2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Girls Soccer Team

The American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Girls Soccer Team for the 2018-19 season was selected in association with TopDrawerSoccer.com based on past performance, level of competition and strength of schedule. Only players from states that compete in the fall season were considered.

RELATED: ALL-USA Preseason Boys Soccer Team

LOOKBACK: 2017-18 ALL-USA Girls Soccer Teams

Click the gallery below to see the players (listed in alphabetical order by position):