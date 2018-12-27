2018 ALL-USA West Virginia Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA West Virginia Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: David Walker, Martinsburg

Walker became the winningest coach in West Virginia history this year, reaching 290 career wins with a third straight state championship and a third straight undefeated season. Walker’s Bulldogs (14-0) extended their winning streak to 42 games with a 31-7 victory over Spring Valley in the Class AAA state final.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Graeson Malashevich, Spring Valley (Huntington)

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Malashevich did it all, amassing 915 receiving yards and 15 TDs along with 895 rushing yards with 11 TDs. In leading the Wolves to the Class AAA state final, he also had four passing TDs, two punt returns for TDs, a kick return score, and 38 tackles and four interceptions on defense.

First Team

QB Grant Wells (6-1, 192, Sr.), George Washington (Charleston)

RB Graeson Malashevich (5-9, 180, Sr.), Spring Valley (Huntington)

RB Ivan Vaughn (5-9, 183, Sr.), Cabell Midland (Ona)

WR Jarod Bowie (5-9, 165, Jr.), Martinsburg

WR Evan Parow (6-0, 165, Sr.), University (Morgantown)

TE Brenton Strange (6-5, 210, Sr.), Parkersburg

OL Tristen Bittner (6-4, 295, Sr.), Wheeling Park (Wheeling)

OL Zach Frazier (6-3, 275, Jr.), Fairmont

OL Doug Nester (6-7, 314, Sr.), Spring Valley (Huntington)

OL Zach Williamson (6-6, 275, Sr.), Spring Valley (Huntington)

OL Darnell Wright (6-6, 320, Sr.), Huntington

Second Team

QB Logan Holgorsen (6-0, 185, Sr.), University (Morgantown)

RB Blake Hartman (6-1, 190, So.), Musselman (Inwood)

RB Naieem Kearney (5-8, 165, So.), Martinsburg

WR Malakai Brown (5-11, 196, Jr.), Hedgesville

WR Drew Hatfield (6-0, 180, Jr.), Mingo Central (Delbarton)

TE Rhett Heston (6-3, 220, Sr.), Fairmont

OL Robert Arnold (6-4, 280, Sr.), Robert C. Byrd (Clarksburg)

OL Ryan Creech (6-3, 290, Sr.), Parkersburg

OL Max Howell (6-4, 265, Sr.), Huntington

OL Nick Malone (6-5, 276, Sr.), Morgantown

OL Mason Walker (6-7, 275, Sr.), Bluefield

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Grant Harman, Martinsburg

The two-way star made 59 tackles with seven interceptions, earning a spot on the Class AAA All-State Team for the second straight year and helping the Bulldogs extend their state record 42-game winning streak. Harman also shined as a quarterback, throwing for 1,476 yards and 24 TDs while running for 884 yards and 16 TDs.

First Team

DL Kalai Clark (6-1, 287, Sr.), Capital (Charleston)

DL Cayden Keeler (6-0, 260, Sr.), Ripley

DL Jevon Lang (6-2, 245, Sr.), Jefferson (Shenandoah Junction)

DL Cody Stanley (6-2, 235, Sr.), Spring Valley (Huntington)

LB R.J. Barrett (6-1, 192, Sr.), Martinsburg

LB Brocton Blair (6-2, 225, Jr.), Huntington

LB Arnold Martin (5-11, 218, Sr.), Bluefield

DB Grant Harman (5-11, 200, Sr.), Martinsburg

DB Kerry Martin (6-2, 188, Sr.), Capital (Charleston)

DB Juice Edwards (5-10, 185, Sr.), Bluefield

DB Nyjere Smith (5-9, 174, Sr.), Hedgesville

Second Team

DL Bryce Damous (6-3, 230, Sr.), Huntington

DL Breece Hoff (6-0, 170, Sr.), Capital (Charleston)

DL Sean Martin (6-5, 224, Jr.), Bluefield

DL Zeiqui Lawton (6-2, 226, So.), South Charleston

LB Dewayne Grantham (6-0, 195, Sr.), Martinsburg

LB Drew Joseph (5-9, 205, Sr.), South Charleston

LB Jestohn Moore (6-2, 207, Sr.), Morgantown

DB Teddy Marshall (6-1, 180, Jr.), Martinsburg

DB Devaughn McWhorter (5-9, 160, Sr.), Wheeling Park (Wheeling)

DB Elijah Posey (6-0, 180, Sr.), Fairmont

DB Amir Richardson (6-1, 205, Sr.), University (Morgantown)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Timmy McCutchen (5-11, 185, Sr.), Hurricane