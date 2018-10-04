2019 Chosen 25 guard Scottie Lewis commits to Florida

Ranney School senior Scottie Lewis, a versatile force on the court whose game is perfectly suited to the emerging era of position-less basketball, has whittled down his long list of collegiate suitors to one.

It’s Florida.

Lewis chose the Gators over Kentucky on Tuesday, fulfilling a widely held projection. He already had several ties to the SEC school.

On Sept. 11, fellow Ranney School teammate, senior guard Alex Klatsky, committed to Florida shortly after taking an official visit with his father, Brian, and Lewis. Brian Klatsky, who helmed Lewis’ AAU team, is a Florida alum.

And Lewis’ commitment also comes a short time after high-profile teammate Bryan Antoine made his announcement on Sept. 4 that he intended to play for coach Jay Wright and Villanova University.

So what is Florida getting in Lewis?

He was one of the more dynamic scorers and rebounders in the state last year. He was a fearless dunker, and he was difficult to stop with the ball in his hands. He provided many big moments last season, which enabled the Panthers (28-5) to achieve several new milestones.

