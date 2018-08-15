2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Boys Soccer Team

The American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Boys Soccer Team for the 2018-19 season was selected in association with TopDrawerSoccer.com based on past performance, level of competition and strength of schedule. Only players from states that compete in the fall season were considered.

With a total of 22 selections, Illinois leads the way with an impressive five honorees, which includes two sets of teammates – Naperville North’s Tommy Welch and Ty Konrad and Libertyville’s Evan Rasmussen and Grant Herbek. Connecticut follows with four picks, highlighted by South Kent teammates Joshua Bolma and Alex Adjetey. Kentucky follows with three selections and Ohio, Massachusetts and New Jersey each having two picks. Colorado, Kansas, Maryland and New York all have one selection.

Click the gallery below to see the players (listed in alphabetical order by position):