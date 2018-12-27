2018 ALL-USA Wisconsin Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Wisconsin Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Ken Krause, Muskego

In his 11th season, Krause led Muskego (14-0) to its first state title. The Warriors knocked off five-time champion Kimberly in the Division 1 final, 24-21.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Alex Current, Muskego

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Current averaged 13.4 yards per carry, leading the Warriors to the Division 1 state title. Current finished the season with 1,542 yards and 23 touchdowns on the ground as well as four TD receptions.

First Team

QB Cody Staerkel (6-2, 180, Sr.), Kimberly

RB Alex Current (5-11, 175, So.), Muskego

RB Bryce Huettner (5-10, 215, Sr.), Iola-Scandanavia (Iola)

WR Jared Creen (5-9, 160, Sr.), River Falls

WR Sawyer Maly (6-1, 177, Sr.) Waunakee

TE Austin Keller (6-2, 220, Sr.), Waunakee

OL Braden Doyle (6-4, 275, Jr.), Bay Port (Green Bay)

OL Jack Nelson (6-7, 270, Jr.), Stoughton

OL Jacob Schrauth (6-3, 235, Sr.), St. Mary’s Springs (Fond du Lac)

OL Andrew Stone (6-0, 260, Sr.), Fond du Lac

OL Trey Wedig (6-7, 300, Jr.), Kettle Moraine (Wales)

Second Team

QB Da’Shaun Brown (6-1, 180, Sr.), St. Catherine’s (Racine)

RB Darios Crawley-Reid (5-8, 185, Sr.), Martin Luther (Greendale)

RB Dylan Hendricks (6-4, 215, Sr.), Pulaski

WR Chimere Dike (6-1, 175, Jr.), Waukesha North

WR Cooper Nelson (6-4, 180, Sr.), Sun Prairie

TE Howie Newbauer (6-4, 200, Sr.), Homestead (Mequon)

OL Ben Barten (6-5, 255, Jr.), Stratford

OL Logan Berandt (6-3, 290, Sr.), Fond du Lac

OL Liam Fahey (6-2, 275, Sr.), Pulaski

OL Ben Johnson (6-4, 305, Sr.), Sun Prairie

OL Alec Mejchar (6-6, 230, Sr.), Brookfield Central

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Leo Chenal, Grantsburg

The Gatorade State Player of the Year, Chenal was also the Wisconsin Coaches Association’s Small School Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year in 2018. The 6-foot-3, 235-pound linebacker and running back totaled 120 tackles and two interceptions on defense while rushing for 2,038 yards and 42 touchdowns on offense.

First Team

DL Rico DeLeon (6-3, 235, Sr.), Chippewa Falls

DL Jake Raddatz (6-3, 238, Sr.), Homestead (Mequon)

DL Reed Ryan (6-4, 230, Sr.), Waunakee

DL Nate Stewart (6-2, 280, Sr.), Muskego

LB Leo Chenal (6-3, 235, Sr.), Grantsburg

LB Logan Eiden (6-2, 215, Sr.), Neenah

LB Vinny Nigro (6-0, 222, Jr.), Marquette (Milwaukee)

DB Logan Geissler (6-0, 175, Jr.), Bay Port (Green Bay)

DB David Hayden (6-0, 175, Sr.), La Crosse Central

DB Amaun Williams (5-10, 170, Jr.), Riverside (Milwaukee)

DB Hunter Wohler (6-1, 170, So.), Muskego

Second Team

DL Ben Barten (6-5, 255, Jr.), Stratford

DL Adrian Garcia (5-10, 250, Sr.), St. Catherine’s (Racine)

DL Chase Maier (6-4, 205, Sr.), Waunakee

DL Gavin Meyer (6-4, 230, Jr.), Franklin

LB Tristan Argall (5-11, 206, Sr.), Kimberly

LB Jake Hoch (6-3, 190, Jr.), St. Mary’s Springs (Fond du Lac)

LB Gervase Thompson IV (6-1, 225, Sr.), Northwestern (Maple)

DB Karson Butt (5-11, 182, Sr.), Edgar

DB Bryce Haertle (6-2, 175, Sr.), Lake Country Lutheran (Hartland)

DB Austin Kopacz (6-0, 175, Sr.), St. Croix Central (Hammond)

DB Trey Tennessen (6-0, 160, Sr.), Kimberly

SPECIAL TEAMS

K/P Blake Wilcox (6-4, 220, Sr.), Kettle Moraine (Wales)