2019 Naismith Trophy Boys High School Player of the Year Preseason Watch List

The Naismith Trophy has announced the 50 players on the watch list for the Boys High School Player of the Year award. The Player of the Year and All-America teams will be announced in March by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.

Name Class Pos. School Hometown State College Precious Achiuwa Sr. F Montverde Academy Bronx NY Undeclared Akok Akok Sr. F Putnam Science Academy Machester NH Undeclared Cole Anthony Sr. G Oak Hill Academy Biarwood NY Undeclared Bryan Antoine Sr. G Ranney School Tinton Falls NJ Villanova Armando Bacot Sr. C IMG Academy Richmond VA North Carolina Will Baker Sr. C Westlake High School Austin TX Texas LaMelo Ball Sr. G SPIRE Institute Chino Hills CA Undeclared Scottie Barnes Jr. F NSU University School West Palm Beach FL Undeclared Keion Brooks Sr. F North Side High School Fort Wayne IN Undeclared Vernon Carey, Jr. Sr. C NSU University School Southwest Ranches FL Undeclared D.J. Carton Sr. G Bettendorf High School Bettendorf IA Ohio State Kofi Cockburn Sr. C Oak Hill Academy Middle Village NY Undeclared Anthony Edwards Jr. G Holy Spirit School Atlanta GA Undeclared Rejean Ellis Sr. G Mission Bay High School San Diego CA Duke Alonzo Gaffney Sr. F Brewster Academy Cleveland OH Ohio State Jalen Green Jr. G San Joaquin Memorial Fresno CA Undeclared Josh Green Sr. G IMG Academy Bradenton FL Arizona R.J. Hampton Jr. G Little Elm High School Little Elm TX Undeclared De’Vion Harmon Sr. G John H. Guyer High School Denton TX Oklahoma Matthew Hurt Sr. F John Marshall High School Rochester MN Undeclared Aidan Igiehon Sr. F Lawrence Woodmere Academy Woodmere NY Louisville Trayce Jackson-Davis Sr. C Center Grove High School Greenwood IN Undeclared Josiah James Sr. G Porter-Gaud School Charleston SC Tennessee D.J. Jeffries Sr. F Olive Branch High School Olive Branch MS Memphis Balsa Koprivica Sr. C Montverde Academy Montverde FL Florida State Jalen Lecque Sr. G Brewster Academy Bronx NY NC State Scottie Lewis Sr. F Ranney School Hazlet NJ Florida E.J. Liddell Sr. F Belleville West High School Belleville IL Ohio State Tre Mann Sr. G The Villages Charter The Villages FL Florida Nico Mannion Sr. G Pinnacle High School Scottsdale AZ Arizona Tyrese Maxey Sr. G South Garland High School Dallas TX Kentucky Jaden McDaniels Sr. F Federal Way High School Federal Way WA Undeclared Evan Mobley Jr. F Rancho Christian School Temecula CA Undeclared Isaiah Mobley Sr. F Rancho Christian School Temecula CA USC Justin Moore Sr. G DeMatha Catholic High School Accokeek MD Villanova Wendell Moore Sr. F Cox Mill High School Charlotte NC Duke Onyeka¬† Okongwu Sr. C Chino Hills High School Chino Hills CA USC Isaac Okoro Sr. F McEachern High School Powder Springs GA Auburn Omar Payne Sr. C Montverde Academy Kissimmee FL Florida Jahmius Ramsey Sr. G Duncanville High School Mansfield TX Texas Tech Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Sr. F IMG Academy Shawnee Mission KS Villanova Cassius Stanley Sr. G Sierra Canyon High School Los Angeles CA Undeclared Isaiah Stewart Sr. C La Lumiere School Rochester NY Undeclared Oscar Tshiebwe Sr. C Kennedy Catholic High School Sharon PA West Virginia C.J. Walker Sr. F Oak Ridge High School Sanford FL Undeclared Trendon Watford Sr. F Mountain Brook High School Mountain Brook AL Undeclared Rocket Watts, Jr. Sr. G SPIRE Institute Detroit MI Michigan State Kahlil Whitney Sr. F Roselle Catholic High School Roselle NJ Kentucky Patrick Williams Sr. F West Charlotte High School Charlotte NC Florida State James Wiseman Sr. C East High School Memphis TN Undeclared