2018 ALL-USA Wisconsin Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Wisconsin Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Ken Krause, Muskego
In his 11th season, Krause led Muskego (14-0) to its first state title. The Warriors knocked off five-time champion Kimberly in the Division 1 final, 24-21.
OFFENSE
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Alex Current, Muskego
The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Current averaged 13.4 yards per carry, leading the Warriors to the Division 1 state title. Current finished the season with 1,542 yards and 23 touchdowns on the ground as well as four TD receptions.
First Team
QB Cody Staerkel (6-2, 180, Sr.), Kimberly
RB Alex Current (5-11, 175, So.), Muskego
RB Bryce Huettner (5-10, 215, Sr.), Iola-Scandanavia (Iola)
WR Jared Creen (5-9, 160, Sr.), River Falls
WR Sawyer Maly (6-1, 177, Sr.) Waunakee
TE Austin Keller (6-2, 220, Sr.), Waunakee
OL Braden Doyle (6-4, 275, Jr.), Bay Port (Green Bay)
OL Jack Nelson (6-7, 270, Jr.), Stoughton
OL Jacob Schrauth (6-3, 235, Sr.), St. Mary’s Springs (Fond du Lac)
OL Andrew Stone (6-0, 260, Sr.), Fond du Lac
OL Trey Wedig (6-7, 300, Jr.), Kettle Moraine (Wales)
Second Team
QB Da’Shaun Brown (6-1, 180, Sr.), St. Catherine’s (Racine)
RB Darios Crawley-Reid (5-8, 185, Sr.), Martin Luther (Greendale)
RB Dylan Hendricks (6-4, 215, Sr.), Pulaski
WR Chimere Dike (6-1, 175, Jr.), Waukesha North
WR Cooper Nelson (6-4, 180, Sr.), Sun Prairie
TE Howie Newbauer (6-4, 200, Sr.), Homestead (Mequon)
OL Ben Barten (6-5, 255, Jr.), Stratford
OL Logan Berandt (6-3, 290, Sr.), Fond du Lac
OL Liam Fahey (6-2, 275, Sr.), Pulaski
OL Ben Johnson (6-4, 305, Sr.), Sun Prairie
OL Alec Mejchar (6-6, 230, Sr.), Brookfield Central
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Leo Chenal, Grantsburg
The Gatorade State Player of the Year, Chenal was also the Wisconsin Coaches Association’s Small School Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year in 2018. The 6-foot-3, 235-pound linebacker and running back totaled 120 tackles and two interceptions on defense while rushing for 2,038 yards and 42 touchdowns on offense.
First Team
DL Rico DeLeon (6-3, 235, Sr.), Chippewa Falls
DL Jake Raddatz (6-3, 238, Sr.), Homestead (Mequon)
DL Reed Ryan (6-4, 230, Sr.), Waunakee
DL Nate Stewart (6-2, 280, Sr.), Muskego
LB Leo Chenal (6-3, 235, Sr.), Grantsburg
LB Logan Eiden (6-2, 215, Sr.), Neenah
LB Vinny Nigro (6-0, 222, Jr.), Marquette (Milwaukee)
DB Logan Geissler (6-0, 175, Jr.), Bay Port (Green Bay)
DB David Hayden (6-0, 175, Sr.), La Crosse Central
DB Amaun Williams (5-10, 170, Jr.), Riverside (Milwaukee)
DB Hunter Wohler (6-1, 170, So.), Muskego
Second Team
DL Ben Barten (6-5, 255, Jr.), Stratford
DL Adrian Garcia (5-10, 250, Sr.), St. Catherine’s (Racine)
DL Chase Maier (6-4, 205, Sr.), Waunakee
DL Gavin Meyer (6-4, 230, Jr.), Franklin
LB Tristan Argall (5-11, 206, Sr.), Kimberly
LB Jake Hoch (6-3, 190, Jr.), St. Mary’s Springs (Fond du Lac)
LB Gervase Thompson IV (6-1, 225, Sr.), Northwestern (Maple)
DB Karson Butt (5-11, 182, Sr.), Edgar
DB Bryce Haertle (6-2, 175, Sr.), Lake Country Lutheran (Hartland)
DB Austin Kopacz (6-0, 175, Sr.), St. Croix Central (Hammond)
DB Trey Tennessen (6-0, 160, Sr.), Kimberly
SPECIAL TEAMS
K/P Blake Wilcox (6-4, 220, Sr.), Kettle Moraine (Wales)