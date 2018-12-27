2018 ALL-USA Oregon Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Oregon Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Joe Panuke, Kennedy (Angel)
The Trojans started the season 2-2, including a 44-0 loss to Santiam. Eleven straight wins later, Kennedy was the Class 2A state champion, capping their remarkable run with a 31-20 state-final win over Santiam.
OFFENSE
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Nathan Overholt, Wilsonville
The senior signal-caller set a state record with 59 touchdown passes, leading the Wildcats to the Class 5A state title game. Overholt passed for 3,832 yards and also rushed for 324 yards and seven scores.
First Team
QB Nathan Overholt (6-3, 190, Sr.), Wilsonville
RB Casey Filkins (5-11, 180, Jr.), Lake Oswego
RB Malcolm Stockdale (5-8, 173, Sr.), Tigard
WR Keyvaun Eady (6-3, 175, Sr.), Southridge (Beaverton)
WR Colton Smith (6-1, 170, Sr.), McMinnville
TE Patrick Herbert (6-5, 225, Sr.), Sheldon (Eugene)
OL Richard Estrella (6-4, 300, Sr.), Churchill (Eugene)
OL GW Fulford (6-6, 305, Sr.), Corvallis
OL Isaia Porter (6-0, 245, Sr.), Tigard
OL Sam Telesa (6-2, 300, Sr.), Aloha
OL Bubba Wa’a (6-2, 275, Sr.), Crescent Valley (Corvallis)
Second Team
QB Michael Johnson (6-3, 192, Sr.), Sheldon (Eugene)
RB Deonte Jones (6-0, 185, Jr.), Churchill (Eugene)
RB Jobi Malary (5-11, 205, Sr.), Barlow (Gresham)
WR Anthony Gould (5-10, 180, Sr.), West Salem
WR Ethan Wilborn (6-3, 180, Sr.), Beaverton
TE Luke Musgrave (6-6, 234, Sr.), Bend
OL Ryan Bertelsen (6-3, 285, Sr.), Lake Oswego
OL Brian Espinoza (6-5, 270, Sr.), Clackamas
OL Quinn McCarthy (6-5, 270, Sr.), Tualatin
OL Seth Monahan (6-2, 240, Sr.), Jesuit (Portland)
OL Ryan Seth (6-0, 282, Jr.), West Linn
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Cory Stover, Marshfield (Coos Bay)
Stover was a terror on the defensive line for Marshfield, totaling 63 tackles—18 for loss—and 8.5 sacks as the Pirates reached the Class 4A state semifinals. The Oregon State commit also caught 10 TD passes as a wide receiver.
First Team
DL Kelsen Hennessy (6-5, 250, Sr.), Clackamas
DL Tim Price Jr. (6-0, 270, Jr.), Roosevelt (Portland)
DL Joe Quillin (6-2, 275, Sr.), Jesuit (Portland)
DL Cory Stover (6-6, 215, Sr.), Marshfield (Coos Bay)
LB Zach Carr (6-2, 225, Sr.), Jesuit (Portland)
LB John Miller (6-1, 215, Jr.), Tualatin
LB Justice Pagan (6-2, 225, Sr.), Clackamas
DB Thomas Dukart (6-1, 175, Jr.), Lake Oswego
DB Max Lenzy (5-10, 170, Jr.), Tigard
DB Tre Ratcliff (5-11, 165, Sr.), Madison (Portland)
DB Hunter Runion (5-11, 150, Sr.), Silverton
Second Team
DL Corbin Anderson (6-3, 235, Sr.), Lebanon
DL Kyle Hutson (6-1, 245, Sr.), West Albany
DL Mike Mercep (6-2, 220, Sr.), Lake Oswego
DL Ben Willis (6-2, 270, Sr.), Silverton
LB Beau Burnett (6-0, 190, Sr.), Churchill
LB Alex Hurlburt (6-3, 220, Sr.), West Salem
LB Junior Walling (6-2, 215, Jr.), McNary (Keizer)
DB Dylan Kinney (5-8, 150, Sr.), Crater (Central Point)
DB Jacob Jackson (5-10, 165, Sr.), McNary (Keizer)
DB Jeff Searle (5-11, 195, Sr.), Tualatin
DB Casey Tawa (6-0, 172, Jr.), West Linn
SPECIAL TEAMS
K/P Jeff Nelson (6-3, 155, Sr.), Clackamas