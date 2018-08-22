shares
By: USA TODAY High School Sports | August 22, 2018
The 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Girls Volleyball Team was selected in association with Chris Tobolski of PrepVolleyball.com based on past performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.
Click on the gallery to meet the players:
<p><strong>School:</strong> Ridge Point (Missouri City, Texas)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Outside Hitter<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 6-2<br /> <strong>Year: </strong>Senior<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Texas<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> A high-flyer who touches 10-8, Fields has the ability to eliminate blocks by hitting over the top. There is not a game-changer across the front row who can catch fire and turn unstoppable quite like her.</p> <p><em>Photo: Bob Calbert</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Plainfield Central (Plainfield, Ill.)<br/><strong>Position:</strong> Outside Hitter<br/><strong>Height:</strong> 6-4<br/><strong>Year:</strong> Junior<br/><strong>College:</strong> Minnesota<br/><strong>Noteworthy:</strong> To think of where Landfair could ultimately take her game based on her endless potential is exactly why she was one of the most heavily recruited players ever. She has the length to go over any block thrown her way and therefore has the ability to take over a match like very few players can. </p><p><em>Photo: Dave Weitl</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Mansfield (Texas)<br/><strong>Position:</strong> Middle Blocker<br/><strong>Height:</strong> 6-4<br/><strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br/><strong>College:</strong> Texas<br/><strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Phillips is the definition of an impact player. Defenses must be aware of her at all times when her team is attacking. And conversely, she’s always a presence defensively with her ability to patrol the net. If that wasn’t enough, she can also sway matches with her dangerous serve. </p><p><em>Photo: Fotosport</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Munster (Ind.)<br/><strong>Position:</strong> Middle Blocker<br/><strong>Height:</strong> 6-3<br/><strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br/><strong>College:</strong> USC<br/><strong>Noteworthy:</strong> As Horin’s confidence continues to grow, she’s becoming more and more of a force with her physical and aggressive play. She’s also a wonderful leader and sets a great example for the younger players around her.</p><p><em>Photo: Ingrid Schwarz</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Setter<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 5-9<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Junior<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Long Beach State<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> There aren’t many setters with the ability to dish and locate from anywhere on the court like Tuaniga, who has incredibly strong hands that allow her to push any set to any spot. Toss in her accuracy and she can be a nightmare for opposing blockers and defenses to deal with. </p> <p><em>Photo: Jason Yap</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Corona del Mar (Corona del Mar, Calif.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Right Side<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 6-3<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Stanford<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Middle, outside, right side, Kipp has played them all in high school and excelled at each position. Her long reach, jumping ability and later quickness combined with her height makes her the complete package.</p> <p><em>Photo: Penny Won</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> The Woodlands (Texas)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Libero<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 5-7<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Oregon<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Some college coaches considered Murphy the best serve-receive passing libero in the country when she was a junior. She’s not going to get caught out of position, making the routine plays with ease and of course turning heads with a few “wow” saves along the way.</p> <p><em>Photo: Lon Larsen</em></p>
