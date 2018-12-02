Freshmen stars Emoni Bates, Javaughn Hannah have big high school debuts

E.J. Bates keeps a close eye on his son, Emoni, and Javaughn Hannah.

E.J. is the founder and basketball coach of Bates Fundamentals. Emoni and Hannah, two of his star pupils, made their high school varsity debuts this week as freshmen.

Emoni, ranked as the No. 1 high school freshman in the country according to Future150, scored 32 points and pulled down 15 rebounds in Ypsilanti Lincoln (Mich.) High School’s 80-69 win over Ann Arbor Huron on Monday in the Ypsilanti Tip-off Classic at Eastern Michigan.

On Thursday, Hannah scored 24 points and had eight rebounds in Mt. Clemens’ 60-31 victory over Armada.

Emoni, now 6-foot-8 and the No. 3 player in Michigan according to the Free Press, has been in the national spotlight since he was in the seventh-grade. The 6-4 Hannah, like Bates, has already drawn interest from Michigan and Michigan State.

“Florida State has offered Emoni. DePaul has offered. Both Javaughn and Emoni have been to Michigan and Michigan State,” E.J. said.

Bates can do everything on the floor from shooting 3s, going to the basket, playing point guard, shooting guard or in the post. Hannah had a dunk during his big debut for Mt. Clemens and has NBA range on his jump shot.

“Not only is Javaughn one of the best freshman in the state, he’s one of the best freshmen in the country,” E.J. said. “He’s already one of the top players in Michigan regardless of class. Emoni could’ve had 40 and 20 (rebounds), but it was a good start. They’re a small team so they’re going to have to run and press.”

