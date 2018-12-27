2018 ALL-USA Utah Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Utah Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Eric Kjar, Corner Canyon (Draper)

In his second season at the helm, Kjar led the Chargers to a perfect 12-0 campaign and the first Class 5A state championship in the program’s six-year history. The Chargers knocked off Skyridge in the state final, avenging a one-point loss in the 2017 semifinals.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Puka Nacua, Orem

The US Army All-American shattered several state receiving records and led the Tigers (12-2) to the Class 4A state title. Nacua caught 103 passes for a record 2,336 yards and 26 touchdowns and also broke the state career marks for receptions, yards and touchdowns.

First Team

QB Cooper Legas (6-1, 210, Sr.), Orem

RB Thomas Parker (6-1, 190, Jr.), Grantsville

RB Dayne Christiansen (5-8, 180, Sr.), Pleasant Grove

WR Puka Nacua (6-2, 198, Sr.), Orem

WR Chase Roberts (6-4, 195, Sr.), American Fork

TE Carson Stokes (6-1, 205, Sr.), Northridge (Layton)

OL Logan Sagapolu (6-4, 320, Sr.), Skyridge (Lehi)

OL Alex Harrison (6-5, 300, Jr.), Viewmont (Bountiful)

OL Hunter Hill (6-6, 275, Sr.), Orem

OL Matt Moore (6-4, 295, Sr.), Lone Peak (Highland)

DL Bruce Mitchell (6-4, 280, Sr.), South Summit (Kamas)

Second Team

QB Boone Abbott (6-3, 175, Sr.), American Fork

RB Ma’a Notoa (5-11, 205, Sr.), Skyridge (Lehi)

RB Tyson Chisholm (6-0, 215, Sr.), South Sevier (Monroe)

WR Jared Dansie (5-11, 170, Sr.), South Summit (Kamas)

WR John Mitchell (6-4, 200, Sr.), Corner Canyon (Draper)

TE Jordan Johnson (6-2, 215, Sr.), Woods Cross

OL Fred Prescott (6-5, 350, Sr.), Orem

OL Brody Williams (6-4, 280, Sr.), Grand (Moab)

OL Jaxon Garcia (6-2, 285, Jr.), Cyprus (Magna)

OL Keegan Wilkinson (6-0, 280, Sr.), Pleasant Grove

OL Lucas Child (6-3, 275, Sr.), Timpview (Provo)

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Siaki Ika, East (Salt Lake City)

A national ALL-USA First Team selection, Ika is the state’s top recruit. The U.S. Army All-American recorded 89 tackles and 14 sacks as a senior and committed to LSU.

First Team

DL Simote Pepa (6-4, 330, Sr.), Bingham (South Jordan)

DL Siaki Ika (6-4, 320, Sr.), East (Salt Lake City)

DL Van Fillinger (6-4, 235, Jr.), Corner Canyon (Draper)

DL Michael Daley (6-3, 225, Sr.), Lone Peak (Highland)

LB Caden Johnson (6-0, 220, Sr.), Corner Canyon (Draper)

LB Brandt Opheikens (6-4, 205, Sr.), Weber (Ogden)

LB Lolani Langi (6-2, 225, Sr.), Bingham (South Jordan)

DB Nate Ritchie (6-3, 200, Jr.), Lone Peak (Highland)

DB Noah Bennee (6-5, 200, Sr.), Olympus (Salt Lake City)

DB Fisher Jackson (6-5, 220, Sr.), Herriman

DB Tyler Walden (5-11, 165, Jr.), Dixie (St. George)

Second Team

DL Dallin Johnson (6-2, 220, Sr.), American Fork

DL Cameron Fisher (6-1, 300, Sr.), Summit Academy (Bluffdale)

DL Simote Iloa (6-1, 250, Sr.), Springville

DL Addison Trupp (6-3, 215, Sr.), East (Salt Lake City)

LB Jared Fotu (6-0, 225, Sr.), Lone Peak (Highland)

LB Bodie Schoonover (6-4, 210, Jr.), American Fork

LB Steve Street (6-1, 200, Jr.), Jordan (Sandy)

DB Kaleb Lundquist (5-11, 170, Sr.), Spanish Fork

DB Brock McChesney (6-1, 175, Sr.), Lone Peak (Highland)

DB Mason Shafer (6-1, 170, Sr.), Summit Academy (Bluffdale)

DB Ryan Poulsen (6-0, 185, Sr.), Springville

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Kyle Thompson (6-0, 175, Sr.), American Fork