), Churchill (Eugene)

OL GW Fulford (6-6, 305, Sr.), Corvallis

OL Isaia Porter (6-0, 245, Sr.), Tigard

OL Sam Telesa (6-2, 300, Sr.), Aloha

OL Bubba Wa’a (6-2, 275, Sr.), Crescent Valley (Corvallis)

Second Team

QB Michael Johnson (6-3, 192, Sr.), Sheldon (Eugene)

RB Deonte Jones (6-0, 185, Jr.), Churchill (Eugene)

RB Jobi Malary (5-11, 205, Sr.), Barlow (Gresham)

WR Anthony Gould (5-10, 180, Sr.), West Salem

WR Ethan Wilborn (6-3, 180, Sr.), Beaverton

TE Luke Musgrave (6-6, 234, Sr.), Bend

OL Ryan Bertelsen (6-3, 285, Sr.), Lake Oswego

OL Brian Espinoza (6-5, 270, Sr.), Clackamas

OL Quinn McCarthy (6-5, 270, Sr.), Tualatin

OL Seth Monahan (6-2, 240, Sr.), Jesuit (Portland)

OL Ryan Seth (6-0, 282, Jr.), West Linn

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Cory Stover, Marshfield (Coos Bay)

Stover was a terror on the defensive line for Marshfield, totaling 63 tackles—18 for loss—and 8.5 sacks as the Pirates reached the Class 4A state semifinals. The Oregon State commit also caught 10 TD passes as a wide receiver.

First Team

DL Kelsen Hennessy (6-5, 250, Sr.), Clackamas

DL Tim Price Jr. (6-0, 270, Jr.), Roosevelt (Portland)

DL Joe Quillin (6-2, 275, Sr.), Jesuit (Portland)

DL Cory Stover (6-6, 215, Sr.), Marshfield (Coos Bay)

LB Zach Carr (6-2, 225, Sr.), Jesuit (Portland)

LB John Miller (6-1, 215, Jr.), Tualatin

LB Justice Pagan (6-2, 225, Sr.), Clackamas

DB Thomas Dukart (6-1, 175, Jr.), Lake Oswego

DB Max Lenzy (5-10, 170, Jr.), Tigard

DB Tre Ratcliff (5-11, 165, Sr.), Madison (Portland)

DB Hunter Runion (5-11, 150, Sr.), Silverton

Second Team

DL Corbin Anderson (6-3, 235, Sr.), Lebanon

DL Kyle Hutson (6-1, 245, Sr.), West Albany

DL Mike Mercep (6-2, 220, Sr.), Lake Oswego

DL Ben Willis (6-2, 270, Sr.), Silverton

LB Beau Burnett (6-0, 190, Sr.), Churchill

LB Alex Hurlburt (6-3, 220, Sr.), West Salem

LB Junior Walling (6-2, 215, Jr.), McNary (Keizer)

DB Dylan Kinney (5-8, 150, Sr.), Crater (Central Point)

DB Jacob Jackson (5-10, 165, Sr.), McNary (Keizer)

DB Jeff Searle (5-11, 195, Sr.), Tualatin

DB Casey Tawa (6-0, 172, Jr.), West Linn

SPECIAL TEAMS

K/P Jeff Nelson (6-3, 155, Sr.), Clackamas