2018 ALL-USA Tennessee Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Tennessee Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Kevin Creasy, Oakland (Murfreesboro)

The fourth-year head coach guided the Patriots to a 14-1 season and the Class 6A state championship. Oakland got more dominant as the year went on, concluding the title run with shutouts in the semifinal and final, outscoring its foes 75-0.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Eric Gray, Lausanne Collegiate (Memphis)

The state’s first three-time Mr. Football winner, Gray shattered the state record for career touchdowns with 138. The U.S. Army All-American ran for 2,499 yards and 40 touchdowns on 241 carries as a senior.

First Team

QB Cade Ballard (5-10, 205, Sr.), Greeneville

RB Devon Starling (6-0, 205, Sr.), Cane Ridge (Nashville)

RB Eric Gray (5-10, 195, Sr.), Lausanne Collegiate (Memphis)

WR Trey Knox (6-4, 205, Sr.), Blackman (Murfreesboro)

WR TJ Sheffield (5-10, 175, Sr.), Independence (Thompson’s Station)

TE Eli Nordhorn (6-4, 220, Sr.), Grace Christian (Knoxville)

OL Omari Thomas (6-5, 300, Jr.), Briarcrest Christian (Eads)

OL Jackson Lampley (6-4, 300, Sr.), Montgomery Bell (Nashville)

OL Melvin McBride (6-3, 310, Sr.), Whitehaven (Memphis)

OL Marcus Henderson (6-4, 315, Jr.), Memphis University

OL Bryn Tucker (6-5, 305, Jr.), Knoxville Catholic

Second Team

QB Stone Norton (6-3, 195, Sr.), Davidson (Nashville)

RB Da’Joun Hewitt (5-11, 190, Sr.), Davidson (Nashville)

RB Xavier Myers (5-10, 190, Sr.), Oakland (Murfreesboro)

WR Keveon Mullins (6-2, 205, Sr.), Whitehaven (Memphis)

WR Noah Henderson (6-1, 185, Sr.), Christ Presbyterian (Nashville)

TE Cameron Hite (6-4, 215, Sr.), Greeneville

OL Eli Sutton (6-6, 270, So.), Brentwood Academy

OL Chris Morris (6-4, 285, Jr.), Freedom Prep (Memphis)

OL John Gordon (6-0, 280, Jr.), Siegel (Murfreesboro)

OL Ray Curry (6-5, 300, Jr.), White Station (Memphis)

OL Jaalon Gupton (6-6, 300, Sr.), Stratford (Nashville)

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Maurice Hampton, Memphis University

One of the top cornerback recruits in the country, Hampton led the Owls (11-1) on both sides of the ball, earning the Div. II-AAA Mr. Football award. The LSU commit provided shutdown defense at cornerback, with 26 tackles, two fumble recoveries and an interception, while also catching 54 passes for 1,174 yards and 12 TDs.

First Team

DL Bill Norton (6-6, 275, Sr.), Christian Brothers (Memphis)

DL Reggie Grimes (6-3, 220, Jr.), Mount Juliet

DL Zion Logue (6-6, 255, Sr.), Lebanon

DL Elijah Simmons (6-1, 330, Sr.), Pearl-Cohn (Nashville)

LB Kane Patterson (6-1, 225, Sr.), Christ Presbyterian (Nashville)

LB Martavius French (6-2, 235, Jr.), Whitehaven (Memphis)

LB Devyn Curtis (6-2, 205, Jr.), Brentwood Academy

DB Maurice Hampton (6-0, 205, Sr.), Memphis University

DB Keshawn Lawrence (6-2, 190, Jr.), Ensworth (Nashville)

DB Michael Burdick (6-0, 165, Sr.), Page (Franklin)

DB Woodi Washington (5-11, 175, Sr.), Oakland (Murfreesboro)

Second Team

DL Joseph Anderson (6-4, 270, Sr.), Oakland (Murfreesboro)

DL Luke Smith (6-1, 290, Sr.), Friendship Christian (Lebanon)

DL Thomas Gore (6-2, 280, Sr.), Brentwood Academy

DL Landon Ray (6-2, 230, Sr.), Alcoa

LB DeShawn Page (6-2, 215, Sr.), Fulton (Knoxville)

LB Chico Bennett (6-4, 215, Sr.), Battle Ground (Franklin)

LB Alex Coffield (5-10, 200, Sr.), Henry County (Paris)

DB Cameron Wynn (5-10, 175, Sr.), Notre Dame (Chattanooga)

DB Erek Campbell (6-1, 185, Sr.), Lausanne Collegiate (Memphis)

DB Hudson Petty (6-2, 185, Sr.), Whitwell

DB Herbert Booker (6-1, 180, Sr.), Oak Ridge

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Mason Lafollette (6-0, 180, Sr.), East Hamilton (Ooltewah)