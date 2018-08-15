2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Boys Soccer Team

By: USA TODAY High School Sports | August 15, 2018
The American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Boys Soccer Team for the 2018-19 season was selected in association with TopDrawerSoccer.com based on past performance, level of competition and strength of schedule. Only players from states that compete in the fall season were considered.
With a total of 22 selections, Illinois leads the way with an impressive five honorees, which includes two sets of teammates – Naperville North’s Tommy Welch and Ty Konrad and Libertyville’s Evan Rasmussen and Grant Herbek. Connecticut follows with four picks, highlighted by South Kent teammates Joshua Bolma and Alex Adjetey. Kentucky follows with three selections and Ohio, Massachusetts and New Jersey each having two picks. Colorado, Kansas, Maryland and New York all have one selection.
LOOKBACK: 2017-18 ALL-USA Boys Soccer Teams
Click the gallery below to see the players (listed in alphabetical order by position):
Aidan Bates, Alex Adjetey, ALL-USA Boys Soccer, American Family Insurance, Andrew Privett, boys soccer, Brandon McManus, Brennan Callow, Case Cox, Celio Pompeu, Colin Iverson, Evan Rasmussen, Grant Herbek, High School Soccer, Jacob Shaffelburg, Jansen Wilson, Jeremy Verley, Joshua Bolma, Marvin Sibanda, Matthew McLaughlin, Michael Suski, Omar Castruita, Ousseni Bouda, Tommy Scalici, Tommy Welch, Ty Konrad, ALL-USA, Boys Soccer