2018 ALL-USA Rhode Island Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Rhode Island Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Charlie Bibeault, Woonsocket

After suffering through three straight 2-9 seasons, the Villa Novans turned things around in a big way, rolling to a 10-2 season and the Division 2 state title. At the helm was Bibeault, a 2008 Woonsocket graduate in his second year as head coach.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Tristan Turano, Westerly

Turano was hard to bring down this year, rushing for 1,841 yards and 35 touchdowns for the Bulldogs, who advanced to the Division 2 state semifinals. Turano even contributed three TD passes for a team that threw the ball just 29 times all season.

First Team

QB Matt Gacioch (6-3, 185, Jr.), Tiverton

RB Emmanuel Gomes (6-0, 190, Sr.), Woonsocket

RB Tristan Turano (5-9, 210, Sr.), Westerly

WR Robenson Antoine (5-8, 150, Sr.), Cranston East

WR Jaden Pena (6-0, 175, Sr.), Moses Brown (Providence)

TE Jalen Kopecky-Morton (6-3, 245, Jr.), Mount Hope (Bristol)

OL Montaner Fresilli (6-2, 291, Sr.), South Kingstown (Wakefield)

OL Ephraim Graham (6-4, 230, Sr.), North Kingstown

OL Jordan Griffin (6-3, 285, Sr.), La Salle (Providence)

OL Jake Picard (6-4, 275, Jr.), Bishop Hendricken (Warwick)

OL Xavier Truss (6-7, 330, Sr.), Bishop Hendricken (Warwick)

Second Team

QB Michael Walsh (6-2, 185, Sr.), Moses Brown (Providence)

RB Dutchie Arroyo (5-10, 145, Sr.), Central Falls

RB Jaylen Smith (5-10, 170, Jr.), Shea (Pawtucket)

WR Elijah Perry (6-3, 187, Sr.), La Salle (Providence)

WR Angel Sanchez (5-10, 170, Jr.), Bishop Hendricken (Warwick)

TE Andrew Cote (6-4, 230, Sr.), Cumberland

OL Robert Barnes (5-10, 210, Sr.), Burrillville

OL Angel Benzant (6-0, 261, Jr.), Woonsocket

OL Michael Ciarniello (6-1, 250, Jr.), North Kingstown

OL Mitchell Machado (5-10, 250, Sr.), Central (Providence)

OL Jack Moran (6-3, 195, Sr.), Moses Brown (Providence)

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Dylan Poirier, North Kingstown

The Gatorade State Player of the Year, Poirier totaled 59 tackles, nine sacks and four blocked kicks for the Skippers (11-1), who won the Division 1 state title. Poirier was also a key cog on the offensive line for a team that averaged 32.2 points per game.

First Team

DL Logan Burda (6-2, 201, Sr.), Woonsocket

DL Josh Lacerte (6-0, 210, Sr.), Westerly

DL Tyree Martin (6-5, 225, Sr.), St. Raphael (Pawtucket)

DL Dylan Poirier (6-2, 255, Sr.), North Kingstown

LB Jordan Alvarado (5-9, 160, Sr.), Central Falls

LB Evan Rinaldi (6-1, 190, Sr.), Bishop Hendricken (Warwick)

LB Brad Smith (5-10, 168, Sr.), Cumberland

DB Cameron Alves (5-9, 190, Jr.), Cranston West

DB Nic Comella (5-9, 165, Jr.), Bishop Hendricken (Warwick)

DB Brian Hamilton (5-10, 170, Sr.), Portsmouth

DB Jack McMullen (6-3, 175, So.), East Greenwich

Second Team

DL Corey Brown (5-11, 230, Jr.), Woonsocket

DL Brandon DiChiaro (6-2, 285, Sr.), Burrillville

DL Andrew Dionizio (6-0, 185, Jr.), Cranston West

DL Kareem Sangare (6-1, 200, Sr.), Cumberland

LB Isiah Batista (5-8, 170, Jr.), Shea (Providence)

LB Javon Gonzalez (5-9, 180, Sr.), Central (Providence)

LB Matt Licciardi (5-10, 185, Jr.), East Greenwich

DB Rocco Cillino (5-8, 165, Jr.), Westerly

DB Justin Klemanchuck (5-8, 173, Sr.), Tolman (Pawtucket)

DB Shane Meerbott (6-0 170, Jr.), Cumberland

DB Malik Monteiro (5-11, 175, Jr.), Central (Providence)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Hezekiah Adeyeye (5-9, 150, Sr.), Woonsocket