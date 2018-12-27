2018 ALL-USA Wyoming Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Wyoming Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: McKay Young, Star Valley (Afton)

Star Valley’s season seemed doomed after a 1-2 start that saw the Braves’ starting quarterback and running back both suffer broken collarbones. Young, however, circled the wagons and guided the Braves to nine consecutive wins and the Class 3A state title.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Bryan Lemmon, Torrington

No one was more dangerous with the ball in his hands than Lemmon, who finished first in Class 3A in touchdowns scored and receiving yards, and second in rushing yards. The senior carried the ball 223 times for 1,851 yards and 29 TDs, while catching 24 passes for 509 yards and eight touchdowns.

First Team

QB Mason Hamilton (5-11, 175, Jr.), Thunder Basin (Gillette)

RB Parker Christensen (6-2, 210, Sr.), Sheridan

RB Bryan Lemmon (6-0, 175, Sr.), Torrington

WR Chase Merrell (6-5, 190, Jr.), Star Valley (Afton)

WR Blaine Allen (6-2, 180, Jr.), Thunder Basin (Gillette)

TE Davion McAdam (6-1, 190, Sr.), Kelly Walsh (Casper)

OL Seth Mullinax (6-4, 280, Sr.), Big Horn

OL Trevon Smith (6-1, 265, Sr.), Natrona (Casper)

OL Jacob Fernandez (6-4, 297, Sr.), Cheyenne East

OL Parker Merritt (6-2, 250, Jr.), Star Valley (Afton)

OL Scott Woodruff (6-2, 295, Sr.), Torrington

Second Team

QB Quinn McCafferty (5-11, 175, Jr.), Big Horn

RB Brock Spiegelberg (6-0, 210, Sr.), Kelly Walsh (Casper)

RB Dante Wallace (5-10, 180, Jr.), Natrona (Casper)

WR Aaron Thiele (6-3, 170, Sr.), Buffalo

WR Nico Vite (5-9, 155, Sr.), Cheyenne Central

TE Conrad Swenson (6-2, 160, Sr.), Lander

OL Hunter Gross (6-2, 190, Jr.), Mountain View

OL Ben Kruzich (6-0, 210, Sr.), Laramie

OL Brendan Jordan (6-0, 265, Sr.), Thunder Basin (Gillette)

OL Yahav Shraiber (5-11, 230, Sr.), Natrona (Casper)

OL Bridger Barker (6-3, 220, Sr.), Evanston

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kade Eisele, Big Horn

Twice named the Class 1A Defensive Player of the Year, the senior led the Rams to an undefeated season and the state championship. Eisele recorded 100 tackles, 12 for loss, and recovered four fumbles, while also pacing the Big Horn offense with 1,488 yards and 23 touchdowns rushing.

First Team

DL Josh Kingsley (6-1, 180, Sr.), Torrington

DL Colby Rees (5-10, 190, Sr.), Mountain View

DL Marcus Glick (6-1, 230, Sr.), Thunder Basin (Gillette)

DL Jordan Bertagnole (6-4, 215, Sr.), Natrona (Casper)

LB Chase Brachtenbach (6-0, 200, Sr.), Natrona (Casper)

LB Ian Arnold (6-0, 185, Sr.), Glenrock

LB Kade Eisele (5-10, 170, Sr.), Big Horn

DB Lain Mitchelson (6-2, 170, Sr.), Farson-Eden (Farson)

DB Dax Yeradi (6-0, 160, Jr.), Wright

DB Jeydon Cox (5-7, 145, Jr.), Jackson

DB Tucker Bopp (5-9, 145, Sr.), Glenrock

Second Team

DL Jerrett Schloredt (6-0, 220, Sr.), Upton-Sundance (Upton)

DL Carson Heinen (6-4, 220, Sr.), Powell

DL Latham Hodges (6-3, 240, Sr.), Thunder Basin (Gillette)

DL Keith Conner (5-11, 195, Sr.), Cody

LB Garrett Coon (6-0, 205, Jr.), Sheridan

LB Bentley Johnson (6-1, 190, Sr.), Cokeville

LB Zack Keisel (6-1, 220, Sr.), Greybull

DB Jhett George (5-10, 175, Sr.), Natrona (Casper)

DB Blain Dilly (6-3, 160, Sr.), Cheyenne Central

DB Chance Aumiller (6-2, 180, Jr.), Cheyenne East

DB Quinn Heyneman (5-9, 175, Sr.), Sheridan

SPECIAL TEAMS

K/P Luke Glassock (5-10, 170, Sr.), Buffalo