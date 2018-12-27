2018 ALL-USA Texas Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Texas Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Jon Kay, North Shore (Houston)

The Mustangs capped a fairytale 16-0 season with a Hail Mary to win the Class 6A Div. I state title with no time remaining in a thrilling see-saw encounter with then-ranked No. 5 Duncanville.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Garrett Wilson, Lake Travis (Austin)

Considered among the top wide receivers in the nation entering the year, Wilson proved as much, making 70 catches for 1,151 yards (1,525 total yards) and 21 total TDs, despite missing four games with an injury, as Lake Travis (13-2) reached the Class 6A state semifinals. A national ALL-USA First-Team selection, Wilson is headed to Ohio State next year.

First Team

QB Grant Gunnell (6-6, 222, Sr.), St. Pius X (Houston)

RB Zachary Evans (6-0, 205, Jr.), North Shore (Houston)

RB Jase McClellan (5-10, 201, Jr.), Aledo

WR Theo Wease (6-3, 202, Sr.), Allen

WR Garrett Wilson (6-1, 181, Sr.), Lake Travis (Austin)

TE Austin Stogner (6-6, 235, Sr.), Prestonwood Christian (Plano)

OL Branson Bragg (6-4, 308, Sr.), Crandall

OL Kenyon Green (6-4, 330, Sr.), Atascocita (Humble)

OL Tyler Johnson (6-5, 314, Sr.), Oak Ridge (Conroe)

OL EJ Ndoma-Ogar (6-4, 328, Sr.), Allen

OL Blake Webster (6-0, 245, Sr.), Westlake (Austin)

Second Team

QB Landry Gilpin (5-11, 155, Sr.), Veterans Memorial (Mission)

RB Daimarqua Foster (5-10, 195, Sr.), Hirschi (Wichita Falls)

RB Deondrick Glass (5-11, 200, Sr.), Katy

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (6-1, 188, Jr.), Rockwall

WR Parker Washington (5-11, 185, Jr.), Fort Bend Travis (Richmond)

TE Baylor Cupp (6-6, 240, Sr.), Brock

OL Jayden Borjas (6-5, 280, Sr.), Robert Vela (Edinburg)

OL Beaux Limmer (6-5, 280, Sr.), Robert E. Lee (Tyler)

OL Logan Parr (6-4, 268, Jr.), Sandra Day O’Connor (Helotes)

OL Dawson Reynolds (6-3, 310, Sr.), Permian (Odessa)

OL Matthew Sanders (6-1, 250, Sr.), Vandegrift (Austin)

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Brian Williams, Bishop Dunne (Dallas)

Back in this spot for the second straight year, Williams was sensational again, making 60 tackles (38 solo, 5 for loss) to go with six interceptions – four of which he returned for touchdowns. The Texas A&M signee also had two sacks in leading the Falcons (11-3) to the TAPPS Division I state title, their first since 2014.

First Team

DL Braedon Mowry (6-4, 225, Sr.), Taylor (Katy)

DL NaNa Osafo-Mensah (6-4, 231, Sr.), Nolan Catholic (Fort Worth)

DL Steven Parker (6-4, 220, Sr.), South Oak Cliff (Dallas)

DL James Sylvester (6-4, 225, Jr.), Newton

LB Monte Cluck (6-2, 220, Sr.), Boerne

LB Smith Essman (5-10, 195, Sr.), Midland

LB Landon Roque (5-10, 200, Sr.), Dickinson

DB Braylen Brooks (5-10, 175, Sr.), Sachse

DB Lewis Cine (6-2, 185, Sr.), Trinity Christian (Cedar Hill)

DB Keyon Shannon (5-11, 180, Sr.), Haltom (Haltom City)

DB Brian Williams (6-1, 211, Sr.), Bishop Dunne (Dallas)

Second Team

DL De’Braylon Carroll (6-0, 285, Sr.), Duncanville

DL Prince Dorbah (6-4, 210, Jr.), Highland Park (Dallas)

DL DeMarvin Leal (6-4, 280, Sr.), Judson (Converse)

DL Josh Ellison (6-3, 285, Sr.), A&M Consolidated (College Station)

LB Marcel Brooks (6-3, 195, Sr.), Marcus (Flower Mound)

LB David Gbenda (6-0, 218, Sr.), Cinco Ranch (Katy)

LB Gavon Lange (5-10, 200, Jr.), Haltom (Haltom City)

DB RJ Mickens (6-1, 188, Jr.), Carroll (Southlake)

DB Jamal Morris (6-2, 185, Sr.), Fort Bend Bush (Richmond)

DB Anfernee Orji (6-1, 200, Sr.), Rockwall

DB Darius Snow (6-1, 216, Jr.), Hebron (Carrollton)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Caden Davis (6-2, 186, Sr.), Coppell