2018 ALL-USA Preseason Football Team: Defense

By: Jim Halley, USA TODAY High School Sports | July 31, 2018
The 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Football Defensive Team was selected by USA TODAY Sports’ Jim Halley based on past performances and coach and scouting analyst recommendations.
Click the gallery below for the 25 players selected. Players are listed alphabetically by position.
LOOKBACK: ALL-USA Offensive Team | ALL-USA Defensive Team
Akeem Dent, ALL-USA Football, ALL-USA Preseason Football Team, American Family Insurance, andrew booth, Austin McNamara, Brandon Smith, Brian Bresee, Brian Williams, Chris Hinton, Chris Steele, Daxton Hill, Derek Stingley Jr., Faatui Tuitele, football, Henry To’oto’o, Ishmael Sophser, Jacob Bandes, Jay Bramblett, Justin Flowe, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Kelee Ringo, nakobe dean, Nolan Smith, Owen Pappoe, Sav'Ell Smalls, Shane Lee, Travon Walker, ALL-USA, Football