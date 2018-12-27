2018 ALL-USA Washington Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Washington Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Rory Rosenbach, Union (Camas)

Rosenbach led the Titans to a perfect 14-0 season and their first Class 4A state title. The third-year head coach kept the team together after Union lost assistant coach Mark Rego to cancer in the middle of the season.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Darien Chase, Union (Camas)

Despite a hip injury suffered on the first play of the state semifinals (which caused him to miss the rest of the game), Chase caught five passes for 126 yards and a TD as the Titans capped their perfect season with a 52-20 win over Lake Stevens in the Class 4A title game. The Nebraska recruit finished his senior year with 65 catches for 1,004 yards and 14 TDs through the air; he also returned a punt and a kickoff for scores.

First Team

QB Jacob Holcomb (5-10, 175, Sr.), Puyallup

RB Tyler Flanagan (6-0, 185, Sr.), Woodland

RB Jack Mertens (5-11, 175, Sr.), Mountain View

WR Jonny Barrett (6-3, 180, Sr.), Mount Si (Snoqualmie)

WR Darien Chase (6-1, 170, Sr.), Union (Camas)

TE Preston Helwege (6-7, 245, Sr.), O’Dea (Seattle)

OL Jacob Crumb (6-3, 270, Jr.), Kentridge (Kent)

OL Nate Kalepo (6-6, 329, Sr.), Rainier Beach (Seattle)

OL Daddee Matila (6-4, 305, Sr.), Todd Beamer (Federal Way)

OL Jason Medeiros (6-2, 275, Sr.), Eastside Catholic (Sammamish)

OL Owen Prentice (6-4, 270, So.), O’Dea (Seattle)

Second Team

QB Lincoln Victor (5-9, 168, Sr.), Union (Camas)

RB Sam Adams (6-2, 200, Jr.), Eastside Catholic (Sammamish)

RB Capassio Cherry (5-10, 184, Sr.), Edmonds-Woodway (Edmonds)

WR Emeka Egbuka (6-1, 185, So.), Steilacoom

WR Sawyer Racanelli (6-3, 195, Jr.), Hockinson (Brush Prairie)

TE Quentin Moore (6-5, 240, Sr.), Inglemoor (Kenmore)

OL Aric Davison (6-2, 283, Sr.), Richland

OL Jacob Dimond (6-7, 295, Sr.), Yelm

OL Alan Fischer (6-5, 230, Sr.), Lakes (Lakewood)

OL Devin Kylany (6-5, 285, Jr.), Lake Stevens

OL Luke Purcella (6-0, 245, Sr.), Curtis (University Place)

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: J.T. Tuimoloau, Eastside Catholic (Sammamish)

Tuimoloau is the top-rated recruit in the Class of 2021 by 247Sports.com and he played like it in 2018. The talented defensive lineman totaled 70 tackles, 17 for loss, and seven sacks as the Crusaders (12-1) won the Class 3A state title.

First Team

DL Brandyn Roberts (6-2, 180, Sr.), Lake Stevens

DL Sav’ell Smalls (6-3, 227, Jr.), Garfield (Seattle)

DL JT Tuimoloau (6-5, 277, So.), Eastside Catholic (Sammamish)

DL Orin Patu (6-4, 200, Sr.), Rainier Beach (Seattle)

LB Drew Fowler (6-2, 210, Sr.), Bellevue

LB Tyler Summers (6-1, 190, Jr.), Union (Camas)

LB Jaymason Willingham (6-3, 215, Sr.), Steilacoom

DB Dorian Hardin (5-11, 150, Sr.), Oak Harbor

DB Kasen Kinchen (5-11, 165, Jr.), Lake Stevens

DB Will Latu (6-2, 221, So.), Bethel (Spanaway)

DB Julien Simon (6-2, 215, So.), Lincoln (Tacoma)

Second Team

DL Nate Dixon (5-10, 185, Jr.), Woodinville

DL Ryan Kershaw (6-1, 190, So.), La Salle (Union Gap)

DL Nathan Puletasi (6-3, 265, Sr.) Mead (Spokane)

DL Giovanni White (6-3, 305, Sr.), Lincoln (Tacoma)

LB Cade Cochran (5-10, 195, Sr.), Charles Wright (Tacoma)

LB Alphonzo Tuputala (6-3, 240, Sr.), Federal Way

LB Danny Uluilakepa (6-0, 210, Jr.), Puyallup

DB Rishi Daniels (5-11, 175, Jr.), Seattle Prep

DB Artavious Magee (6-0, 185, Sr.), Todd Beamer (Federal Way)

DB Mishael Powell (6-1, 185, Sr.), O’Dea (Seattle)

DB Conner Zetterberg (6-2, 177, Jr.), Cascade Christian (Puyallup)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Blake Glessner (5-10, 135, Jr.), Woodinville