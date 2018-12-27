2018 ALL-USA Vermont Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Vermont Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Marty Richards, Mount Mansfield (Jericho)

The only head coach the program has ever had since its inception 15 years ago guided the Cougars to their first state championship this fall. In the Div. I state title game, MMU (9-2) upended traditional power Rutland, 38-27.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jake Cady, St. Johnsbury

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Cady threw for 3,350 yards and 36 touchdowns to just eight interceptions in leading the Hilltoppers (7-3) to the Division I state semifinals. Cady was a dangerous threat when he got out of the pocket as well, amassing 645 rushing yards and 15 TDs.

First Team

QB Jake Cady (6-3, 185, Sr.), St. Johnsbury

RB Dakota Peters (5-9, 165, Sr.), Rutland

RB Jehric Hackney (5-9, 190, Sr.), Mount Mansfield (Jericho)

WR Harrison Leombruno-Nicholson (6-1, 180, Sr.), Mount Mansfield (Jericho)

WR Andrew Snell (6-1, 165, Sr.), Rice (South Burlington)

TE Renwick Smith (6-2, 173, Sr.), St. Johnsbury

OL Caleb Anderson (5-10, 250, Jr.), St. Johnsbury

OL Spencer Cadoret (5-11, 200, Sr.), Middlebury

OL Justin Dattilio (6-0, 215, Sr.), Colchester

OL Evan Eaton (6-5, 300, Sr.), Rice (South Burlington)

OL Mark Howland (6-4, 255, Sr.), Mount Mansfield (Jericho)

Second Team

QB Cam Coloutti (6-0, 190, Sr.), Fair Haven

RB Kevin Pearsall (6-5, 205, Sr.), Mount Abraham (Bristol)

RB Logan Wedge (5-11, 145, Sr.), U-32 (Montpelier)

WR Jacob Lorman (5-9, 170, Sr.), Rutland

WR Bailey Olson (6-1, 170, Sr.), Colchester

TE Owen King (6-0, 180, Sr.), Burr & Burton (Manchester)

OL Oliver Cazaudumec (5-9, 215, Sr.), Burr & Burton (Manchester)

OL Will Frank (6-7, 250, Sr.), Burr & Burton (Manchester)

OL Jake Grenier (6-0, 235, Sr.), Fair Haven

OL Colton Schaal (5-7, 160, Sr.), Hartford (White River Junction)

OL Noah Vincelette (6-2, 205, Sr.), Bellows Free Academy (St. Albans)

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Hunter Palmieri, St. Johnsbury

A First-Team Division I All-State selection on both sides of the ball, Palmieri amassed 97 tackles (54 solo) from his middle linebacker spot, helping the Hilltoppers reach the state semifinals. As a receiver, Palmieri amassed 1,746 all-purpose yards, with 1,310 receiving and 15 TDs on 70 catches.

First Team

DL Mike Blair (5-11, 245, Sr.), Colchester

DL Zach Burek (6-0, 190, Jr.), Hartford (White River Junction)

DL Russell Chase (6-0, 230, Jr.), Colchester

DL Kyle Hamilton (6-2, 260, Jr.), Hartford (White River Junction)

LB Mark Howrigan (6-3, 195, Sr.), Bellows Free Academy (St. Albans)

LB Patrick Burke (6-0, 235, Sr.), Mount Mansfield (Jericho)

LB Hunter Palmieri (6-0, 185, Jr.), St. Johnsbury

DB Ryan Byrnes (5-10, 160, Sr.), Rice (South Burlington)

DB Lucas Hubbard (5-9, 165, Sr.), Rutland

DB Joey McCoy (6-1, 175, Jr.), Burr & Burton (Manchester)

DB Nick Porter (5-9, 170, Sr.), Hartford (White River Junction)

Second Team

DL Brett Bohlmann (6-5, 220, Jr.), Burlington/South Burlington

DL Lamin Latikka (6-2, 205, Sr.), St. Johnsbury

DL Robbie Mafuta (5-10, 210, Sr.), Burlington/South Burlington

DL Malick Mane (5-11, 160, Sr.), Brattleboro

LB Jake Baker (6-2, 180, Sr.), Burr & Burton (Manchester)

LB David Seymour (5-10, 190, Sr.), Mount Mansfield (Jericho)

LB Jesse Tucker (6-1, 180, Sr.), Fair Haven

DB Grady Corkum (5-9, 150, Sr.), Essex (Essex Junction)

DB Tyler Buxton (6-0, 180, Jr.), Middlebury

DB Aubrey Ramey (6-1, 165, Jr.), Fair Haven

DB Tyler Shelvey (6-1, 174, Jr.), Mill River (North Clarendon)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K/P Noah Crossman (5-10, 180, Sr.), Rutland