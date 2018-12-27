2018 ALL-USA Rhode Island Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Rhode Island Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Charlie Bibeault, Woonsocket
After suffering through three straight 2-9 seasons, the Villa Novans turned things around in a big way, rolling to a 10-2 season and the Division 2 state title. At the helm was Bibeault, a 2008 Woonsocket graduate in his second year as head coach.
OFFENSE
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Tristan Turano, Westerly
Turano was hard to bring down this year, rushing for 1,841 yards and 35 touchdowns for the Bulldogs, who advanced to the Division 2 state semifinals. Turano even contributed three TD passes for a team that threw the ball just 29 times all season.
First Team
QB Matt Gacioch (6-3, 185, Jr.), Tiverton
RB Emmanuel Gomes (6-0, 190, Sr.), Woonsocket
RB Tristan Turano (5-9, 210, Sr.), Westerly
WR Robenson Antoine (5-8, 150, Sr.), Cranston East
WR Jaden Pena (6-0, 175, Sr.), Moses Brown (Providence)
TE Jalen Kopecky-Morton (6-3, 245, Jr.), Mount Hope (Bristol)
OL Montaner Fresilli (6-2, 291, Sr.), South Kingstown (Wakefield)
OL Ephraim Graham (6-4, 230, Sr.), North Kingstown
OL Jordan Griffin (6-3, 285, Sr.), La Salle (Providence)
OL Jake Picard (6-4, 275, Jr.), Bishop Hendricken (Warwick)
OL Xavier Truss (6-7, 330, Sr.), Bishop Hendricken (Warwick)
Second Team
QB Michael Walsh (6-2, 185, Sr.), Moses Brown (Providence)
RB Dutchie Arroyo (5-10, 145, Sr.), Central Falls
RB Jaylen Smith (5-10, 170, Jr.), Shea (Pawtucket)
WR Elijah Perry (6-3, 187, Sr.), La Salle (Providence)
WR Angel Sanchez (5-10, 170, Jr.), Bishop Hendricken (Warwick)
TE Andrew Cote (6-4, 230, Sr.), Cumberland
OL Robert Barnes (5-10, 210, Sr.), Burrillville
OL Angel Benzant (6-0, 261, Jr.), Woonsocket
OL Michael Ciarniello (6-1, 250, Jr.), North Kingstown
OL Mitchell Machado (5-10, 250, Sr.), Central (Providence)
OL Jack Moran (6-3, 195, Sr.), Moses Brown (Providence)
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Dylan Poirier, North Kingstown
The Gatorade State Player of the Year, Poirier totaled 59 tackles, nine sacks and four blocked kicks for the Skippers (11-1), who won the Division 1 state title. Poirier was also a key cog on the offensive line for a team that averaged 32.2 points per game.
First Team
DL Logan Burda (6-2, 201, Sr.), Woonsocket
DL Josh Lacerte (6-0, 210, Sr.), Westerly
DL Tyree Martin (6-5, 225, Sr.), St. Raphael (Pawtucket)
DL Dylan Poirier (6-2, 255, Sr.), North Kingstown
LB Jordan Alvarado (5-9, 160, Sr.), Central Falls
LB Evan Rinaldi (6-1, 190, Sr.), Bishop Hendricken (Warwick)
LB Brad Smith (5-10, 168, Sr.), Cumberland
DB Cameron Alves (5-9, 190, Jr.), Cranston West
DB Nic Comella (5-9, 165, Jr.), Bishop Hendricken (Warwick)
DB Brian Hamilton (5-10, 170, Sr.), Portsmouth
DB Jack McMullen (6-3, 175, So.), East Greenwich
Second Team
DL Corey Brown (5-11, 230, Jr.), Woonsocket
DL Brandon DiChiaro (6-2, 285, Sr.), Burrillville
DL Andrew Dionizio (6-0, 185, Jr.), Cranston West
DL Kareem Sangare (6-1, 200, Sr.), Cumberland
LB Isiah Batista (5-8, 170, Jr.), Shea (Providence)
LB Javon Gonzalez (5-9, 180, Sr.), Central (Providence)
LB Matt Licciardi (5-10, 185, Jr.), East Greenwich
DB Rocco Cillino (5-8, 165, Jr.), Westerly
DB Justin Klemanchuck (5-8, 173, Sr.), Tolman (Pawtucket)
DB Shane Meerbott (6-0 170, Jr.), Cumberland
DB Malik Monteiro (5-11, 175, Jr.), Central (Providence)
SPECIAL TEAMS
K Hezekiah Adeyeye (5-9, 150, Sr.), Woonsocket