2018 ALL-USA Wyoming Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Wyoming Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.
COACH OF THE YEAR: McKay Young, Star Valley (Afton)
Star Valley’s season seemed doomed after a 1-2 start that saw the Braves’ starting quarterback and running back both suffer broken collarbones. Young, however, circled the wagons and guided the Braves to nine consecutive wins and the Class 3A state title.
OFFENSE
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Bryan Lemmon, Torrington
No one was more dangerous with the ball in his hands than Lemmon, who finished first in Class 3A in touchdowns scored and receiving yards, and second in rushing yards. The senior carried the ball 223 times for 1,851 yards and 29 TDs, while catching 24 passes for 509 yards and eight touchdowns.
First Team
QB Mason Hamilton (5-11, 175, Jr.), Thunder Basin (Gillette)
RB Parker Christensen (6-2, 210, Sr.), Sheridan
RB Bryan Lemmon (6-0, 175, Sr.), Torrington
WR Chase Merrell (6-5, 190, Jr.), Star Valley (Afton)
WR Blaine Allen (6-2, 180, Jr.), Thunder Basin (Gillette)
TE Davion McAdam (6-1, 190, Sr.), Kelly Walsh (Casper)
OL Seth Mullinax (6-4, 280, Sr.), Big Horn
OL Trevon Smith (6-1, 265, Sr.), Natrona (Casper)
OL Jacob Fernandez (6-4, 297, Sr.), Cheyenne East
OL Parker Merritt (6-2, 250, Jr.), Star Valley (Afton)
OL Scott Woodruff (6-2, 295, Sr.), Torrington
Second Team
QB Quinn McCafferty (5-11, 175, Jr.), Big Horn
RB Brock Spiegelberg (6-0, 210, Sr.), Kelly Walsh (Casper)
RB Dante Wallace (5-10, 180, Jr.), Natrona (Casper)
WR Aaron Thiele (6-3, 170, Sr.), Buffalo
WR Nico Vite (5-9, 155, Sr.), Cheyenne Central
TE Conrad Swenson (6-2, 160, Sr.), Lander
OL Hunter Gross (6-2, 190, Jr.), Mountain View
OL Ben Kruzich (6-0, 210, Sr.), Laramie
OL Brendan Jordan (6-0, 265, Sr.), Thunder Basin (Gillette)
OL Yahav Shraiber (5-11, 230, Sr.), Natrona (Casper)
OL Bridger Barker (6-3, 220, Sr.), Evanston
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kade Eisele, Big Horn
Twice named the Class 1A Defensive Player of the Year, the senior led the Rams to an undefeated season and the state championship. Eisele recorded 100 tackles, 12 for loss, and recovered four fumbles, while also pacing the Big Horn offense with 1,488 yards and 23 touchdowns rushing.
First Team
DL Josh Kingsley (6-1, 180, Sr.), Torrington
DL Colby Rees (5-10, 190, Sr.), Mountain View
DL Marcus Glick (6-1, 230, Sr.), Thunder Basin (Gillette)
DL Jordan Bertagnole (6-4, 215, Sr.), Natrona (Casper)
LB Chase Brachtenbach (6-0, 200, Sr.), Natrona (Casper)
LB Ian Arnold (6-0, 185, Sr.), Glenrock
LB Kade Eisele (5-10, 170, Sr.), Big Horn
DB Lain Mitchelson (6-2, 170, Sr.), Farson-Eden (Farson)
DB Dax Yeradi (6-0, 160, Jr.), Wright
DB Jeydon Cox (5-7, 145, Jr.), Jackson
DB Tucker Bopp (5-9, 145, Sr.), Glenrock
Second Team
DL Jerrett Schloredt (6-0, 220, Sr.), Upton-Sundance (Upton)
DL Carson Heinen (6-4, 220, Sr.), Powell
DL Latham Hodges (6-3, 240, Sr.), Thunder Basin (Gillette)
DL Keith Conner (5-11, 195, Sr.), Cody
LB Garrett Coon (6-0, 205, Jr.), Sheridan
LB Bentley Johnson (6-1, 190, Sr.), Cokeville
LB Zack Keisel (6-1, 220, Sr.), Greybull
DB Jhett George (5-10, 175, Sr.), Natrona (Casper)
DB Blain Dilly (6-3, 160, Sr.), Cheyenne Central
DB Chance Aumiller (6-2, 180, Jr.), Cheyenne East
DB Quinn Heyneman (5-9, 175, Sr.), Sheridan
SPECIAL TEAMS
K/P Luke Glassock (5-10, 170, Sr.), Buffalo