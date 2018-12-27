2018 ALL-USA Pennsylvania Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Pennsylvania Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Gabe Infante, St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia)

One of four finalists for the U.S. Army All-American Bowl National Coach of the Year Award, Infante led the Hawks to a 13-0 season and a Class 6A state championship. St. Joseph’s defeated Harrisburg in the state final, 40-20, to bring the program’s record to 41-1 over the last three years and clinch its fourth state title in the last six years.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Julian Fleming, Southern Columbia (Catawissa)

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year after helping lead the 16-0 Lions to their third Class 2A state title in four years, Fleming made 78 catches for 1,510 yards and 22 touchdowns while adding four interceptions on defense, three of which he returned for TDs. Considered the top receiver recruit in the Class of 2020, Fleming already is second in state history for career TD receptions.

First Team

QB Evan Simon (6-2, 200, Jr.), Manheim Central

RB Patrick Garwo (5-8, 208, Sr.), Conwell-Egan (Fairless Hills)

RB Aaron Young (5-9, 190, Sr.), Coatesville

WR Nazir Burnett (6-1, 167, Sr.), Bishop McDevitt (Harrisburg)

WR Julian Fleming (6-2, 205, Jr.), Southern Columbia (Catawissa)

TE Hayden Rucci (6-5, 239, Sr.), Warwick (Lititz)

OL Michael Carmody (6-5, 285, Jr.), Mars

OL Jake Hornibrook (6-4, 275, Sr.), Malvern Prep

OL Ja’quay Hubbard (6-6, 320, Sr.), Sharpsville

OL Andrew Kristofic (6-5, 270, Sr.), Pine-Richland (Gibsonia)

OL Asim Richards (6-5, 285, Sr.), Haverford School

Second Team

QB Kyle McCord (6-3, 195, So.), St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia)

RB Kolbe Burrell (5-7, 180, Jr.), St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia)

RB Christian Cole (6-1, 205, Sr.), Oil City

WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (6-4, 174, So.), St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia)

WR Will Gipson (6-3, 175, Sr.), Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia)

TE Nick Gallo (6-4, 228, Sr.), Council Rock South (Southampton)

OL Kobe Hilton (6-4, 260, Sr.), Farrell

OL Trent Holler (6-2, 282, Sr.), Greater Latrobe (Latrobe)

OL Michael Katic (6-4, 270, Sr.), Pine-Richland (Gibsonia)

OL Connor Long (6-4, 255, Sr.), Avon Grove (West Grove)

OL Oak Six (6-3, 265, Sr.), Southern Columbia (Catawissa)

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Keith Maguire, Malvern Prep

A Clemson commit, the two-way star Maguire made 106 tackles as a linebacker (including 18 for loss) and four interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns. As a running back, Maguire ran for 313 yards and seven TDs on 44 carries while also catching five TD passes as the Friars finished 11-0 and won the Inter-Academic League title.

First Team

DL Bam Brima (6-6, 230, Sr.), Loyalsock (Williamsport)

DL Solvauhn Moreland (6-4, 305, Sr.), Aliquippa

DL Dionte Nichols (6-2, 225, Sr.) Harrisburg

DL Elijah Wroten (6-4, 305, Sr.), Germantown Academy (Fort Washington)

LB Brandon George (6-2, 240, Sr.), Berks Catholic (Reading)

LB Keith Maguire (6-2, 210, Sr.), Malvern Prep (Malvern)

LB Andre White (6-3, 224, Sr.), Harrisburg

DB M.J. Devonshire (5-11, 170, Sr.), Aliquippa

DB Keaton Ellis (6-0, 180, Sr.), State College

DB Daequan Hardy (5-10, 150, Sr.), Penn Hills (Pittsburgh)

DB Joey Porter Jr. (6-2, 185, Sr.), North Allegheny (Wexford)

Second Team

DL Logan Clark (6-4, 230, Sr.), Peters Township (McMurray)

DL Brian Dallas (6-4, 226, Sr.), Central Catholic (Pittsburgh)

DL Jack Imbt (6-0, 278, Jr.), Troy

DL Miguel Jackson (6-1, 230, So.), Pine-Richland (Gibsonia)

LB Derrick Davis (6-0, 176, So.), Gateway (Monroeville)

LB Tyler King (6-1, 220, Sr.), Pine-Richland (Gibsonia)

LB Kyi Wright (6-3, 245, Sr.), Farrell

DB Courtney Jackson (5-11, 160, Sr.), Gateway (Monroeville)

DB DeeWil Barlee (5-9, 180, Sr.), Episcopal Academy (Newtown Square)

DB Tykee Smith (5-11, 187, Sr.), Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia)

DB Jayvon Thrift (5-11, 190, Sr.), Norwin (North Huntingdon)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K/P Kolton McGhee (6-0, 170, Sr.), Bishop Guilfoyle (Altoona)