2018 ALL-USA Preseason Football Team: Defense

Photo: IMG Academy

The 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Football Defensive Team was selected by USA TODAY Sports’ Jim Halley based on past performances and coach and scouting analyst recommendations.

Click the gallery below for the 25 players selected. Players are listed alphabetically by position.

