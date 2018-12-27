2018 ALL-USA Virginia Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Virginia Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Loren Johnson, Highland Springs

Johnson guided the Springers to their fourth consecutive state title, becoming just the third team in state history to accomplish the feat. After three straight 14-1 campaigns, this time Highland Springs was a perfect 15-0, knocking off Stone Bridge in the Class 5A final, 37-26.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Brendon Clark, Manchester (Midlothian)

The Notre Dame commit led the Lancers to a perfect 15-0 season and the Class 6A state title. Clark threw for 2,327 yards and 35 touchdowns with just one interception, while also picking up 774 yards and 17 TDs on the ground.

First Team

QB Brendon Clark (6-2, 220, Sr.), Manchester (Midlothian)

RB Devyn Ford (5-11, 195, Sr.), North Stafford

RB Tyquan Brown (5-9, 170, Sr.), Freedom (Woodbridge)

WR Ali Jennings (6-2, 185, Sr.), Highland Springs

WR Taylor Morin (5-10, 170, Sr.), Westfield (Chantilly)

TE Kyle Bilodeau (6-5, 240, Sr.), Woodberry Forest

OL Jakai Moore (6-6, 295, Sr.), Patriot (Nokesville)

OL Jesse Hanson (6-5, 295, Sr.), Lord Botecourt (Daleville)

OL Donovan Beaver (6-6, 275, Sr.), Massaponax (Fredericksburg)

OL Will Pritchard (6-3, 290, Sr.), Manchester (Midlothian)

OL Jimmy Christ (6-2, 275, Jr.), Dominion (Sterling)

Second Team

QB Mitch Griffis (5-11, 185, Jr.), Broad Run (Ashburn)

RB Jordan Houston (5-10, 185, Sr.), Flint Hill (Oakton)

RB Trenton Adkins (6-1, 195, So.), Ridgeview (Clintwood)

WR Barry Hargraves (6-0, 190, Sr.), Phoebus (Hampton)

WR KeAndre Lambert (6-1, 170, Jr.), Maury (Norfolk)

TE Ben Castellano (6-4, 225, Sr.), Woodgrove (Purcellville)

OL Darius Randolph (6-1, 305, Sr.), Heritage (Lynchburg)

OL Ben Ball (6-3, 280, Sr.), Stone Bridge (Ashburn)

OL Brandon Bunch (6-3, 300, Sr.), Union (Big Stone Gap)

OL Teagan McDonald (6-3, 300, Sr.), Massaponax (Fredericksburg)

OL Ronnie Altman (6-3, 270, Sr.), Lake Braddock (Burke)

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Brandon Smith, Louisa County (Mineral)

An Under Armour All-American and the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Smith proved to be one of the top linebacker recruits in the nation. The Penn State commit recorded 135 tackles and 14 quarterback pressures while forcing nine fumbles.

First Team

DL Ben Smiley (6-4, 265, Sr.), Indian River (Chesapeake)

DL Hakeem Beamon (6-3, 255, Sr.), Manchester (Midlothian)

DL Garrett Dunn-Ford (6-1, 265, Sr.), Freedom (Woodbridge)

DL Mikail Kamara (6-2, 230, Jr.), Stone Bridge (Ashburn)

LB Brandon Smith (6-5, 230, Sr.), Louisa County (Mineral)

LB Eugene Asante (6-1, 215, Sr.), Westfield (Chantilly)

LB Ah’shawn Moore (6-3, 210, Sr.), Indian River (Chesapeake)

DB Cam’ron Kelly (6-1, 190, Sr.), Oscar Smith (Chesapeake)

DB Tayvion Robinson (5-10, 165, Sr.), Cox (Virginia Beach)

DB Sheridan Jones (6-1, 175, Sr.), Maury (Norfolk)

DB Litchfield Ajavon (6-1, 190, Sr.), Episcopal (Alexandria)

Second Team

DL Nick Lockhart (6-5, 210, Sr.), Woodgrove (Purcellville)

DL Tavion Copeland (6-1, 230, Sr.), Lake Taylor (Norfolk)

DL Josh Fuga (6-1, 300, Sr.), Freedom (Woodbridge)

DL Holden Fretz (6-1, 245, Jr.), Glass (Lynchburg)

LB Antoine Sampah (6-2, 220, Jr.), Woodbridge

LB Payne Bauer (6-1, 220, Jr.), Sherando (Stephens City)

LB Christian White (6-0, 190, Sr.), Highland Springs

DB Tayvion Land (5-8, 165, Sr.), Ocean Lakes (Virginia Beach)

DB Chris Tyree (5-9, 175, Jr.), Thomas Dale (Chester)

DB Jahad Carter (6-2, 195, Sr.), Henrico (Richmond)

DB Evan Eller (6-0, 205, Jr.), Lord Botetourt (Daleville)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Ethan Chang (5-10, 185, Jr.), Marshall (Falls Church)