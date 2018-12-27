2018 ALL-USA West Virginia Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA West Virginia Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.
COACH OF THE YEAR: David Walker, Martinsburg
Walker became the winningest coach in West Virginia history this year, reaching 290 career wins with a third straight state championship and a third straight undefeated season. Walker’s Bulldogs (14-0) extended their winning streak to 42 games with a 31-7 victory over Spring Valley in the Class AAA state final.
OFFENSE
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Graeson Malashevich, Spring Valley (Huntington)
The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Malashevich did it all, amassing 915 receiving yards and 15 TDs along with 895 rushing yards with 11 TDs. In leading the Wolves to the Class AAA state final, he also had four passing TDs, two punt returns for TDs, a kick return score, and 38 tackles and four interceptions on defense.
First Team
QB Grant Wells (6-1, 192, Sr.), George Washington (Charleston)
RB Graeson Malashevich (5-9, 180, Sr.), Spring Valley (Huntington)
RB Ivan Vaughn (5-9, 183, Sr.), Cabell Midland (Ona)
WR Jarod Bowie (5-9, 165, Jr.), Martinsburg
WR Evan Parow (6-0, 165, Sr.), University (Morgantown)
TE Brenton Strange (6-5, 210, Sr.), Parkersburg
OL Tristen Bittner (6-4, 295, Sr.), Wheeling Park (Wheeling)
OL Zach Frazier (6-3, 275, Jr.), Fairmont
OL Doug Nester (6-7, 314, Sr.), Spring Valley (Huntington)
OL Zach Williamson (6-6, 275, Sr.), Spring Valley (Huntington)
OL Darnell Wright (6-6, 320, Sr.), Huntington
Second Team
QB Logan Holgorsen (6-0, 185, Sr.), University (Morgantown)
RB Blake Hartman (6-1, 190, So.), Musselman (Inwood)
RB Naieem Kearney (5-8, 165, So.), Martinsburg
WR Malakai Brown (5-11, 196, Jr.), Hedgesville
WR Drew Hatfield (6-0, 180, Jr.), Mingo Central (Delbarton)
TE Rhett Heston (6-3, 220, Sr.), Fairmont
OL Robert Arnold (6-4, 280, Sr.), Robert C. Byrd (Clarksburg)
OL Ryan Creech (6-3, 290, Sr.), Parkersburg
OL Max Howell (6-4, 265, Sr.), Huntington
OL Nick Malone (6-5, 276, Sr.), Morgantown
OL Mason Walker (6-7, 275, Sr.), Bluefield
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Grant Harman, Martinsburg
The two-way star made 59 tackles with seven interceptions, earning a spot on the Class AAA All-State Team for the second straight year and helping the Bulldogs extend their state record 42-game winning streak. Harman also shined as a quarterback, throwing for 1,476 yards and 24 TDs while running for 884 yards and 16 TDs.
First Team
DL Kalai Clark (6-1, 287, Sr.), Capital (Charleston)
DL Cayden Keeler (6-0, 260, Sr.), Ripley
DL Jevon Lang (6-2, 245, Sr.), Jefferson (Shenandoah Junction)
DL Cody Stanley (6-2, 235, Sr.), Spring Valley (Huntington)
LB R.J. Barrett (6-1, 192, Sr.), Martinsburg
LB Brocton Blair (6-2, 225, Jr.), Huntington
LB Arnold Martin (5-11, 218, Sr.), Bluefield
DB Grant Harman (5-11, 200, Sr.), Martinsburg
DB Kerry Martin (6-2, 188, Sr.), Capital (Charleston)
DB Juice Edwards (5-10, 185, Sr.), Bluefield
DB Nyjere Smith (5-9, 174, Sr.), Hedgesville
Second Team
DL Bryce Damous (6-3, 230, Sr.), Huntington
DL Breece Hoff (6-0, 170, Sr.), Capital (Charleston)
DL Sean Martin (6-5, 224, Jr.), Bluefield
DL Zeiqui Lawton (6-2, 226, So.), South Charleston
LB Dewayne Grantham (6-0, 195, Sr.), Martinsburg
LB Drew Joseph (5-9, 205, Sr.), South Charleston
LB Jestohn Moore (6-2, 207, Sr.), Morgantown
DB Teddy Marshall (6-1, 180, Jr.), Martinsburg
DB Devaughn McWhorter (5-9, 160, Sr.), Wheeling Park (Wheeling)
DB Elijah Posey (6-0, 180, Sr.), Fairmont
DB Amir Richardson (6-1, 205, Sr.), University (Morgantown)
SPECIAL TEAMS
K Timmy McCutchen (5-11, 185, Sr.), Hurricane