2018 ALL-USA South Carolina Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA South Carolina Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

MORE: Complete list of ALL-USA State Teams

COACH OF THE YEAR: Tom Knotts, Dutch Fork (Irmo)

Knotts guided the Silver Foxes (13-0) to their third straight Class 5A state title and their fourth state crown since 2013. With a 59-20 win over T.L. Hanna in the state title game, Knotts earned his 11th title as a head coach (including seven in North Carolina) and extended his team’s winning streak to 25.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ty Olenchuk, Dutch Fork (Irmo)

Olenchuk led one of the nation’s most prolific offenses, as Dutch Fork scored 59.2 points a game and recorded an average margin of victory of 49.2. A Clemson baseball commit, he threw for 3,804 yards (206-for-295, 69.8 percent) and 42 TDs to go with just five interceptions.

First Team

QB Ty Olenchuk (6-1, 190, Jr.), Dutch Fork (Irmo)

RB Kendrell Flowers (6-0, 200, Sr.), Irmo

RB Ailym Ford (5-8, 205, Sr.), West Florence

WR Antonio Barber (6-1, 197, Jr.), Rock Hill

WR Xavier Legette (6-3, 190, Sr.), Mullins

TE Luke Deal (6-4, 237, Sr.), Emerald (Greenwood)

OL John Gelotte (6-6, 280, Sr.), Dorman (Roebuck)

OL Daylen Powell (6-5, 280, Sr.), Summerville

OL Kameren Stewart (6-6, 240, Sr.), Dutch Fork (Irmo)

OL Wyatt Tunall (6-5, 270, Sr.), Chester

OL Tyshawn Wannamaker (6-4, 330, Jr.), Calhoun County (St. Matthews)

Second Team

QB Tyler Venables (5-11, 185, Jr.), D.W. Daniel (Central)

RB Michael Dukes (5-10, 191, Sr.), First Baptist (Charleston)

RB Joe Ervin (5-9, 186, Sr.), South Pointe (Rock Hill)

WR Jalin Hyatt (6-2, 168, Jr.), Dutch Fork (Irmo)

WR Gage Zirke (5-11, 160, Sr.), Dutch Fork (Irmo)

TE KeShawn Toney (6-3, 240, Sr.), Williston Elko

OL Jysaiah Cromer (6-4, 290, Sr.), Broome (Spartanburg)

OL Evan Jumper (6-4, 255, Sr.), Myrtle Beach

OL Kamren McCray (6-6, 320, Sr.), Berkeley (Moncks Corner)

OL Zion Nelson (6-5, 237, Sr.), Sumter

OL Mason Trotter (6-3, 270, Sr.), Dorman (Roebuck)

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Zacch Pickens, T.L. Hanna (Anderson)

A USA TODAY ALL-USA Second Team Defense selection and the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Pickens made 87 tackles (53 solo, 15 for loss) to go with six sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery in leading the Yellow Jackets (14-1) to the Class 5A state final. The South Carolina commit was also a force at running back, running for a team-high 889 yards and 21 TDs on 104 carries.

First Team

DL Jordan Burch (6-5, 250, Jr.), Hammond School (Columbia)

DL Demonte Capehart (6-5, 270, Jr.), Hartsville

DL Tonka Hemingway (6-3, 285, Jr.), Conway

DL Zacch Pickens (6-5, 268, Sr.), T.L. Hanna (Anderson)

LB Raquon Hartley (6-1, 180, Sr.), Saluda

LB Nate Temple (6-4, 225, Sr.), Abbeville

LB Greg Williams (6-4, 235, Sr.), Swansea

DB Fentrell Cypress (6-1, 178, Sr.), Northwestern (Rock Hill)

DB Jalen Geiger (6-1, 190, Sr.), Spring Valley (Columbia)

DB Quincy Riley (6-0, 172, Sr.), A.C. Flora (Forest Acres)

DB Cameron Smith (6-1, 175, Sr.), Westwood (Blythewood)

Second Team

DL Alex Huntley (6-4, 270, Jr.), Hammond School (Columbia)

DL ShaMar McCollum (6-4, 200, Sr.), Dillon

DL Xavier McIver (6-1, 260, Jr.), Cheraw

DL Darius Williams (6-3, 216, Sr.), Hemingway

LB KeSean Brown (6-2, 210, Sr.), Bamberg-Ehrhardt (Bamberg)

LB Justin Pelic (6-0, 215, Sr.), Wando (Mount Pleasant)

LB Dorian Williams (6-2, 195, Sr.), Indian Land (Fort Mill)

DB Storm Duck (6-1, 180, Sr.), Boiling Springs

DB Jaylen Mahoney (5-11, 180, Sr.), South Pointe (Rock Hill)

DB Deonte Stanley (6-1, 190, Sr.), Latta

DB Janaz Sumpter (6-0, 185, Sr.), Carvers Bay (Hemingway)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K/P Patrick Nations (5-11, 185, Sr.), Walhalla