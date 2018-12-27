2018 ALL-USA Vermont Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Vermont Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Marty Richards, Mount Mansfield (Jericho)
The only head coach the program has ever had since its inception 15 years ago guided the Cougars to their first state championship this fall. In the Div. I state title game, MMU (9-2) upended traditional power Rutland, 38-27.
OFFENSE
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jake Cady, St. Johnsbury
The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Cady threw for 3,350 yards and 36 touchdowns to just eight interceptions in leading the Hilltoppers (7-3) to the Division I state semifinals. Cady was a dangerous threat when he got out of the pocket as well, amassing 645 rushing yards and 15 TDs.
First Team
QB Jake Cady (6-3, 185, Sr.), St. Johnsbury
RB Dakota Peters (5-9, 165, Sr.), Rutland
RB Jehric Hackney (5-9, 190, Sr.), Mount Mansfield (Jericho)
WR Harrison Leombruno-Nicholson (6-1, 180, Sr.), Mount Mansfield (Jericho)
WR Andrew Snell (6-1, 165, Sr.), Rice (South Burlington)
TE Renwick Smith (6-2, 173, Sr.), St. Johnsbury
OL Caleb Anderson (5-10, 250, Jr.), St. Johnsbury
OL Spencer Cadoret (5-11, 200, Sr.), Middlebury
OL Justin Dattilio (6-0, 215, Sr.), Colchester
OL Evan Eaton (6-5, 300, Sr.), Rice (South Burlington)
OL Mark Howland (6-4, 255, Sr.), Mount Mansfield (Jericho)
Second Team
QB Cam Coloutti (6-0, 190, Sr.), Fair Haven
RB Kevin Pearsall (6-5, 205, Sr.), Mount Abraham (Bristol)
RB Logan Wedge (5-11, 145, Sr.), U-32 (Montpelier)
WR Jacob Lorman (5-9, 170, Sr.), Rutland
WR Bailey Olson (6-1, 170, Sr.), Colchester
TE Owen King (6-0, 180, Sr.), Burr & Burton (Manchester)
OL Oliver Cazaudumec (5-9, 215, Sr.), Burr & Burton (Manchester)
OL Will Frank (6-7, 250, Sr.), Burr & Burton (Manchester)
OL Jake Grenier (6-0, 235, Sr.), Fair Haven
OL Colton Schaal (5-7, 160, Sr.), Hartford (White River Junction)
OL Noah Vincelette (6-2, 205, Sr.), Bellows Free Academy (St. Albans)
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Hunter Palmieri, St. Johnsbury
A First-Team Division I All-State selection on both sides of the ball, Palmieri amassed 97 tackles (54 solo) from his middle linebacker spot, helping the Hilltoppers reach the state semifinals. As a receiver, Palmieri amassed 1,746 all-purpose yards, with 1,310 receiving and 15 TDs on 70 catches.
First Team
DL Mike Blair (5-11, 245, Sr.), Colchester
DL Zach Burek (6-0, 190, Jr.), Hartford (White River Junction)
DL Russell Chase (6-0, 230, Jr.), Colchester
DL Kyle Hamilton (6-2, 260, Jr.), Hartford (White River Junction)
LB Mark Howrigan (6-3, 195, Sr.), Bellows Free Academy (St. Albans)
LB Patrick Burke (6-0, 235, Sr.), Mount Mansfield (Jericho)
LB Hunter Palmieri (6-0, 185, Jr.), St. Johnsbury
DB Ryan Byrnes (5-10, 160, Sr.), Rice (South Burlington)
DB Lucas Hubbard (5-9, 165, Sr.), Rutland
DB Joey McCoy (6-1, 175, Jr.), Burr & Burton (Manchester)
DB Nick Porter (5-9, 170, Sr.), Hartford (White River Junction)
Second Team
DL Brett Bohlmann (6-5, 220, Jr.), Burlington/South Burlington
DL Lamin Latikka (6-2, 205, Sr.), St. Johnsbury
DL Robbie Mafuta (5-10, 210, Sr.), Burlington/South Burlington
DL Malick Mane (5-11, 160, Sr.), Brattleboro
LB Jake Baker (6-2, 180, Sr.), Burr & Burton (Manchester)
LB David Seymour (5-10, 190, Sr.), Mount Mansfield (Jericho)
LB Jesse Tucker (6-1, 180, Sr.), Fair Haven
DB Grady Corkum (5-9, 150, Sr.), Essex (Essex Junction)
DB Tyler Buxton (6-0, 180, Jr.), Middlebury
DB Aubrey Ramey (6-1, 165, Jr.), Fair Haven
DB Tyler Shelvey (6-1, 174, Jr.), Mill River (North Clarendon)
SPECIAL TEAMS
K/P Noah Crossman (5-10, 180, Sr.), Rutland